Russell Simmons

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Russell Simmons.
Music

Russell Simmons Rape Lawsuit to Proceed Despite Him Living Abroad, Judge Rules

A former Def Jam executive filed a lawsuit against Simmons in 2024, alleging that he raped her while she worked at the company in the '90s.

Joe Price27 days ago
Tim Leissner Files for Divorce from Kimora Lee, Seeks Spousal Support
Pop Culture

Tim Leissner Seeks Spousal Support from Kimora Lee in High-Stakes Split

As the ex–Goldman Sachs banker serves time over the 1MDB scandal, he’s pushing Kimora Lee for spousal support and control of the couple’s high-end assets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo85 days ago
Kimora Lee Simmons is at the Center of a $25M Controversy
Pop Culture

Kimora Lee Simmons at Center of $25M Beverly Hills Mansion Dispute

The $25 million Beverly Hills mansion featured on 'Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane' is at the center of Kimora Lee Simmons’ ongoing legal dispute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
Russell Simmons in a suit and bow tie speaks at a microphone against a blurred background.
Music

Russell Simmons Wants $100 Million, Apology From HBO: 'What You Did Was Horrific and Malicious'

Simmons previously took legal action against HBO over its 'On the Record' documentary.

Trace William Cowen189 days ago
Kimora Lee Simmons Says She Has No Interest in Using Dating Apps
Pop Culture

Kimora Lee Simmons Says She Has No Interest in Using Dating Apps

The model, mom, and mogul says she's pouring all her energy into her children and her business ventures.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
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Funk Flex, Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons, Birdman
Pop Culture

Funk Flex Alleges Kimora Lee Simmons Had an Affair With Birdman Due to His Wealth

Kimora Lee and Russell were married from 1998 to 2009; they share two daughters.

tara mahadevan212 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Funk Master Flex attends October London In Concert at Brooklyn Steel on February 20, 2024 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Kimora Lee Simmons attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 22: Rapper DaBaby performs on stage at Loud Park on November 22, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India.
Pop Culture

Funk Flex Calls Kimora Lee Simmons a 'Bird,' Claims 'DaBaby Was Beating That'

Flex's allegation comes after Russell Simmons accused his ex-wife of theft and barring a relationship with their daughters.

Jaelani Turner-Williams213 days ago
Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons smiling at an event, surrounded by people.
Pop Culture

Russell Simmons Blasts Kimora Lee After She Says She Has No Relationship With Her Kids’ Fathers

The Def Jam co-founder disputes Kimora Lee’s recent comments, alleging years of financial support and ongoing family conflict.

Mark Elibert214 days ago
US entrepreneur and writer Russell Simmons attends City of Hope's 2023 Spirit of Life Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, October 18, 2023.
Music

Russell Simmons Sues HBO for $20 Million, Claims Defamation in 'On the Record' Documentary

The music executive claims the network "disregarded or suppressed" information from more than 20 witnesses.

Jaelani Turner-Williams407 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: (Editors note: image contains nudity) Ming Lee Simmons attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.
Style

Ming Lee Simmons to Appear on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover

The oldest daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons will grace the May 2025 issue of 'SI Swimsuit.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams533 days ago
Russell Simmons wearing a New York Yankees cap and a checkered shirt, looking thoughtful.
Music

Russell Simmons’ Accuser Challenges His Claim of Indonesian Retirement

A Jane Doe plaintiff accused Simmons of using "retirement" in Indonesia to evade being accountable in a U.S. sexual assault lawsuit.

Alex Ocho618 days ago
Gene Deal in an interview with 'The Art of Dialogue.'
Music

Diddy's Former Bodyguard Gene Deal Claims Mogul Turned 'Into a Monster' Because of the Music Industry

He added that he believes the whole saga will go down as "one of the greatest tragedies of hip-hop."

Joe Price665 days ago
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Russell Simmons on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Russell Simmons Denies Avoiding Prosecution, Defends Friends Visiting Him in Bali: ‘Knock It Off’

Among those visiting the record executive accused of assault are Usher and Taraji P. Henson.

Trey Alston695 days ago
Russell Simmons and Taraji P. Henson
Pop Culture

Russell Simmons Thanks Taraji P. Henson for Visiting His Bali Resort

Earlier this year, the disgraced music exec welcomed Usher to his health and wellness center.

tara mahadevan703 days ago
Russell Simmons at an event, wearing a navy suit, white shirt, black necklace, and a black New York Yankees cap
Music

Russell Simmons on Living in Bali Amid Lawsuits: 'Never Had Any Reason to Feel Unsafe in America'

In an interview with 'AllHipHop,' Simmons denied hiding out in Bali after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Jaelani Turner-Williams782 days ago

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