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ATLANTA, GA - JULY 17: Takeoff Of the group Migos performs at 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Takeoff's Mother Says Father Was 'Barely Present,' Wants Him Excluded From Wrongful Death Settlement

Takeoff's mother, Titania Davenport, believes her son's father should not receive half of the wrongful death settlement from 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
Quavo in a leather jacket and sunglasses holds a patterned Louis Vuitton bag at a fashion event.
Music

Quavo Accuser Moves to Collect Nearly $1.2 Million Judgment From Rapper

The valet who accused Quavo of assaulting him at a Las Vegas casino is now trying to enforce a nearly $1.2 million court judgment in Georgia.

Mark Elibert34 days ago
Album cover for "Culture III" by Migos, featuring Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff with jewelry and doves.
Pop Culture

Migos' 'Culture III' Vinyl: How to Buy

Migos' final studio album is now available on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff36 days ago
Offset wearing a colorful cap and a red jacket, looking down with a neutral expression.
Music

Offset Seen Confronting Driver in Monaco for Allegedly Touching Women Inappropriately

Video shows the Migos rapper squaring up with a driver outside a black van the morning after the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alex Ocho39 days ago
Quavo and Pharrell
Music

Quavo Says His Album With Pharrell Has Been Turned In

Huncho announced the project last year when speaking to paparazzi in Paris.

Trey Alston53 days ago
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Quavo and Offset in black leather jackets and sunglasses, wearing multiple chains. The setting appears to be a public event or gathering.
Music

Quavo and Offset Appear to Hint at New Migos Project: 'Ain’t No New Chapter, Just the Next One'

The group's last project as a trio, 'Culture III,' was released in 2021—just one year prior to Takeoff's untimely death.

Alex Ocho82 days ago
Cardi B in a red outfit kneels on stage with flames in the background, singing into a microphone during a dynamic concert. Quavo posing in leather jacket.
Music

Cardi B Shouts Out 'My Brother Quavo' After His Attendance at Little Miss Drama Show in Florida

"Shout out to my brother Quavo,” Cardi told the crowd. “Rest in peace, Takeoff!”

Trace William Cowen94 days ago
Offset wearing a black cap and t-shirt, standing in front of a 96 Rock sign.
Music

Offset Says 'I'm Good' After Shooting, Hospital Stay: 'Life's a Gamble and I'm Still Playing to Win'

“Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking,” a spokesperson told Complex.

Trace William Cowen99 days ago
(L-R) Young Thug and Offset.
Music

Young Thug Gobsmacked After Learning Offset Shooting News From Paparazzi

Thug said he hadn't heard about Offset because he had been on a plane for 26 hours.

Will Lavin100 days ago
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Offset, wearing a red jacket and a white cap, holds a microphone at an event. People are in the background.
Music

Offset Is 'Working Toward a Resolution' After Being Hit With $100,000 Casino Debt Lawsuit, Rep Says

A spokesperson for Offset tells Complex a "resolution" is being pursued.

Trace William Cowen100 days ago
Offset performing on stage wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket, holding a microphone against a red-lit background.
Music

Offset 'Stable and Being Closely Monitored' After Florida Shooting: What to Know

The shooting is said to have occurred outside a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

Trace William Cowen102 days ago
NORCROSS, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Rapper Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia.
Music

Offset Shot Near Popular Casino in Florida and Hospitalized

The former Migos rapper was reportedly involved in a shooting incident near a casino in Florida.

Alex Ocho102 days ago
Quavo attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show
Music

Quavo Reportedly Facing $3 Million Tax Debt

The rapper was hit with a lien for unpaid taxes for 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Joshua Espinoza136 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Offset is seen on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Sports

Offset Accused of Enlisting Model to ‘Set Up’ Stefon Diggs, Source Denies Claim

A "source close to" the rapper claims that model Jordyn Gorr made up the rumor because of an "ongoing beef" with him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams236 days ago
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A person with braids and sunglasses speaks into a microphone on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and jewelry.
Music

Quavo Says He Originally Thought Migos’ “Versace” Was a Bad Song

Quavo revealed “Versace” sounded “crazy” and would never work.

Mark Elibert248 days ago
Offset in a denim jacket on stage; Stefon Diggs and Cardi B sitting courtside, smiling.
Music

Offset Seemingly Alludes to Cardi B's Relationship With Stefon Diggs, Pregnancy in "No Sweat" Track

"How the f*ck you leave Jordan for Rodman?" Offset raps in the new track.

Trace William Cowen260 days ago

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