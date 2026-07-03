DJ Mustard

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Mustard
Music

Mustard Opens Up About Losing 120 Pounds After Trying to Lose Weight His ‘Whole Adult Life’

The DJ and producer shares his diet and exercise regimen.

tara mahadevan186 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Chanel Dijon and DJ Mustard attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Mustard Seeks Sole Custody of Children With Ex Wife Chanel Thierry

The music producer also requested $30,000 in sanctions after Thierry blasted him on social media.

Jaelani Turner-Williams212 days ago
A speaker on stage addresses a large seated audience under a canopy at an outdoor event.
Pop Culture

Kraft Heinz CMO Todd Kaplan Goes Beyond and Behind The Data

For Kaplan, the secret sauce to great marketing can’t be found in a spreadsheet.

Shenequa A. Golding213 days ago
Mustard at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Producer Mustard Reveals Signature Mustard Heinz Collaboration

The prolific hip-hop producer known for his 'on the beat' tag is now on the shelves of the condiment section.

Alex Gonzalez357 days ago
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Mustard and Chanel Thierry
Music

Mustard's Ex Appears to Call Producer 'Bitter' Amid Co-Parenting Issues

Mustard and his ex, Chanel Thierry, share three children.

tara mahadevan362 days ago
DJ Mustard in a red cap and blue hoodie, and Carnage in sunglasses and a black shirt with skulls, both wearing chains.
Music

Mustard and Gordo Feud Heats Up With Social Media Back and Forth

The war of words between Mustad and Gordo continued to play out on social media.

Mark Elibert452 days ago
Two men are pictured side by side. The one on the left wears red sunglasses and a black jacket. The one on the right wears glasses and a patterned sweater.
Music

Gordo Says Mustard Unfollowed Him: 'Headlining Chella Must of Got to His Head'

Gordo claimed Mustard's headlining set at Coachella must have inflated his ego.

Mark Elibert459 days ago
Two images side by side: the left shows a man in a cap with framed records behind him; the right shows Drake with braided hair and jewelry.
Music

Mustard Says Artists Should Avoid ‘Tactics’ When Asked What Drake Should Do Next

Despite being asked about Drizzy, Mustard made it clear that he wasn’t “speaking at Drake or for him.”

Alex Ocho522 days ago
SZA and Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Music

Kendrick Super Bowl Performance: All the Guests Who Made an Appearance

A handful of Dot's friends made an appearance during his halftime show.

tara mahadevan524 days ago
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DJ Mustard wearing a red cap and blue hoodie, making a peace sign.
Music

Mustard Says Several Rappers Turned Down Beat to Kendrick Lamar's 'Hey Now'

The producer said he created the beat back in 2019.

Mark Elibert545 days ago
Split image of Mustard and Boi-1da.
Music

Mustard Calls Out Boi-1da Over 'West Coast Rap Is Ass' Claim, Shares Alleged DM Praising 'Not Like Us' Beat

The Toronto producer allegedly called the "Not Like Us" beat "hard AF."

Jose Martinez586 days ago
A split image of two men. On the left, Mustard in sunglasses, a colorful vest, and jewelry. On the right, Kendrick Lamar with braided hair and a patterned shirt.
Music

Mustard Says He’s ‘Just Getting Started’ After Kendrick Lamar Dominates Hot 100 Top 10

Lamar secured seven of the top 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks off his new album, 'GNX.'

tara mahadevan593 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performing.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Gets Crowned the G.O.A.T. — By Heinz

The condiment brand paid homage to his now-viral lyric with a new billboard.

Trey Alston596 days ago
Kendrick Lamar sings into a microphone on stage with a colorful abstract background.
Music

Mariachi Singer Shares How She Ended Up on Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX'

Deyra Barrera linked up with K.Dot at the studio after singing at a Dodgers game.

Trey Alston602 days ago
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Mark Phillips skit of Kendrick Lamar recording 'GNX'
Music

Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' Studio Process Gets Spoofed in Hilarious RDC World Skit

The Texas content creator team emphasized how much "hate" Kendrick felt in the booth while recording his surprise album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams602 days ago
(L) Kendrick Lamar in an orange outfit performing. (R) Mustard in a blue hoodie and red cap posing for a photo.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Screaming 'Mustard' on "TV Off" Is an Instant Meme

The way K.Dot introduces the beat switch has people cracking up.

Joe Price603 days ago

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