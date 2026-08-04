Key Takeaways
- Complex ranks the 100 hottest rappers right now for August 2026 based on impact, streams/sales, viral moments, and anticipation for new music—not pure lyrical skill—with eligibility tied to recent releases, performances, or active teasing of new work.
- Drake is still at No. 1 off his three-album run led by the rap-centric Iceman. He's followed by Jay-Z, Don Toliver, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Playboi Carti, who's headlining ComplexCon 2026.
- The piece tracks how artists stay hot in a crowded, algorithm-driven era—through tours, festivals, TikTok hits, VERZUZ moments, and headline-grabbing beefs—while spanning mainstream superstars, underground cult favorites, and rising viral acts across the U.S. and UK.
It’s never been more difficult to be a successful rapper.
The field is crowded, attention spans are dwindling, financial support is scarce, and industry infrastructure appears less stable than ever. Which is why working rappers tend to have only one mode: Drop a lot of shit, drop often, and let the algorithmic gods sort ’em out.
This makes determining the 100 hottest rappers right now a tricky prospect. How do you compare a rapper who consistently puts out music that serves their base but can't break through to superstardom to a rapper who has one recent impactful moment?
So, let’s start with our methodology. This is a list of the hottest rappers not the best. (We have other lists for that.) So skill isn’t the determining factor. This is a temperature check on a given rapper’s impact on the scene; we’re judging rappers on the music they put out and its impact, while also considering how anticipated pending new releases are.
Eligibility was simple: You need to have released a song or been featured on a track within the last six months, been actively touring and performing or are actively teasing new music to be considered. This is also a list of individual artists, not rap acts. This means no rap groups are included, though members of a group could qualify if they’ve established a strong solo presence.
For example, if this was centered around rap acts, $uicideboy$ would be in as a group, but it's harder to make individual cases for Scrim or Ruby da Cherry.
Lastly, we decided that the list will only feature rappers who are living, which means no Juice WRLD or Mac Miller, despite any posthumous activity.
Our ranking criteria weigh empirical evidence (album sales and streams) alongside intangible factors (headlines, viral moments, and how much conversation they spark).
Here are the 100 hottest rappers right now.
(This story was originally published in 2024. It was last updated on August 4th, 2026.)
100. Tyga
99. Skilla Baby
98. Russ
97. Nemzzz
96. Young Nudy
95. Swae Lee
94. Slayr
93. Rylo Rodriguez
92. Bia
91. Juvenile
90. diamond*
89. Monaleo
88. 38 Spesh
87. Conway the Machine
86. Hurricane Wisdom
85. Snoop Dogg
84. Zeddy Willy
83. Finesse2tymes
82. PLUTO
81. YKNiece
80. Jadakiss
79. Rio Da Yung OG
78. Doja Cat
77. Nino Paid
76. Xaviersobased
75. Cash Cobain
74. JID
73. Coi Leray
72. Earl Sweatshirt
71. Ice Spice
70. OsamaSon
69. Wale
68. Pusha T
67. Flo Milli
66. Key Glock
65. Skrilla
64. Che
63. Gunna
62. Denzel Curry
61. Iconic Savvy
60. Nine Vicious
59. Tyler, The Creator
58. Vince Staples
57. Stunna Sandy
56. Doechii
55. Lucki
54. Rick Ross
53. Chief Keef
52. BigXThaPlug
51. Megan Thee Stallion
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Saucy Santana
Notable stat: "Quiet on the Creek" debuted at No. 45 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs
During an interview with Hot 107.9 Atlanta's MiAsia in the Midday, Saucy Santana said: "For me, going viral is like tying my shoes. Because I do it effortlessly."
He has a point. The rapper has returned to the zeitgeist with his "Wait (The Whisper Song)"-inspired down low anthem, "Quiet on the Creek," which has blown up on TikTok. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Meek Mill
Notable stat: 15.2M monthly listeners on Spotify
Sometimes when you need a spark, the best thing is to go back to your essence. So it's not surprising to see Meek Mill drop a sequel to his most iconic song, "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)"—this one titled "Nightmares to Dreams." Shit is hard. The question, though—could this be the new anthem for the LeBron James-led Sixers? —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Trim
Notable stat: "Boat" peaked at 40 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts
Nineteen-year-old rapper Trim has only been on the scene for a year but the constancy is crazy. Songs like "Nobody," "Boat," and "Coconut Wate" have spanned the spectrum of cultish to viral—and sparked thousands of posts comparing her to Nicki Minaj. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
fakemink
Notable stat: "LV Sandals" has well over 200 million streams on Spotify
fakemink is a true overnight sensation, and a guiding light for anyone out there who thinks that you need a record deal to become a star. He's turned ingenuity and a home recording setup into co-signs from some of the biggest artists in the game. After lackluster performances at Coachella and Rolling Loud he dropped his debut, Terrified. —Will Schube
Young Thug
Notable stat: UY Scuti debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, pushing 52,000 equivalent album units
Since his release from jail at the end of 2024, Young Thug has been finding his footing post-YSL's lengthy RICO trial. Through the label's hardships, Thug still stands as one of the most iconic rappers in the game. Over the last couple of months, he performed at Coachella, appeared at Rolling Loud with Ken Carson, and was named one of the best American songwriters by The New York Times. He also has a new crew—ØWAY—who he is taking on tour. —Jon Barlas
The Game
Notable stat: More than 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify
It's debatable whether The Game won his VERZUZ matchup with YG, but he had the most viral moment of the event when he downed a whole bottle of tequila (which seemed to help his performance). On the day of his matchup, he released a new song with YG and Swizz Beatz called "Red People." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Nettspend
Notable Stat: His debut album Early Life Crisis debuted at no. 39 on the Billboard 200, moving 20,000 units
The bad ass fucking kid from Virginia continues to climb rap's ladder…then use it to beat on his peers. His debut album, Early Life Crisis, was his highest charting album so far. However, it received a polarizing reaction from longtime fans. But that's just a slight speed bump. Next up? An album with OsamaSon. —Jordan Rose
Moneybagg Yo
Notable Stat: "I See Why" debuted at 84 on the Billboard Hot 100
Moneybagg Yo is back.
The Memphis rapper released his first single in a year. "I See Why" is a triumphant heater, featuring the rapper in full stunt mode. His new album is titled Forever Hold Your Peace and a release is expected soon. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Lil Yachty
Notable stat: Has almost 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify
Yachty's got such a grip on the music industry that he can drop a psych-rock album and still be one of rap's most vital figures. Between his ability to switch between styles and ideas with a chameleonic spirit and the development of his crew, Concrete Boys—who just put out another album in March—Yachty is an MC for everybody. What’s next—outside of wrestling? Another solo album, hopefully. —Will Schube
Destroy Lonely
Notable Stat: His mixtape </3³ debuted at No. 64 on the Billboard 200, selling approximately 13K equivalent album units
Between the third iteration of </3, teasing his next album Drop Dead Gorgeous, and with 00PIUM TWINS—his long-awaited collab tape with Ken Carson—in the wings, Destroy Lonely remains one of the most consistent forces in the game today. However, Lone is evolving—actively experimenting to make music he's never made before. Drop Dead Gorgeous feels like that next leap for Lone, saying the album sounds like "ILCK on ecstasy" as he challenges himself to create with new sonic textures. —Jon Barlas
Rod Wave
Notable stat: "Piece of Your Love" debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at 69
Rod Wave might be the most lowkey superstar in rap. His new album Don't Look Down, is coming this month and it should be another chart topper for Wave, lead by the single “Piece of Your Love.” —Jordan Rose
G Herbo
Notable stat: His album Lil Herb debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, pushing 25,000 equivalent album units
Until last year, G Herbo had done it all—from releasing a classic album (Welcome to Fazoland) to viral moments (the “Who Run It” freestyle) to earning the respect of peers like Jadakiss and Rob49. What he never had, though, was a hit record. That changed with "Went Legit," his first charting hit, which went Platinum. He’s still eating off of that moment. On June 12 he released Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition, the deluxe of his album from last year. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Isaiah Rashad
Notable stat: It’s Been Awful moved 29,000 units in its first week, including 10,000 pure sales.
After four years away, Isaiah Rashad finally released a new album. It's Been Awful is one of the best rap albums of 2026 and one of the most successful of his career. The album debuted in the top 20, landing at number 17 on the Billboard 200. This month he kicks off his tour with Alemeda. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Dave
Notable stat: His song with Tems, "Raindance," flirted with being a top 40 hit in the States
Dave took some time off but came back blazing. In October 2025 he dropped The Boy Who Played the Harp, his third straight No. 1 UK rap album, making him the first UK rapper to accomplish that feat. He also had standout features on Jim Legxacy's Black British Music, solidifying himself as an elder statesman in the scene. He’s spent a good portion of 2026 on his North American tour, with his Tems collaboration "Raindance” still dominating radio. —Jordan Rose
EsDeeKid
Notable Stat: Has almost 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify
Fueled by a viral Timothée Chalamet crossover moment, EsDeeKid became one of the most talked-about artists in the world last year.
That momentum translated into real demand, with hit records including "4 Raws" and "Phantom" both charting on Billboard, a standout performance at Gucci's AW26 afterparty, an appearance at Rolling Loud, and a massive global tour that just kicked off. EsDeeKid even has his own Fortnite skin. —Antonio Johri
ASAP Rocky
Notable stat: Don't Be Dumb debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts with 123,000 equivalent album units earned
After years of false starts, delays, and near-misses, A$AP Rocky finally dropped his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, to (mostly) critical acclaim. However, despite the success of the album—which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts—there hasn't been a breakout single. But of course that's not stopping him from going on his arena tour, covering VIBE Magazine and repping the New York Knicks. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
YG
Notable Stat: More than 3 million people watched YG's VERZUZ with Game
We call this one the VERZUZ bump.
YG and Game, two Compton natives, faced off. Most viewers declared YG the victor. Hell, even Game couldn't help but give him his props for the performance. The showdown comes just weeks after YG released his latest album, The Gentlemen's Club. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Pooh Shiesty
Notable Stat: "FDO" was the year's first rap hit, peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100
Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty was welcomed back to the rap game with open arms when he was released from federal custody last fall.
His "First Day Out" track, which reflected on the weight of his three years behind bars, was released in the months afterward. Combined with anticipation from fans for new music after serving time, the 26-year-old was set up to dominate 2026, carrying the momentum of "FDO" into a new Shiesty Season.
Unfortunately, Pooh Shiesty was arrested in April alongside eight others—including his dad, Lontrell Denell Williams Sr.—in connection with a coordinated attack against Gucci Mane, dealing a serious blow to his much-anticipated return. —DeMicia Inman
Central Cee
Notable stat: His debut album debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first UK rap album to crack the top ten in America
Central Cee has solidified himself as a mainstay in the US market, yet still operates with an underground mentality despite the mainstream machine behind him. He regularly drops loosie freestyles and projects like his All Roads Lead Home EP, which was released in May, to stay relevant—while also sounding right at home linking with Drake on Maid of Honour for a marquee crossover moment. —Jordan Rose
Quavo
Notable stat: Over 13 million monthly listens on Spotify
Quavo has so much motion right now, Young Thug wants to sign the rapper to YSL. This is largely due to the new music he has on deck: Quavo is sitting on an album produced by Pharrell, which includes the single "Haavin." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Cardi B
Notable Stat: Am I the Drama? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with first-week sales of 200,000 album-equivalent units.
Legal disputes, relationship drama, petty rap beef, a new baby, and a constant presence in the headlines have kept Cardi B fixed in the cultural conversation; None of that is new. What is new is that she finally has an album to show for it. Despite delays and doubts, her sophomore album is an outright success. It looks like we don’t have to wait years for the follow up. She just released “AH HA”—celebrating the success of her tour. —DeMicia Inman
21 Savage
Notable stat: Debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, moving 73,000 equivalent album units
Admittedly, 21 Savage’s What Happened to the Streets? wasn't as sticky as his previous efforts. But a number of songs still found their way to the charts, including the hypnotic "Mr. Recoup" with Drake and "Dog Shit" featuring GloRilla. It wasn't just about the music with 21; the Atlanta rapper showed the kind of respect he's built in hip-hop by sparking the "Fuck the Streets" moment that dominated podcast conversations. He is also one of a few to appear on Iceman and was on the FIFA World Cup 2026™ album. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Molly Santana
Notable stat: More than 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify
Molly Sanatana has been buzzing for a while, but she is finally ready to have her moment. She is the star feature on Drake's "Ran to Atlanta" which also features Future. And that song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It seems like her tour with North West just got killed. But that is only a minor hiccup. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Baby Keem
Notable Stat: Ca$ino debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with roughly 72,000 equivalent album units
Baby Keem returned from a nearly five-year hiatus to deliver Ca$ino, an album that showed clear growth as a lyricist and explored his biography with a new level of detail.. It was also a hit, with 10 of its 11 songs appearing on the Hot 100. Keem celebrated the album by going on tour. —Antonio Johri
Max B
Notable stat: His French Montana collab "Ever Since U Left Me (I Went Deaf)" cracked the Billboard Hot 100
For most of this century, Max B has been in prison. And yet, the Harlem-born rapper has remained an important part of rap culture, specifically on the East Coast. Now, he's cashing in on that goodwill, dropping new projects with French Montana, making the unofficial anthem for the New York Knicks, pissing off Big Daddy Kane fans, and crashing out over Complex's New York Rapper list. —Will Schube
French Montana
Notable stat: "Unforgettable" is one of the 100 most-streamed songs of all time on Spotify, with almost 3 billion streams
French Montana has lived many lives. He's been relevant across multiple eras—first as a street-wise collaborator of Max B and devotee of coke rap, later as a pop-rap icon with a knack for crossover hits, and now back with Max B revitalizing their legendary collaborations. His latest mixtape with Max, Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers—which was released on May 22—was another strong outing. They’re not done, French and Max jumped on the ‘80s reveival with their new single.”Cheat Code(Follow Me).” —Will Schube
Sexyy Red
Notable Stat: Made two Billboard Hot 100 appearances this year, with "Hurrr Not Thurrr" and "Cheetah Print"
Sexyy Red might be one of hip-hop's most polarizing artists due to her crass lyrics and playful antics, yet she has moved from gimmick to mainstay. The St. Louis native has had to defend her artistic vision—whether through AI-generated, physics-defying twerking in her "If You Want It" music video or her NSFW take on a Michael Jackson classic, "Beat It"—but her ability to deliver an earworm of a hook speaks for itself. Her collaborations with Drake, “Cheetah Print" and "Hurrr Nor Thurrr", both charted on the Billboard Hot 100. —DeMicia Inman
Latto
Notable Stat: Her single "GOMF" charted on the US Billboard Hot 100
Life has changed for Latto. BIG MAMA is now a new mama and she just dropped her latest album to prove it. Propelled by "GOMF" with GloRilla, Big Mama arrived May 29th and debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 with roughly 33,000-34,000 equivalent album units. It's a number that sparked some noise online, which Latto quickly shut down. —DeMicia Inman
Loe Shimmy
Notable stat: Pretty Girlz Run the World debuted at 68 on the billboard album charts
In late July, Florida rapper Loe Shimmy released his latest album, Pretty Girlz Run The World. It's his first since releasing the deluxe version of his previous album Rockstar Junky last year. And the album comes with new listeners after appearing on "I'm Spent" from Habibti earlier this year. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
T.I.
Notable stat: The Pharrell-produced "Let 'Em Know," was a top 40 hit that went gold
Some rappers turn 40 and age gracefully into a new chapter; others fight father time pursuing relevancy. T.I.'s got the star power for a third way: remaining a part of the culture as an ambassador and agitator, never quite fading out but never desperately chasing it either. He just dropped his final album, Kill the King, lead by the single "Let 'Em Know", and it is a heater. —Will Schube
Yeat
Notable stat: ADL debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, selling 57K equivalent units in its first week
There are very few rappers as hardworking as Yeat. He releases music at an overwhelming clip, and his latest, the double album ADL, is his biggest mainstream swing yet. He expands his soundscape to the point where an Elton John sample and a Kylie Jenner feature both appear comfortably. And like any rap superstar worth his hype, Yeat—also known as “Million Dollar Minion”—is celebrating the release with a massive tour this year. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Bossman Dlow
Notable stat: "Motion Party" has become a top 40 hit, peaking at 37
Chicken Talkin Bastard, Bossman Dlow's fourth mixtape, featured a number of different pockets from the rapper. The most notable, of course, is "Motion Party," which has become one of the surprise rap hits of 2026, driven by a sample of “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” from Khia. The record has not lost any motion—he even put Megan Thee Stallion on the remix, which helped the original get a nice chart boost. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Fenix Flexin
Notable stat: "RUBBERZ" is creeping towards being a top 40 hit, now charting at 58
Is it AI? Is it not? The '80s-inspired "RUBBERZ" has been one of the most talked about songs of the year. Flexin Fenix, who made his name as a member of Shoreline Mafia, shows off his versatility with an off-kilter bop that is setting off a '80s revival among rappers. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
BabyChiefDoit
Notable stat: "Ghetto Love Story" is trending upwards, with a new peak of 48 on the charts
Who knew that the song of the summer would come from a teenage rapper who is still trying to recover from saying he once used ChatGPT to help write his rhymes. But "Ghetto Love Story" is a real Billboard hit, powered by the virality it's catching on TikTok. The song is the standout from his latest album, Rise Against My Broken Odds. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Lil Baby
Notable stat: "Dead Fresh" made its debut at 18 on the Billboard Hot 100
WHAM has been fighting the "Lil Baby is washed" narrative for years. His latest single is the Pharrell-produced "Dead Fresh" and it's a blatantly commercial attempt to prove he still has his fastball. So far the song seems to be working. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
GloRilla
Notable stat: Has close to 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify
Whether churning out undeniable raps with ear candy hooks or explaining the reasoning behind her body work, GloRilla has proven herself to be a one-of-one hang. She's funny, honest, wildly talented, and seems genuinely obsessed with being the best rapper she can be. She didn’t drop an album in 2025 but kept herself busy making appearances with all your favorite rappers. Right now she has the standout verse on Da Baby’s “Pop Dat Thang” remix with YKNIECE and Yung Miami. She also has a heater with Pooh Shiesty, “MANE.” —Will Schube
Lil Uzi Vert
Notable Stat: "What You Saying" is a hit, peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100
No matter how often fans beg for the "old Uzi," they continue to reinvent their sound.
Now operating under their Cor(e) label with Roc Nation distribution, Uzi is clearly gearing up for their next major run; "What You Saying" took over the algorithm and the charts as they tapped back into their Jersey club bag, alongside a slew of vibrant singles like "Relevant" and "Chanel Boy."
Uzi is embracing this slow drip style. He just dropped a surprise EP, teasing his upcoming album. —Antonio Johri
Kendrick Lamar
Notable Stat: 73 million monthly listeners on Spotify
After one of the most dominant stretches by a rapper in recent history, Kendrick Lamar has earned his rest.
Following his dismantling of Drake in one of the most heated rap beefs of all time—punctuated by a massive record—he returned with a monster album, a stadium tour, and a Grammy haul to match.
But after all of that, Kendrick has kept a relatively low profile in 2026, with his most notable appearance being a standout feature on Baby Keem's Ca$ino album. Whether or not we see another Kendrick project this year remains to be seen, but those occasional peekaboo moments are more than enough to keep him firmly near the top as one of the hottest rappers in hip-hop. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
DaBaby
Notable stat: “Pop Dat Thang” is his first hit single in years, cracking the top 40 of the Hot 100
Sometimes all it takes is one hit record. After a cold streak defined more by controversy than music, DaBaby got his groove back with "Pop Dat Thang, "an X-rated, infectious anthem that reminded fans he could be charming when he wants to be. The result is, in a desert of rap breakouts, one of the best commercial rap singles of the year. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Ye
Notable Stat: Ye's two shows at SoFi Stadium drew the most tickets ever sold at the venue, making them the highest-grossing shows in the stadium's history
Every time it looks like Ye is finished, he comes back. Even before Bully dropped, his star power drove a surge of interest in his two SoFi Stadium shows. Then came Bully itself: a return to form, of sorts, with "All the Love" and "Father" as the clear standouts.
The cancellation of the Wireless Festival earlier this year is a reminder that he's not untouchable, especially when it comes to corporate sponsors. But as long as fans show up, Ye isn't going anywhere. —Jordan Rose
Travis Scott
Notable stat: Has over 60 million monthly listeners on Spotify
Despite not putting out a new solo album last year, Scott still made himself omnipresent, and that's before even factoring in the brand collabs and crossover wrestling moments. On the music front, there was the release of the Jackboys 2 album, which stepped on the Clipse’s reunion album. And, more recently, there have been standout appearances on Don Toliver's and Kanye West's respective albums. Oh, he is also the first and last voice we hear in The Odyssey. And of course a new album is on the way. Last year, Scott told us he's hard at work on it. —Kiana Fitzgerald
Ken Carson
Notable Stat: His album xperiment cracked the top 10 of the Billboard album charts
The master of the mosh, the 00 dark prince, the lord of chaos, Boy Barbie—whatever you call him, Complex cover star Ken Carson has been the commanding presence of the rage wave for years now. Nearly a year removed from More Chaos, Ken dropped his latest album, xperiment, which features Playboi Carti, 2hollis, Young Thug and more. His mixtape cartunez should be dropping any minute. Oh, and he be performing at ComplexCon this year. —Jon Barlas
Yung Miami
Notable Stat: She now has a top 20 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Spend Dat”
Yung Miami has one with “Spend Dat”—which has become the song of the summer.
What started as an internet joke—people clowning Jadakiss and Fat Joe for how hard they were riding for it—has become a full-blown anthem, maybe the most legitimate City Girls-adjacent moment since "Twerk" with Cardi B. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Future
Notable Stat: Future scored his 12th no. 1 with latest album, The Real Me
Hard to believe we're over a decade removed from Future's legendary mixtape run. His last few projects don't quite carry that same level of impact, but you can never count him out. After a relatively quiet stretch—only appearing on J. Cole's The Fall Off this year—he's heating up again. He just dropped his latest album, The Real Me, led by the single "Radio," which gave him his 12th No. 1. And he's hinting he's back in the studio. ——Mike DeStefano
J. Cole
Notable Stat: The Fall-Off debuted at No. 1 moving 280,000 equivalent units, making it the biggest opening for a rap album in 2026
J. Cole is still one of the most powerful artists in the world.
He came into the year as an underdog. There was a lot of doubt surrounding him after he bowed out of the biggest rap battle in history two years ago. He had been teasing The Fall-Off, his alleged last studio album, for nearly a decade, and for some the apology had soured that anticipation.
But great rapping and an even better rollout can solve all. Not only did The Fall-Off deliver on Cole's promise to bring his story full circle, but the way he promoted the double disc project took over social media and reminded his naysayers why he is still one of the biggest rappers on the planet.
The album sold roughly 280K in the first week, giving Cole his seventh straight No. 1. Then, while still riding that momentum, the Carolina rapper did something true to his brand—he dusted off the same Honda Civic he used to drive from Fayetteville, North Carolina to New York City when he attended St. John's University, and sold physical CDs out the trunk at college campuses across the Chitlin' Circuit.
Now, he’s in tour mode: the Fall-Off World Tour is kicked off last month, alongside his own rap magazine. —Jordan Rose
Playboi Carti
Notable Stat: MUSIC earned 134 million streams in its first day on Spotify, making it, at the time, the seventh-most streamed album in a single day
A a year after Playboi Carti dropped MUSIC, we are officially on Baby Boi watch. That's the strength of Carti, the most influential rapper in hip-hop, with dozens of artists—including some on this list—ripping off his swag. Last year, it all crystallized on the sold-out Antagonist 2.0 tour, with the full Opium/YVL roster out in force.
In 2026, he's been heating up—bringing that world-class swag and aura to Rolling Loud, giving Atlanta rapper Fatt Smaxk a minor street hit with an appearance on "Smaxk or Die," and turning in a stellar verse on Ken Carson's "Deaf Note." Most importantly, he was announced as the headliner and co-creative director of ComplexCon 2026. —Antonio Johri
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Notable Stat: He is the most certified rapper of all time, with 126 RIAA-certified titles
Coming off a white-hot 2025 that earned him our Best Rapper Alive title, YB carried the momentum into this year with Slime Cry. The album debuted at No. 6 with roughly 70K equivalent albums moved. And then, in late June, he dropped a collection loosies, More Leaks 2, which moved around 31,000 equivalent units
Between these projects, and prominent features on projects from Nettspend, Mike WiLL Made It, Skrilla, and Yeat, YB's presence remains undeniable (even when he’s not showing up for his Rolling Loud performance.)
Like The Game told us, he's "the Tupac for YNs"—and he's showing no signs of slowing down.—Jordan Rose
Don Toliver
Notable Stat: Earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Octaine, moving 162,000 equivalent album units
This year is shaping up to be one of the biggest for the 31-year-old, with a to-do list that includes headlining a cross-country tour in support of his chart-topping album.
As he ascends closer to hip-hop superstardom, the Grammy-nominated artist has set himself up as one of the most in-demand acts in the genre. He lent his signature sound to the Scream 7 soundtrack and joined Ye on stage for night one of the trap titan's Los Angeles concert.
For months, Octane was the top selling rap album of 2026. He also has multiple songs buzzing on the Billboard Hot 100, including "E85" and "Body." If it all plays out in Don Toliver's favor, his hypnotic anthems will keep him in "best rapper" conversations for years to come. —DeMicia Inman
Jay-Z
Notable stat: Broke Yankee Stadium's concert attendance record with the Blueprint show
It started with a verse.
Despite no new music since 2022, Jay-Z became the center of conversation when he spit a three-minute freestyle at Roots Picnic, shooting at everyone. The moment came just a couple of weeks before his three sold-out anniversary shows at Yankee Stadium. During those shows, Jay debuted a new haircut: a big clue that a new album is on the way.
Jay-Z still commands attention. In his first sit-down interview in nearly a decade—with GQ's Frazier Tharpe— Hov alluded to still finding moments of inspiration in the studio—if he has something to say. —Jordan Rose
Drake
Notable Stat: Iceman topped the Billboard 200 four weeks in a row
Drake’s Iceman is easily the album of the year, which makes his placement on this list a no-brainer. After a bruising dust-up with Kendrick, Drake has returned to the center of pop music, dropping the rap centric Iceman and two additional albums.
If anything, he's found new ways to innovate. He has dismantled the traditional rollout playbook by leaning into streaming and creating IRL moments, like the massive ice structure in Toronto. And then he shocked the rap world—without warning, he dropped three new albums instead of one.
What makes the achievement even more impressive is that every album is different. Iceman is the album for the rap nerds, Habibti is the one for the R&B heads, while Maid of Honour hits that clubby, global pocket.
The versatility and care across all three projects proves he's operating on a different level. Right now, no one else is even close. —Antonio Johri