Cardi B Drops New Track "AH HA," Tells Fans to Play It at Funerals

Cardi B has handily delivered with “AH HA,” her first new release since last year’s Am I the Drama? album.

“Black trucks at the club, look like Trump in this bitch,” Cardi raps in the the immediately catchy new song, swiftly tucking in a well-timed “Fuck him.”

In the second verse of the DJ SwanQo-produced track, the Grammy winner wonders aloud why, exactly, someone who claims not to like her would still listen to her music.

“I’m a slapper, toe tagger,” she adds. “You think I’m talkin’ ‘bout your fav? Bitch, at her.”