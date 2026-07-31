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Cardi B Drops New Track "AH HA," Tells Fans to Play It at Funerals

The new song is produced by DJ SwanQo.

Cardi B with curly blonde hair sings passionately on stage, wearing a black, embellished outfit against a green backdrop.
Image via Getty/Paras Griffin/ESSENCE

Cardi B has handily delivered with “AH HA,” her first new release since last year’s Am I the Drama? album.

“Black trucks at the club, look like Trump in this bitch,” Cardi raps in the the immediately catchy new song, swiftly tucking in a well-timed “Fuck him.”

In the second verse of the DJ SwanQo-produced track, the Grammy winner wonders aloud why, exactly, someone who claims not to like her would still listen to her music.

“I’m a slapper, toe tagger,” she adds. “You think I’m talkin’ ‘bout your fav? Bitch, at her.”

Underscoring the energy of the track, Cardi recommended a few different settings that might benefit from being soundtracked by her latest single.

“‘AH HA’ is out RIGHT NOW!!” she wrote on Instagram right as the song hit Apple Music, Spotify, and other streamers. “Go run it up in the clubs… the weddings.. the funerals!!!”

Earlier this year, Cardi wrapped her arenas-focused Little Miss Drama Tour, which saw her welcoming numerous special guests at select dates. Among those who made surprise appearances were Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Tyla, Meek Mill, and more.

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