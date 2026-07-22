The 15 Best YG Songs of All Time, Ranked

The song, which featured a young Ty Dolla Sign, was a minor hit, cracking the Billboard Hot 100 before the streaming era diminished what that meant.

The Compton rapper, who is from the 400 block, found success young. He was only 20 when he released his breakout hit, the naughty party anthem "Toot It and Boot It," before signing with Def Jam.

But it wasn't a straight trip to the top for YG. He would have his ups and downs—even though he dropped a steady release of mixtapes, which featured some of the earliest work of DJ Mustard.

After joining forces with Jeezy under the CTE flag, he would make a statement with his debut album: My Krazy Life. One of the best albums of the 2010s, the release functioned as a spiritual sibling to Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city. The album rolled out a long narrative and partially paid homage to classic West Coast hip-hop. But there was also innovation, thanks to the producing prowess of DJ Mustard, who had his hand in more than half the album.

Success can be glorious, but it can also lead to tension. YG and Mustard went through a brief but public falling out; Still Brazy, his sophmore album, might not be the out-the-box classic his debut was, but it's a strong follow-up, with YG embracing more classic G-funk. YG would stay consistent, dropping an album every two years or so, while doing features with everyone from Mariah Carey to 2 Chainz.

With seven albums and multiple songs that cracked the Top 40, YG is putting his discography to the test by going head to head with The Game for the “Compton Forever” VERZUZ, going down this Thursday, July 23 at t 6:30 p.m. PT.

Before the matchup goes down, here are the 15 best YG songs of all time.