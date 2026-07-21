Lil Baby Unveils Stylish Video for Pharrell-Produced Track "Dead Fresh"

Lil Baby is embracing a new era with the release of the official music video for "Dead Fresh," the Pharrell Williams-produced single that pairs the Atlanta rapper's signature style with a luxury fashion-forward visual.

Directed by Kid Art, the cinematic video follows Lil Baby through a series of designer looks that reflect the song's rags-to-riches theme. Throughout the visual, he sports pieces from Victor Victor x Eric Emanuel, Prada, Jacquemus, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Balenciaga and Miu Miu, while also incorporating streetwear brands such as Diesel, Kenzo, Supreme and Mattias Gollin.

The release marks the first collaboration between Lil Baby and Pharrell. The track got its premiere during Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show in Paris. Lil Baby attended the event from the front row, providing an early introduction to what has become one of his biggest releases of the summer. Check the video below.