Lil Baby Unveils Stylish Video for Pharrell-Produced Track "Dead Fresh"

Lil Baby is embracing a new era with the release of the official music video for "Dead Fresh," the Pharrell Williams-produced single that pairs the Atlanta rapper's signature style with a luxury fashion-forward visual.
Directed by Kid Art, the cinematic video follows Lil Baby through a series of designer looks that reflect the song's rags-to-riches theme. Throughout the visual, he sports pieces from Victor Victor x Eric Emanuel, Prada, Jacquemus, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Balenciaga and Miu Miu, while also incorporating streetwear brands such as Diesel, Kenzo, Supreme and Mattias Gollin.
The release marks the first collaboration between Lil Baby and Pharrell. The track got its premiere during Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show in Paris. Lil Baby attended the event from the front row, providing an early introduction to what has become one of his biggest releases of the summer. Check the video below.
Lyrically, "Dead Fresh" reflects on Lil Baby's journey from humble beginnings to global superstardom, celebrating both his success and the lifestyle that has come with it.
"Really came from nothin'/Livin' in a hotel with my sisters and my mama/First black man to do it where I'm from, I'm like Obama/Motorcade through traffic when I'm in the town," Baby raps.
The single has already generated significant momentum since its release. It landed in the top hip-hop spot on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist while also earning recognition from various outlets. The song has also become a force on TikTok, where it has amassed more than 256 million views across over 84,000 public videos, including 66 million views over a single weekend.