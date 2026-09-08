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Kanye West's 'Graduation': 10 Reasons Why This Album Was Peak Ye
Kanye West's third studio album, 'Graduation,' was released 20 years ago. We reflect on some of the reasons why the project represent his best era.
50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.
100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.
Drake's Timestamp Songs, Ranked
Whenever Drake drops a song with a time and location in the title, you know you're about to get something special. A writer ranked them all, from worst to best.
The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.
The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked
Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.
Why David Jonsson is the Perfect Black Panther
Ryan Coogler hand-picked David Jonsson to carry the Black Panther mantle — and his body of work makes it clear why.
The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked
With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.
50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked
With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".
The 15 Best Rap Verses Of 2026 (So Far)
In 2026, the craft of rapping is still thriving. These are the 15 best verses of the year, featuring everyone from Jay-Z to Drake, Tierra Whack, and beyond.
The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
The Best Songs Of 2026 (So Far)
From Drake's “Janice STFU” to Yung Miami's “Spend Dat”, these are the best songs of 2026 so far.
The Best Albums Of 2026 (So Far)
From Drake's 'Iceman' to Kehlani's self titled project, this are the 25 best albums of 2026 at the halfway mark.
Jay-Z and Drake's Complicated Relationship Heats Up Again
Hov responded to Drake's 'Iceman' subs in his Roots Picnic freestyle, but I've been tracking this back-and-forth since 2009.
50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.
Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.
Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.
Loop Earplugs Helped Turn My Coachella Weekend 1 Into a Music Oasis
Loop Earplugs returned to Coachella for the second year in a row, and took us along to experience the festival in a new way.