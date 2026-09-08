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Jordan Rose

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Joined June 2019 | 2208 posts
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Kanye West's 'Graduation': 10 Reasons Why This Album Was Peak Ye

Kanye West's third studio album, 'Graduation,' was released 20 years ago. We reflect on some of the reasons why the project represent his best era.

Jordan Rose6 days ago
Collage of Chicago rappers, including Chance the Rapper, with the text "50 Best Chicago Rappers" and a quote from Chief Keef.

50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.

Jordan Rose8 days ago
Collage of rappers performing: Playboi Carti, Drake, Youngboy Never Broke Again and J. Cole, each with unique outfits and dynamic stage presence.

100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]

From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.

Jordan Rose12 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a yellow vest, arms outstretched against a blue-lit background.

Drake's Timestamp Songs, Ranked

Whenever Drake drops a song with a time and location in the title, you know you're about to get something special. A writer ranked them all, from worst to best.

Jordan Rose14 days ago
Rod Wave wearing a checkered beanie, black shirt, and large chain necklace, holding a microphone, against a purple background. He has one of the best rap albums of 2026.

The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far

These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.

Jordan Rose17 days ago
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Kanye West in a recording studio, sitting by a large mixing console with digital musical notes floating above.

The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked

Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.

Jordan Rose37 days ago
A person smiling with arms crossed at a Comic-Con event, standing in front of a Comic-Con International backdrop.

Why David Jonsson is the Perfect Black Panther

Ryan Coogler hand-picked David Jonsson to carry the Black Panther mantle — and his body of work makes it clear why.

Jordan Rose52 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a light blue sports jersey and necklace, making a diamond hand gesture against a red and brown backdrop.

The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked

With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.

Jordan Rose71 days ago
A person with braided hair and intense expression, wearing a dark jacket, against a bright orange background.

50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked

With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".

Jordan Rose77 days ago
Collage featuring Jay-Z, Drake, and a female artist with colorful attire, promoting Complex's "Best Rap Verses of the Year So Far."

The 15 Best Rap Verses Of 2026 (So Far)

In 2026, the craft of rapping is still thriving. These are the 15 best verses of the year, featuring everyone from Jay-Z to Drake, Tierra Whack, and beyond.

Jordan Rose83 days ago
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Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Jordan Rose87 days ago
Collage of Drake performing, a woman smiling, and another woman with long hair. Text reads "Complex's Best Songs of the Year So Far."

The Best Songs Of 2026 (So Far)

From Drake's “Janice STFU” to Yung Miami's “Spend Dat”, these are the best songs of 2026 so far.

Jordan Rose93 days ago
Collage of album art with bold text: "Complex's Best Albums of the Year So Far." Includes fiery scene and a woman in white.

The Best Albums Of 2026 (So Far)

From Drake's 'Iceman' to Kehlani's self titled project, this are the 25 best albums of 2026 at the halfway mark.

Jordan Rose98 days ago
Jay-Z in a tuxedo talking to Drake, who is smiling and gesturing, at a formal event.

Jay-Z and Drake's Complicated Relationship Heats Up Again

Hov responded to Drake's 'Iceman' subs in his Roots Picnic freestyle, but I've been tracking this back-and-forth since 2009.

Jordan Rose105 days ago
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Jordan Rose113 days ago
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Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Jordan Rose118 days ago
A group of individuals in hip-hop media, with bold text "HIP-HOP MEDIA POWER RANKING" in the foreground. This is the media power ranking, featuring Jadakiss, DJ Akademiks, Fat Joe and Loren LoRosa.

Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.

Jordan Rose135 days ago
A group of people with pedicabs featuring Loop earplugs branding, in front of a Ferris wheel at a festival, with mountains in the background. This is from Coachella

Loop Earplugs Helped Turn My Coachella Weekend 1 Into a Music Oasis

Loop Earplugs returned to Coachella for the second year in a row, and took us along to experience the festival in a new way.

Jordan Rose155 days ago

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