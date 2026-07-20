KAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex

For those who’ve been hankering to get their hands on some pieces from the recently unveiled KAWS x MLB collection, today’s your big day. Serving as the stars of the limited-edition collection, which made its formal debut at Fanatics Fest NYC’s 2026 edition, are the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. Presumably, you already signed up to be notified about updates on the collection’s availability, but whether you did or not, we’ve got you. Keep reading below for all you need to know about the collection, featuring everything from bats to jerseys to Topps trading cards, including how to shop on Complex.

Don’t make the mistake of assuming that apparel is all that’s on offer here. There’s plenty of that to speak of—including Nike boxy tees, elevated Nike Max 90 tees, dugout bombers, stadium jerseys, and more—but also some actual baseball gear too. Yes, this means you can be the boastful owner of KAWS-ified Dodgers and Yankees baseballs and/or bats. Fans can also get their hands on the ultra-premium Topps MLB x KAWS trading cards set.

Following its Fanatics Fest debut, the Yankees and Dodgers-featuring KAWS x MLB collection is now available to shop on Complex and the official Complex app. Meanwhile, if you’re somehow unfamiliar with the vast world of KAWS, the prolific artist and designer behind it all, we’ve got you. From his signature characters, to his high-profile album cover collaborations with Clipse and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, among others, we take a closer look at KAWS’s journey here.