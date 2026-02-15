Music

Sexyy Red Believes That Drake Will 'Pass The Torch' to Her

"It's me yal!" she wrote online.

Sexyy Red
Image via Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA

Sexyy Red believes that she’ll be who Drake chooses to carry on his legacy as one of rap’s greats.

Red revealed her belief in a post on Feb. 13 when someone shared a hypothetical situation.

“J. Cole will pass his torch to JID, Kendrick will pass his torch to Baby Keem…who will Drake pass his torch to?” wrote a user on X.

Red reacted to the post by sharing a picture of herself smiling from ear to ear with the caption, “It’s me yal!”

Check out her post below.

Red and Drake have a very close relationship. Last July, she posted pictures of her and Drizzy at London’s Wireless Festival. In the caption, she shared her love for her “U My Everything” collaborator.

“They could never convince me to hate you,” she wrote.

The duo also collaborated on “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA, and Red supported Drake during select shows on his It’s All a Blur Tour in 2023. 

In 2024, Red referred to Drake as her “BD,” meaning “baby daddy,” in a birthday shoutout.

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