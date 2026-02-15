Sexyy Red Believes That Drake Will 'Pass The Torch' to Her

Sexyy Red believes that she’ll be who Drake chooses to carry on his legacy as one of rap’s greats.

Red revealed her belief in a post on Feb. 13 when someone shared a hypothetical situation.

“J. Cole will pass his torch to JID, Kendrick will pass his torch to Baby Keem…who will Drake pass his torch to?” wrote a user on X.

Red reacted to the post by sharing a picture of herself smiling from ear to ear with the caption, “It’s me yal!”

Check out her post below.