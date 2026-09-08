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Mike DeStefano

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Mike DeStefano has been a full-time writer at Complex since 2019. He specializes in streetwear, the custom jewelry industry, and sneakers. Aside from fashion, he is also a diehard Philadelphia sports fan.

Joined July 2019 | 3445 posts
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Latest Stories

Drake showed off plenty of rare clothing, cars, and jewelry in his FOMO short film.

Drake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

From his insane Chrome Hearts collection to one-of-one Rolex watches, Drake's latest livestream was full of rare goods.

Mike DeStefano2 days ago
Best New Balance Sneakers of All Time

The 25 Best New Balance Sneakers of All Time

New Balance 990? 993? 574? 1906R? Here's how we ranked the brand's best sneaker models.

Mike DeStefano4 days ago
A mannequin of Fucking Awesome founder Jason Dill in the brand's Los Angeles studio space that will be recreated for ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles.

Skate Legend and FA Founder Jason Dill Is Rebuilding His Brand's Studio at ComplexCon 2026

Dill discusses his plans for the 10th anniversary of ComplexCon.

Mike DeStefano6 days ago
Some of the best ComplexCon style drops of all time include CPFM x Denim Tears x Levi's, Takashi Murakami x Los Angeles Lakers, and Travis Scott's exclusive Cactus Jack merch from 2024.

The Best ComplexCon Style Drop Every Year Since 2016

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of ComplexCon taking place in Los Angeles, we look back at all of the great exclusive drops from 2016 to 2025.

Mike DeStefano6 days ago
A.Presse is a Japanese menswear brand that recently announced a collaboration with Supreme. Here is what you need to know.

What to Know About A.Presse, the Japanese Brand That Just Collaborated With Supreme

The niche menswear brand just got introduced to a much bigger audience. Here's what to know.

Mike DeStefano8 days ago
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Collage of rappers performing: Playboi Carti, Drake, Youngboy Never Broke Again and J. Cole, each with unique outfits and dynamic stage presence.

100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]

From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.

Mike DeStefano12 days ago
A closeup of a leather biker jacket by Alpinestars RSRV.

ComplexCon 2026: Alpinestars RSRV Is Turning Motorsports Gear Into a Modern Luxury

Ahead of ComplexCon 2026, we spoke with CEO Denise Focil about the brand's history, exploration of luxury fashion, and more.

Mike DeStefano14 days ago
Shane Gonzales, founder of Alice Hollywood and Midnight Studios, reflects on 10 years of ComplexCon.

"It Feels Like Tradition": Alice Hollywood's Shane Gonzales Reflects on 10 Years of ComplexCon

From Midnight Studios in 2017 to Alice Hollywood in 2026, Gonzales looks back on the past decade of his career.

Mike DeStefano17 days ago
Outkast's Andre 300 and Big Boi are among the 30 best dressed Atlanta rappers of all time.

The 30 Best Dressed Atlanta Rappers of All Time

From pioneers like Big Gipp and Andre 3000 to new school icons like Young Thug and Playboi Carti, these are the most stylish Atlanta rappers of all time.

Mike DeStefano17 days ago
These are the 25 staple pieces that every man should have in their closet for Fall 2026 including The North Face 1/4 zip fleeces, Supreme frayed flannel shirts, and Levi's Type I trucker denim jackets.

25 Essential Pieces Every Man Needs in His Wardrobe Right Now (Fall 2026)

From the perfect coat to the pair of jeans you can wear with anything, these are the building blocks to any men's wardrobe.

Mike DeStefano20 days ago
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Anwar Carrots poses on a corner of Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles wearing Billionaire Boys Club to tease his upcoming collab with the brand at ComplexCon 2026.

From Fairfax to Outer Space: The Importance of the Billionaire Boys Club x Carrots Collab

Anwar Carrots discusses the Billionaire Boys Club x Carrots capsule that will be debuting at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles.

Mike DeStefano20 days ago
Hellstar co-founder Sean "Seanie" Holland discusses the past, present, and future of his streetwear brand ahead of ComplexCon 2026.

How Hellstar Became One of the Most Influential Brands in Modern Streetwear

Ahead of a Tupac collab at ComplexCon 2026, Hellstar co-founder Sean “Seanie” Holland discusses the past, present, and future of his six-year-old clothing brand in a rare interview.

Mike DeStefano21 days ago
Supreme Nike Collaborations

All of Supreme's Nike Collaborations, Ranked From Worst to Best

Supreme's Nike collabs ranked, including sneakers such as the Air Max 2001 Ecstasy, SB Blazer Mid, Air Max Plus, Air Jordan 5, and many more.

Mike DeStefano23 days ago
Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee, and Taylor Rooks

Sports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

These are the 25 sports media personalities with the most power in the industry. This is how they accumulated that power and how they wield it.

Mike DeStefano24 days ago
A trio of Japanese denim jeans hanging from a clothesline in Kojima, the regiong of Japan known as the epicenter of denim production.

What to Know About Japanese Denim: History, Buying Tips, and More

From origins to some brand recommendations, this is what you need to know if you're getting into Japanese denim.

Mike DeStefano24 days ago
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The Best Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time

The Best 24 Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

'81 Point' Nike Kobe 1? 'Grinch' Nike Kobe 6? 'Chaos' Nike Kobe 5? In honor of Mamba Day, here's how we ranked Kobe's best Nike sneakers.

Mike DeStefano25 days ago
These are some of the best pieces of vintage Kobe Bryant merch worth hunting for, including throwback Lakers jerseys from the 2000s, Nike Destroyer jackets from 2006, and UNDFTD T-shirts from 2009.

10 Pieces of Vintage Kobe Bryant Merch Worth Hunting For

In honor of Kobe Bryant Day, we look back at some of the rarest and best Kobe merch.

Mike DeStefano25 days ago
Streetwear brand Fugazi had to end up selling its Vans sneaker collab for $5 cash. What happened?

Why Did Fugazi End Up Selling Its Vans Collab for $5?

The streetwear brand ended up selling its first sneaker collaboration for $5 cash. This is how it happened.

Mike DeStefano29 days ago

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