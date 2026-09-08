Will Schube
Latest Stories
The 20 Best Mac Miller Projects, Ranked
Mac Miller left behind a collection of albums, mixtapes, EPs, and oddball projects to keep fans debating for years.
The 100 Best Nas Songs
Straight out the dungeons of rap, we count down the 100 best songs of Nas' storied career.
50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.
100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.
The 30 Best Rap Albums of 1996, Ranked
In hindsight, 1996 was a golden year. At the time, it felt like anything but. Thirty years later, here are the best rap albums of 1996.
The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked
With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.
50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked
With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".
Song of the Summer 2026: Every Contender, Ranked
Here is a ranking of all of the song of the summer contenders, featuring Drake, Yung Miami, Fenix Flexin, and more.
The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked
Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.
Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.
Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.
The 20 Best Rick Ross Songs, 2026 Ranking
With Rick Ross set to face off against French Montana in the next VERZUZ, now is the right time to look at Rozay's deep discography.
Pooh Shiesty Vs. Gucci Mane: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Gucci Mane just released a song called "Crash Dummy" allegedly detailing the Pooh Shiesty assault. Here is a timeline of the two rappers' relationship.
Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'
Yeat Presents a New Era on 'ADL', But Does It Deliver? [Album Review]
Yeat's double album, 'ADL,' arrives with mob boss theatrics, Nike deals, and lofty promises. But does the music live up to the moment?
Every Name JAŸ-Z Has Ever Gone By—and What Each One Means
The dot, the dash, and now the umlaut: JAŸ-Z's name changes have always served a purpose.
The 15 Greatest Rap Double Albums of All Time
From 2Pac's 'All Eyez on Me' to J. Cole's 'The Fall Off,' these are the greatest rap double albums of all time.
The Complete History of 50 Cent and T.I.'s Beef
50 Cent and T.I.'s long-simmering rivalry has finally boiled over into rap's first ugly beef of 2026, with diss songs arriving from Tip himself and his sons King and Domani.