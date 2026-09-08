Will Schube Portrait

Will Schube

Joined June 2019 | 128 posts
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Latest Stories

A sepia-toned portrait of a bald man lying down with his hands on his chest, framed in an ornate frame.

The 20 Best Mac Miller Projects, Ranked

Mac Miller left behind a collection of albums, mixtapes, EPs, and oddball projects to keep fans debating for years.

Will Schube8 hours ago
Nas wearing a beanie and a bandana, with a serious expression, set against a purple background.

The 100 Best Nas Songs

Straight out the dungeons of rap, we count down the 100 best songs of Nas' storied career.

Will Schube3 days ago
Collage of Chicago rappers, including Chance the Rapper, with the text "50 Best Chicago Rappers" and a quote from Chief Keef.

50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.

Will Schube8 days ago
Collage of rappers performing: Playboi Carti, Drake, Youngboy Never Broke Again and J. Cole, each with unique outfits and dynamic stage presence.

100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]

From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.

Will Schube12 days ago
Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg in a convertible car, Tupac making a hand gesture, both dressed in suits.

The 30 Best Rap Albums of 1996, Ranked

In hindsight, 1996 was a golden year. At the time, it felt like anything but. Thirty years later, here are the best rap albums of 1996.

Will Schube27 days ago
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Jay-Z wearing a light blue sports jersey and necklace, making a diamond hand gesture against a red and brown backdrop.

The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked

With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.

Will Schube71 days ago
A person with braided hair and intense expression, wearing a dark jacket, against a bright orange background.

50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked

With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".

Will Schube77 days ago
Yung Miami in a red-toned image, wearing a headscarf and jewelry, with arms crossed in a dynamic pose. She has one of the songs of the summer

Song of the Summer 2026: Every Contender, Ranked

Here is a ranking of all of the song of the summer contenders, featuring Drake, Yung Miami, Fenix Flexin, and more.

Will Schube101 days ago
Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

Will Schube104 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Will Schube118 days ago
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A group of individuals in hip-hop media, with bold text "HIP-HOP MEDIA POWER RANKING" in the foreground. This is the media power ranking, featuring Jadakiss, DJ Akademiks, Fat Joe and Loren LoRosa.

Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.

Will Schube135 days ago
Rick Ross smiling, wearing a cap and multiple chains, against a colorful, swirling background. He will face off against French Montana in VERZUZ. He has over 20 great songs.

The 20 Best Rick Ross Songs, 2026 Ranking

With Rick Ross set to face off against French Montana in the next VERZUZ, now is the right time to look at Rozay's deep discography.

Will Schube136 days ago
Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane at a club, one in a black hoodie making a gesture, the other in sunglasses and a colorful jacket with jewelry. Pooh was signed to Gucci Mane's label, 1017. The DOJ is alleging that Pooh kidnapped Gucci and forced him to sign papers releasing him.

Pooh Shiesty Vs. Gucci Mane: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Gucci Mane just released a song called "Crash Dummy" allegedly detailing the Pooh Shiesty assault. Here is a timeline of the two rappers' relationship.

Will Schube160 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Will Schube164 days ago
Rapper Yeat wearing sunglasses and a dark satin shirt holding a knife, posing against a blue background. This is a photo attached to his latest album, ADL, which is a double album.

Yeat Presents a New Era on 'ADL', But Does It Deliver? [Album Review]

Yeat's double album, 'ADL,' arrives with mob boss theatrics, Nike deals, and lofty promises. But does the music live up to the moment?

Will Schube174 days ago
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Jay-Z, wearing sunglasses, a beanie, and a coat stands in a crowded stadium, placing his hand on his chest. He has had many different names over the years.

Every Name JAŸ-Z Has Ever Gone By—and What Each One Means

The dot, the dash, and now the umlaut: JAŸ-Z's name changes have always served a purpose.

Will Schube182 days ago
Collage of album covers: 2Pac's "All Eyez on Me," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," Drake's "Scorpion," and Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" in a family portrait. These are some of the best double rap albums of all time.

The 15 Greatest Rap Double Albums of All Time

From 2Pac's 'All Eyez on Me' to J. Cole's 'The Fall Off,' these are the greatest rap double albums of all time.

Will Schube190 days ago
Two images side by side: 50 Cent in a patterned jacket and cap, and T.I. in a leather jacket and red cap, both at individual events. The two have been beefing for years over a VERZUZ that never happened.

The Complete History of 50 Cent and T.I.'s Beef

50 Cent and T.I.'s long-simmering rivalry has finally boiled over into rap's first ugly beef of 2026, with diss songs arriving from Tip himself and his sons King and Domani.

Will Schube202 days ago

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