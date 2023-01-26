The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

CREDENTIALS: Haram, Bo Jackson, Super Tecmo Bo, Carry the Fire, This Thing of Ours, This Thing of Ours 2, Rapper’s Best Friend 6, Cycles

When it comes to musical output, people often bring up the quality vs. quantity binary because they’re not used to artists who offer both. But The Alchemist has been the quintessential example of a producer who can release a lot of material, and do it at a very high level, as exemplified by his busy 2021. Fourteen years after Return of the Mac with Prodigy set off his slew of rapper-producer projects, Alchemist’s prolificacy can’t even be considered “a run” at this point. It’s just who he is.

The 44-year-old veteran has been a contender for Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive in each year of the 2010s, off the strength of helming ambitious, immersive projects for rappers like Currensy, Freddie Gibbs, Action Bronson, and others. As recently as 2020, he was the first runner-up, in a year he got a Grammy nomination for Alfredo. But for us, 2021 was his most undeniable year yet. He released a whopping eight projects, including three instrumental tapes (with Carry the Fire and Cycles boasting never-before-heard beats). He linked up with some of rap’s most exciting voices, including Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Boldy James, Mavi, Pink Siifu, billy woods, and ELUCID. Many of the year’s best rap moments had ALC on the score, and he embarked on a new sonic approach for each project.

He kicked off the year with Carry the Fire, a dream sequence of a beat tape that intersperses beguiling samples with clips of news telecasts. (If someone ever creates a sci-fi movie about getting stuck in the digital news cycle, they need to use this as the score.) Then, in March, he produced Armand Hammer’s Haram, one of the year’s most thrilling projects. Beats like “Black Sunlight,” “Scaffolds,” “Falling out the Sky,” and “Roaches Don’t Fly” left room for billy woods and ELUCID’s freeform dialectics (“my new name, colonizers can’t pronounce”) to roam.

Fifteen years ago, an Alchemist project called This Thing of Ours might have actually been mafia-themed, replete with the late Prodigy’s lurid lyricism. But, instead, he helmed a pair of EPs highlighting artists that he met through his “little big homie” Earl Sweatshirt. Both projects offered a canvas for young maverick lyricists to drop freewheeling tracks like “Nobles,” “Holy Hell,” and “Miracle Baby,” which are only violent in the manner that their poetics jolt listeners.

Of course, that’s not to say that there’s anything wrong with feeding the streets, which ALC and Boldy James did with their two Bo Jackson-themed bangers. Alchemist has developed particularly impressive chemistry with Boldy, supplying him with minimalist beats that veer between the soul of “Turpentine” and the sear of “First 48 Freestyle,” all with enough implied menace for him to feed off of. Their August interview with Complex about Bo Jackson was chock-full of sports references, so it’s only right that we acknowledge ALC and his Detroit brethren going back to back like the Bad Boys Pistons.

In December, while the rest of the world was relaxing and thinking toward 2022, Alchemist hit us in the head one more time with the score for the short film Cycles, fitting the Jason Goldwatch-directed visual with an eerie, drumless soundscape.

Along with the fully produced projects were well-regarded loosies like the sinister “TRUMP” for Conway the Machine, the sputtering piano chops of Russ’ “Distance” (with Conway and Ghostface Killah), and the lush “Ostertag” for Stove God Cooks. It’s a testament to his versatility and constantly evolving sound that all his ad hoc work is distinct but immediately identifiable as his sound. And all of those releases stoke intrigue for what a full project with each artist would sound like. The way ALC gets to it, those might already be in the works.

Alchemist’s impact isn’t felt with his catalog alone. His work with ALC Records makes him one of the few people on this list who have revolutionized the producer’s business model, on top of dropping dope music. His focus on releasing free projects, bolstered by vinyls and merch sales, shows producers a path to maximize the control of (and profits from) their work. The Alfredo rollout came with a bevy of clothing items and even action figures. In 2021, Alchemist and Boldy augmented the release of Super Tecmo Bo with limited edition trading cards that his fans clamored for. Releasing projects through his own label and offering creative merch options has given him the freedom to leave behind the old waiting game of sending out beat tapes and hoping a placement comes out of all the major-label red tape.

Alchemist is creating on his own terms, and the rap world is better for it. You couldn’t have told the story of hip-hop’s greatest producers without scrolling through this list and seeing his name at least once. His relentless work ethic and boundless ambition has resulted in some of the best rap projects of the 21st century, and he’s still surging ahead to create more. Read our in-depth interview with Alchemist about his big year (and what’s coming next) here.

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Hit-Boy, Tyler, the Creator, Cardo

Last year’s Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Hit-Boy, nearly doubled up off the strength of two more well-received Nas collaboration albums, King’s Disease 2 and Magic. He also produced an EP for Big Sean and had a slew of singles, including “What You Need” for Don Toliver, as well as beats for Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, Maxo Kream, Babyface Ray, Cordae, Nardo Wick, GRIP, and more. Tyler, the Creator almost took home Best Rapper and Best Producer Alive in the same year, after producing the entirety of Complex’s Album of the Year pick, Call Me If You Get Lost, a sprawling, cinematic epic of a project assisted by DJ Drama. He also earned credits on Maxo Kream’s “Big Persona,” Westside Gunn’s “The Fly Who Couldn’t Fly Straight,” and Kanye West’s “Come to Life.” And Cardo supplied so many of 2021’s biggest moments that we had to give him a nod as well. The ever-busy producer laced Drake’s “7am on Bridle Path” and “Wants and Needs” (with Lil Baby), Baby Keem’s breakout “Family Ties” (with Kendrick Lamar), Meek Mill’s latest spectacular “Intro,” and Young Thug’s “Bubbly,” as well as full projects with Larry June and Payroll Giovanni. —Andre Gee

