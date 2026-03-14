Don Toliver Is 'Already Working' on New Album Just Weeks After Release of 'Octane'

Don Toliver may have just released a new album, but he’s already thinking about what comes next.

During a conversation with Billboard at SXSW, the Houston artist revealed that his next project is already in the works.

“But I am already working on my next album,” Toliver said. “And to be honest, bro… I just realized within myself, I just love music.”

The rapper explained that the current moment in his life has sparked a surge of creativity, motivating him to keep recording rather than slowing down to savor the release of his latest project.

“I just feel like right now if I don’t put out anything, I just need to capture this moment because it’s a lot going on in my life,” he said. “Both when I was making this album and when it came out… it’s just fueling me to want to be as creative as I can possibly be.”