Don Toliver Is 'Already Working' on New Album Just Weeks After Release of 'Octane'

Don Toliver may have just released a new album, but he’s already thinking about what comes next.
During a conversation with Billboard at SXSW, the Houston artist revealed that his next project is already in the works.
“But I am already working on my next album,” Toliver said. “And to be honest, bro… I just realized within myself, I just love music.”
The rapper explained that the current moment in his life has sparked a surge of creativity, motivating him to keep recording rather than slowing down to savor the release of his latest project.
“I just feel like right now if I don’t put out anything, I just need to capture this moment because it’s a lot going on in my life,” he said. “Both when I was making this album and when it came out… it’s just fueling me to want to be as creative as I can possibly be.”
Toliver added that the process isn’t always easy to balance with his personal life, but he’s committed to continuing to evolve as an artist while making time for his family.
“Even with the balance of just trying to make as much time as I can for my family, I still want to make sure that I fulfill my duties as an artist and as a creator,” he said. “As somebody who really tries to push things forward… to continue to create.”
The comments come as Toliver celebrates the success of his new album Octane. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 162,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week, including 31,000 in traditional album sales. The achievement marked Toliver’s first chart-topping album in the United States.
Octane serves as the follow-up to 2024’s Hardstone Psycho and features collaborations with artists including Yeat, Teezo Touchdown, SahBabii, Rema and Travis Scott. Production across the album includes contributions from Scott as well as BNYX and Cardo.
Toliver first revealed the album’s title during ComplexCon 2025 and built anticipation with singles such as “Tiramisu” and “ATM.”