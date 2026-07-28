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aespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know

The limited-edition collaboration reimagines aespa's members through BAPE’s signature BABY MILO design, and it hits Complex on August 1.

Four women wearing aespa-themed clothing with cartoon graphics. Each has a unique hairstyle and pose, showcasing different shirt designs.
Complex

aespa and BAPE® are teaming up, and the collaboration is coming soon to Complex.

The limited-edition aespa x BAPE® Collection merges BAPE's iconic streetwear heritage with aespa's boundary-pushing universe, reimagining the group's members through the brand's signature BABY MILO design. The drop celebrates aespa's recent release of LEMONADE and the K-pop group's debut Lollapalooza performance.

Here’s everything you need to know:

aespa x BAPE® Release Details

The aespa x BAPE® Collection will be available on Complex.com starting August 1 at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST/1 AM KST.

How to Buy the aespa x BAPE® Collection

The aespa x BAPE® Collection brings together BAPE's streetwear legacy and aespa's universe, filtering the group's members through the brand's signature BABY MILO design. The limited collection consists of BAPE staples including tees, hoodies, and accessories.

The release marks another milestone in BAPE's continued expansion at the intersection of fashion and music, and it arrives beginning August 1.

What’s Next for aespa?

aespa is a global K-pop force made up of members KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, and NINGNING. The group's second full-length album, LEMONADE, arrived in May, and they're set to make their Lollapalooza debut in Chicago before launching their new world tour, the 2026–27 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK : COMPLæXITY, later this summer. The K-pop quartet released their first-ever Japanese mini-album, KISS N TELL, on July 24.

The group's momentum has been building for a while. After winning "Group of the Year" at Billboard Women in Music 2025, aespa was recently nominated for "Best Female K-Pop Artist" at the 2026 American Music Awards.

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