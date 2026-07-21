The 15 Best Game Songs of All Time, Ranked

There is something poetically ironic about The Game rapping, "You 38 and you still rapping," on "It's Okay (One Blood)." The line, which came in 2006, was a diss toward Jay-Z, from a spry rapper who was only 26 at the time. Twenty years later, Jayceon Terrell Taylor is still going strong, showing no signs of slowing down.

The Compton, California, rapper caught the attention of Dr. Dre in 2002, who signed him to his Aftermath Entertainment imprint. Despite the label's growing reputation for signing artists and then shelving their albums, The Game prevailed. His debut album, The Documentary, served as the label's first release by a West Coast artist not named Dr. Dre. The album was a massive success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, not only marking The Game as a new rap star—one who was rugged and raw but also smooth with real storytelling knack and a compulsion to name-drop no matter the situation—but also providing the spark the West Coast needed at the time.

Critical to the album's success was 50 Cent. Not only did he sign Game to G-Unit at Jimmy Iovine's suggestion, but 50 also contributed to several of the album's key tracks, including its first three singles: "Westside Story," "How We Do," and "Hate It or Love It." The partnership, however, was short-lived. An explosive and highly publicized feud broke out between the two, leading to 50 kicking Game out of G-Unit live on New York City's Hot 97—which in turn led to a shooting outside the station. In the fallout, The Game was transferred off Aftermath. Even after all the turmoil, The Game rose to the occasion. Doctor's Advocate—which featured the aforementioned "It's Okay (One Blood)"—asserted him as a viable hitmaker in his own right. Two albums in, and he was California's most important MC, consistently putting out strong albums and mixtapes while also highlighting newer, up-and-coming talent coming out of LA, from Kendrick Lamar to Nipsey Hussle. Despite a career plagued by sometimes self-inflicted controversies, there is not a bad album across The Game's ten-album discography. Jayceon Taylor has captivated fans across two decades by being unapologetically Los Angeles: This Thursday, July 23, The Game will face off against fellow Compton heavyweight YG for the ultimate West Coast edition of VERZUZ, simply titled Compton Forever. In preparation for the battle, we're taking a look at the 15 best The Game songs of all time.

(This story was originally published in 2015. It has since been updated.)