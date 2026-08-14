Cardi B Accuses BIA’s Friend of Sleeping With Offset

Cardi B and BIA are at odds once again, and with the reignited feud comes some heavy allegations.
In a last-minute X Spaces session, Cardi launched into a profanity-laden rant aimed at the “WE ON GO” rapper.
“There's bitches that think that they could rap, they got a certain type of look or they dress a certain type of way that I like. You don't have nothing,” Cardi said. “There's nothing about you that I want to be like, look like, you don't inspire me for shit, bitch.” The rapper then listed off people who do inspire her, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Madonna.
Later in the rant, Cardi recalled hearing gossip that traced back to BIA and alleged one of her friends was sleeping with Offset, Cardi’s ex-husband.
“Let's talk about how months later, your dumb ass told one of my ex-husband friends that I was cheating on him. And I was like, ‘Yo, where the fuck that shit came from?’ Mind you, when you said that shit, I never I never flirted with a n***a. I never kissed a n***a. I never had a DM with a n***a. One thing about me in the industry, nobody could ever say that I was fucking with nobody. Not even in the industry, even in the streets.”
“You was going around trying to say a rumor about me, dumb ass bitch,” Cardi continued. “Come to find out though, I kind of also see why. ‘Cause my ex-husband was fucking on one of your fucking dirty ass fucking friends.”
The Am I the Drama? rapper then took aim at BIA’s relationship with Cam Whitmore and their 12-year age gap, saying, “Mind you, you fucking a 21-year-old. Stop playing with me.“ Whitmore is 22, and BIA is 34.
Amid the feud, misinformation began to spread that Cardi was accusing BIA of sleeping with her ex-husband. She responded to a fan account posting a recording of the Space, writing, “LIESSSSSS NEVER WOULD I EVER.”
Their feud appears to have reignited after BIA attempted put her beef with another rapper, Doja Cat, to bed, writing, “I genuinely apologize for anything I ever said that was shady.”
An X user appeared to compare her past remarks about Doja to her initial go at Cardi, to which BIA doubled down. “I didn’t repeat SHIT. This ain’t that. whatever tf I said about that other bitch. I STILL STAND ON & never taking it back . Thankgyaaaa.”
Another X user posted a screen recording of BIA in the studio sharing a preview of her Cardi diss “SUE MEEE?” with the caption, “Wasn’t this you in 2024? Now you wanna act like you a nice person.”
BIA responded, “FTB and I say it again. Next.”
Cardi included a jab at BIA in her 2025 album on the diss track “Pretty & Petty” with the line, “Name five Bia songs, gun pointed to your head / Bow, I'm dead.”