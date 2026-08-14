Cardi B Accuses BIA’s Friend of Sleeping With Offset

Cardi B and BIA are at odds once again, and with the reignited feud comes some heavy allegations.

In a last-minute X Spaces session, Cardi launched into a profanity-laden rant aimed at the “WE ON GO” rapper.

“There's bitches that think that they could rap, they got a certain type of look or they dress a certain type of way that I like. You don't have nothing,” Cardi said. “There's nothing about you that I want to be like, look like, you don't inspire me for shit, bitch.” The rapper then listed off people who do inspire her, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Madonna.

Later in the rant, Cardi recalled hearing gossip that traced back to BIA and alleged one of her friends was sleeping with Offset, Cardi’s ex-husband.

“Let's talk about how months later, your dumb ass told one of my ex-husband friends that I was cheating on him. And I was like, ‘Yo, where the fuck that shit came from?’ Mind you, when you said that shit, I never I never flirted with a n***a. I never kissed a n***a. I never had a DM with a n***a. One thing about me in the industry, nobody could ever say that I was fucking with nobody. Not even in the industry, even in the streets.”