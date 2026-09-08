Jon Barlas
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The 20 Best Mac Miller Projects, Ranked
Mac Miller left behind a collection of albums, mixtapes, EPs, and oddball projects to keep fans debating for years.
50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.
100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.
The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.
The 20 Best Ken Carson Songs of All Time
Complex cover star Ken Carson is headlining ComplexCon 2026 and having a monster year. Here are his 20 best songs of all time.
50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked
With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".
The Best Songs Of 2026 (So Far)
From Drake's “Janice STFU” to Yung Miami's “Spend Dat”, these are the best songs of 2026 so far.
The Best Albums Of 2026 (So Far)
From Drake's 'Iceman' to Kehlani's self titled project, this are the 25 best albums of 2026 at the halfway mark.
Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.
8 Takeaways From Drake's 'Iceman': From Kendrick Snubs to the Return of R&B Drake
Drake dropped 41 songs in one night. Here are out immediate takeaways, for 'Iceman', 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honour.'
Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.
Yeat Presents a New Era on 'ADL', But Does It Deliver? [Album Review]
Yeat's double album, 'ADL,' arrives with mob boss theatrics, Nike deals, and lofty promises. But does the music live up to the moment?
It Took Baby Keem Five Years to Release 'Ca$ino.' Was It Worth the Wait?
Baby Keem's long-awaited sophomore album 'Ca$ino' is his most personal work yet. But does it surpass 'The Melodic Blue?'
Is J. Cole Really Saying Goodbye with ‘The Fall Off’?
J. Cole's 'The Fall Off' is a sprawling double-disc that feels like a swan song and a career-spanning statement. But is it truly his last album?
10 R&B Artists To Watch In 2026
The future of R&B is bright, led by a new wave of singers like kwn, Odeal, and EJ Jones, whose music embraces nostalgic sounds and vivid storytelling.
26 Rappers To Watch In 2026
From UK rappers like Esdeekid and fakemink to Atlanta figures such as BunnaB and Pluto, these are the artists we expect to have a big year in 2026.
The 30 Best Rap Songs of 2025
The best rap songs of 2025 feature tracks from Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Doechii, Yeat, and more.
The 50 Best Songs of 2025
From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.