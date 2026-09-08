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Jon Barlas

Joined February 2024 | 45 posts
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Latest Stories

A sepia-toned portrait of a bald man lying down with his hands on his chest, framed in an ornate frame.

The 20 Best Mac Miller Projects, Ranked

Mac Miller left behind a collection of albums, mixtapes, EPs, and oddball projects to keep fans debating for years.

Jon Barlas9 hours ago
Collage of Chicago rappers, including Chance the Rapper, with the text "50 Best Chicago Rappers" and a quote from Chief Keef.

50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.

Jon Barlas8 days ago
Collage of rappers performing: Playboi Carti, Drake, Youngboy Never Broke Again and J. Cole, each with unique outfits and dynamic stage presence.

100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]

From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.

Jon Barlas12 days ago
Rod Wave wearing a checkered beanie, black shirt, and large chain necklace, holding a microphone, against a purple background. He has one of the best rap albums of 2026.

The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far

These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.

Jon Barlas17 days ago
Ken Carson with dreadlocks and a necklace stands in front of a collage with images and chains.

The 20 Best Ken Carson Songs of All Time

Complex cover star Ken Carson is headlining ComplexCon 2026 and having a monster year. Here are his 20 best songs of all time.

Jon Barlas48 days ago
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A person with braided hair and intense expression, wearing a dark jacket, against a bright orange background.

50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked

With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".

Jon Barlas77 days ago
Collage of Drake performing, a woman smiling, and another woman with long hair. Text reads "Complex's Best Songs of the Year So Far."

The Best Songs Of 2026 (So Far)

From Drake's “Janice STFU” to Yung Miami's “Spend Dat”, these are the best songs of 2026 so far.

Jon Barlas93 days ago
Collage of album art with bold text: "Complex's Best Albums of the Year So Far." Includes fiery scene and a woman in white.

The Best Albums Of 2026 (So Far)

From Drake's 'Iceman' to Kehlani's self titled project, this are the 25 best albums of 2026 at the halfway mark.

Jon Barlas98 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Jon Barlas118 days ago
Drake on stage with a microphone, wearing a white shirt, surrounded by artistic images, including a sparkling glove and eyes. He is standing in front of three of his album covers, Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour.

8 Takeaways From Drake's 'Iceman': From Kendrick Snubs to the Return of R&B Drake

Drake dropped 41 songs in one night. Here are out immediate takeaways, for 'Iceman', 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honour.'

Jon Barlas125 days ago
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A group of individuals in hip-hop media, with bold text "HIP-HOP MEDIA POWER RANKING" in the foreground. This is the media power ranking, featuring Jadakiss, DJ Akademiks, Fat Joe and Loren LoRosa.

Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.

Jon Barlas135 days ago
Rapper Yeat wearing sunglasses and a dark satin shirt holding a knife, posing against a blue background. This is a photo attached to his latest album, ADL, which is a double album.

Yeat Presents a New Era on 'ADL', But Does It Deliver? [Album Review]

Yeat's double album, 'ADL,' arrives with mob boss theatrics, Nike deals, and lofty promises. But does the music live up to the moment?

Jon Barlas174 days ago
Baby Keem, who just released his new album Ca$ino, is sitting on a chair against a dark, moody red background, wearing a dark outfit with a jacket and belt. He has a sad face on.

It Took Baby Keem Five Years to Release 'Ca$ino.' Was It Worth the Wait?

Baby Keem's long-awaited sophomore album 'Ca$ino' is his most personal work yet. But does it surpass 'The Melodic Blue?'

Jon Barlas209 days ago
J. Cole sits on train tracks, wearing a striped jacket, denim shorts, and sneakers. Trees and a trailer are in the background. This is a photo from The Fall Off, which might be his last album.

Is J. Cole Really Saying Goodbye with ‘The Fall Off’?

J. Cole's 'The Fall Off' is a sprawling double-disc that feels like a swan song and a career-spanning statement. But is it truly his last album?

Jon Barlas223 days ago
Four singers who will breakout in 2026. This includes Gabriel Jacoby, Odeal, Jaymin and kwn

10 R&B Artists To Watch In 2026

The future of R&B is bright, led by a new wave of singers like kwn, Odeal, and EJ Jones, whose music embraces nostalgic sounds and vivid storytelling.

Jon Barlas233 days ago
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Zeddy Will, EsdeeKid, Hurricane Wisdom and BunnaB, all rappers to watch in 2026, posing in front of a yellow background.

26 Rappers To Watch In 2026

From UK rappers like Esdeekid and fakemink to Atlanta figures such as BunnaB and Pluto, these are the artists we expect to have a big year in 2026.

Jon Barlas245 days ago
Clipse on stage with red lighting, holding microphones, wearing dark clothing and beanies. Large red letters in the background.

The 30 Best Rap Songs of 2025

The best rap songs of 2025 feature tracks from Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Doechii, Yeat, and more.

Jon Barlas277 days ago
A collage of four images labeled "Best of 2025," featuring Kehlani in a chair, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Karol G

The 50 Best Songs of 2025

From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.

Jon Barlas280 days ago

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