Sexyy Red Flips Michael Jackson’s 'Beat It' Into NSFW Viral Anthem (UPDATE)

UPDATED 2/12 3:05 p.m. ET: The estate of Michael Jackson is responding to Sexyy Red’s viral remake of “Beat It.” In a statement shared with The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa, a spokesperson for the late singer shared, “We were totally unaware of this. The use of the music is unauthorized.”

LoRosa added that the King of Pop’s estate “definitely didn’t seem happy” about the provocative cover. See original story below. Sexyy Red has never been one to tone things down, and her latest flip of a Michael Jackson classic proves exactly that. The St. Louis rapper recently shared a video on social media previewing a raunchy rework of Jackson's iconic hit "Beat It." Over the instantly recognizable instrumental, Red delivers a bold and unapologetically explicit twist, turning the original's rebellious energy into a bedroom-focused anthem that's already sparking reactions online. In the clip, Red raps along to the beat with NSFW bars that leave little to the imagination. Reworking the chorus into her own chant of "Just eat it," she leans fully into her signature unfiltered style.

"Coochie not funky, and it's super tight / I'm tryna get my coochie ate up tonight / Just eat it, just eat it," she raps in one portion of the snippet, staying consistent with the provocative tone that's defined much of her catalog.