Young Thug Announces The New Generation Tour With NAV and YSL Signees

Young Thug is taking the next wave of Young Stoner Life Records on the road. On Tuesday, the Atlanta rapper unveiled The New Generation Tour, a North American and European trek headlined by Thug alongside special guest NAV and a lineup of emerging YSL artists, including diamond*, Tezzus, 1300SAINT, Iyrus, Yume, Biggs, and Unky. The announcement arrived via a tour poster shared on social media, teasing YSL's latest push to introduce its new roster of talent to fans across two continents. Check out all the information on the tour below.

Where Is Young Thug's 'The New Generation Tour' Going?

According to the tour announcement, the run will include 19 North American dates before heading overseas for four European stops.

The North American leg kicks off Sept. 1 in Rogers, Arkansas, before making stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Michigan, New Jersey, Boston, New York City and more before closing shop in Inglewood, California. After the U.S. dates, the tour heads to Europe with performances in Amsterdam on Oct. 14, Düsseldorf on Oct. 17, Łódź on Oct. 21, and Paris on Oct. 24. The poster also notes that NAV will appear only on the North American leg of the tour.

Where to Get Tickets

Fans won't have to wait long to secure their seats for The New Generation Tour. According to Consequence, a Spotify Reserved presale begins July 14 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by an artist presale on July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets then become available to the general public beginning Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Additional venue-specific information and VIP offerings, if available, are expected to be announced alongside the ticket rollout.

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