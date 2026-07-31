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Lil Uzi Vert Drops Surprise Birthday EP, ‘Maverick “Almost Forever”’

The rapper released new music on July 31, their birthday, while travel complications scrubbed their scheduled Lollapalooza appearance.

A performer in a blue varsity jacket and cap on stage, surrounded by dancers in beige jackets and white masks.
NBC

Lil Uzi Vert is marking their birthday with a surprise EP drop, a much-needed consolation following a last-minute Lollapalooza cancellation.

Maverick “Almost Forever” commemorates the rapper’s 31st birthday with their first project in two years. The eight-track EP features artwork of a baby Uzi with their grandmother.

Ten years ago to the day, on July 31, 2016, Uzi dropped The Perfect LUV Tape, which debuted at No. 55 on the Billboard 200 and has since been RIAA-certified gold. In 2020, Uzi and Future dropped their collabs "Over Your Head" and "Patek" on the same date.

Uzi had teased new material as recently as July 14, posting an Instagram Story showing work on a new studio project.

Uzi was slated to perform at Grant Park in Chicago for a highly anticipated Lollapalooza set, preceding Friday night headliner Charli xcx. Instead, an announcement at the venue informed the crowd the set would not happen. "Due to the travel complications of the Uzi Bird, we will not be performing tonight," the on-site announcement stated. "Zara Larsson will be playing later."

NBC Chicago separately reported the cancellation was tied to weather, with the Chicago area enduring heavy rain and stormy conditions throughout the day. Zara Larsson stepped in to fill the slot.

Today's birthday EP arrives as Lollapalooza 2026 continues through August 2 at Grant Park, with The Smashing Pumpkins, Mustard, and Yungblud among the other acts on the Friday lineup.

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