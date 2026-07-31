Lil Uzi Vert Drops Surprise Birthday EP, ‘Maverick “Almost Forever”’

Maverick “Almost Forever” commemorates the rapper’s 31st birthday with their first project in two years. The eight-track EP features artwork of a baby Uzi with their grandmother.

Ten years ago to the day, on July 31, 2016, Uzi dropped The Perfect LUV Tape, which debuted at No. 55 on the Billboard 200 and has since been RIAA-certified gold. In 2020, Uzi and Future dropped their collabs "Over Your Head" and "Patek" on the same date.

Uzi had teased new material as recently as July 14, posting an Instagram Story showing work on a new studio project.

Uzi was slated to perform at Grant Park in Chicago for a highly anticipated Lollapalooza set, preceding Friday night headliner Charli xcx. Instead, an announcement at the venue informed the crowd the set would not happen. "Due to the travel complications of the Uzi Bird, we will not be performing tonight," the on-site announcement stated. "Zara Larsson will be playing later."