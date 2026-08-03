Allen Iverson Weighs in on LeBron's Philly Move: 'Ain't No Fun When the Rabbit Got the Gun'

As Philly chases its first title since 1983, James’ decision has drawn both hype and backlash, with figures like Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Dave Portnoy questioning the team’s defense, chemistry, and LeBron’s commitment to living in the city.

The Sixers stunned the league by trading for Brown and signing 41-year-old James to a two-year veteran-minimum deal, forming a star-heavy core with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and rookie VJ Edgecombe while clearing cap space for more moves.

Allen Iverson co-signed the Philadelphia 76ers’ blockbuster offseason, reacting to the arrivals of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown with the line, “Ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun.”

Allen Iverson didn't need a long speech to sum up the Philadelphia 76ers' blockbuster offseason. After the franchise landed both LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, the Sixers icon delivered a one-line reaction that instantly captured how dramatically the balance of power may have shifted in the Eastern Conference. While attending a BIG3 game over the weekend, Iverson was asked about Philadelphia's revamped roster. His response was short, sharp, and quickly spread across social media. "Ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun," Iverson said.

Philadelphia first stunned the NBA by acquiring Brown from the Boston Celtics before signing James to a two-year, $8 million veteran-minimum contract that includes a player option for the second season and a 15% trade kicker. Reports indicated the 41-year-old seriously considered retirement before deciding Philadelphia gave him his best chance to compete for one final championship. The additions instantly transformed the Sixers into one of the NBA's most talented teams. James joins Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe in a star-loaded lineup that has fueled championship expectations across Philadelphia. The front office also cleared additional cap space by waiving Dalen Terry, while veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to reunite with James. Iverson's endorsement carries added weight given his place in franchise history. The Hall of Famer led Philadelphia to its most recent NBA Finals appearance in 2001 during his MVP season, and the organization has been chasing another championship ever since.

The Sixers haven't lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy since 1983, making this offseason one of the most significant in decades. The excitement surrounding James' arrival has been matched by scrutiny. Magic Johnson praised Philadelphia as "one of the best teams in the NBA" but questioned whether the roster's defense and chemistry would hold up with so many ball-dominant stars. Charles Barkley revived another familiar debate, arguing that James has once again chosen to join an already stacked roster. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also criticized reports that James could commute from New York rather than live full-time in Philadelphia, calling it "the biggest spit in the face" to the city. Even with those questions, James remains one of the league's most productive players. Last season, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games before increasing his production to 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds during the playoffs.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, finished 45-37, erased a 3-1 deficit to eliminate Boston, and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling to the eventual champion New York Knicks.