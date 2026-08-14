ALO Recruits Kylie Jenner for New Quiet Confidence Campaign

Key Takeaways
- ALO taps Kylie Jenner to front its new campaign, shot by Mert & Marcus in a pared-back white LA studio and built around the brand’s latest Pink Marshmallow color drop.
- The collection spans pieces like the Alosoft Intuition Bra, High-Waist Intuition Capri, and Sway Full Zip Hoodie, with Jenner framing the drop as a celebration of quiet, private moments of wellness and self-care.
- In the campaign, Jenner says she feels "most like myself in the quiet," while ALO’s EVP of Marketing and Creative Summer Nacewicz positions the project as revealing a more grounded side of Kylie and following a recent ALO campaign fronted by Bella Hadid, with sister Kendall already a longtime ambassador.
ALO has unveiled Kylie Jenner as the star of its latest campaign — a celebration of the moments "that belong only to us, and the confidence we build when no one else is watching."
Shot against a pared-back white studio backdrop in Los Angeles by fashion photographers Mert & Marcus, the campaign frames Jenner in the brand's new Pink Marshmallow color drop, which launched on Thursday (August 13). The drop includes pieces ranging from the Alosoft Intuition Bra to the Sway Full Zip Hoodie. Find out more on ALO's website here.
"Some of the most meaningful parts of my life happen when no one's watching," Jenner said in a press release for the campaign. "Those moments of stillness are what help me feel grounded and present, and I've learned to protect them. That's what I love about this campaign — it reminds us that taking care of yourself starts with making space for the things that are yours alone."
In a short campaign video shared to Instagram, Jenner adds in voiceover: "I feel most like myself in the quiet."
ALO EVP of Marketing and Creative Summer Nacewicz described the project as a window into a less-seen side of the star. "What makes this campaign so meaningful is that it reveals a side of Kylie beyond the public image," Nacewicz said in a statement. "Together, we wanted to celebrate the everyday moments where wellness begins — the ones that allow us to reconnect with ourselves."
The launch follows Bella Hadid fronting a separate ALO campaign the prior week. Jenner's sister Kendall has served as an ALO brand ambassador since 2021.