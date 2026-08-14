ALO Recruits Kylie Jenner for New Quiet Confidence Campaign

ALO has unveiled Kylie Jenner as the star of its latest campaign — a celebration of the moments "that belong only to us, and the confidence we build when no one else is watching."

Shot against a pared-back white studio backdrop in Los Angeles by fashion photographers Mert & Marcus, the campaign frames Jenner in the brand's new Pink Marshmallow color drop, which launched on Thursday (August 13). The drop includes pieces ranging from the Alosoft Intuition Bra to the Sway Full Zip Hoodie. Find out more on ALO's website here.

"Some of the most meaningful parts of my life happen when no one's watching," Jenner said in a press release for the campaign. "Those moments of stillness are what help me feel grounded and present, and I've learned to protect them. That's what I love about this campaign — it reminds us that taking care of yourself starts with making space for the things that are yours alone."