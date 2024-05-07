Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Tracks, Ranked

What started with the verse heard ‘round the world has spiraled into hip-hop's most epic rap battle.

Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” dropped on March 22, and it’s been pure chaos ever since, with Dot and Drake trading blows for the last month and a half. This battle has been a long time coming and has taken wild twists and turns along the way, from Drake responding and trolling Kendrick ( and half the rap game ) with “Push Ups” to Dot accepting that challenge and dropping four diss tracks in one week. Jokes have been fired, shoe sizes have been questioned, and some dark allegations have been traded.



This battle has already been cemented as one of the most exciting and impactful rap beefs of all time. With plenty of songs to wade through, here’s our ranking of the best diss tracks from both Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Since Drake fired at several rappers on his diss tracks, his songs are being graded based on his specific bars for Kendrick.