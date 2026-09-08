Dimas Sanfiorenzo Portrait

Dimas Sanfiorenzo

Dimas Sanfiorenzo is Complex's music editor. He specializes in coverage centered around rap and pop music, random internet stuff, and books. He's also worked on a number of lists, so if you're mad about one, hit him at @milkman__dead.

Joined May 2024 | 216 posts
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Latest Stories

A sepia-toned portrait of a bald man lying down with his hands on his chest, framed in an ornate frame.

The 20 Best Mac Miller Projects, Ranked

Mac Miller left behind a collection of albums, mixtapes, EPs, and oddball projects to keep fans debating for years.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo7 hours ago
Pharrell with short hair and sunglasses, wearing a patch-covered denim vest, holding a microphone against a purple background.

The 10 Best ComplexCon Performances of All Time

The best ComplexCon performances feature sets from Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and more.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo2 days ago
Bloodhound Q50 with dreadlocks, wearing a black shirt and jewelry, gestures with their hands against a dark background.

Remembering the Musicians Who Died in 2026

From Chicago newcomer Bloodhound Q50 to legendary country singer Dolly Parton, we pay tribute to the musicians who died in 2026.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo3 days ago
Nas wearing a beanie and a bandana, with a serious expression, set against a purple background.

The 100 Best Nas Songs

Straight out the dungeons of rap, we count down the 100 best songs of Nas' storied career.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo3 days ago
Black and white portrait of Brian Steel in a suit, looking confidently at the camera.

Who Is Brian Steel? Everything to Know About the Lawyer Who Helped Lil Durk Beat the Feds

Brian Steel, the Atlanta defense attorney behind Young Thug's YSL trial defense, joined Lil Durk's team and helped deliver a full acquittal in Los Angeles federal court.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5 days ago
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A woman with teardrop designs on her face looks through a torn paper opening, set against a blue background.

Jhené Aiko's 'Westside Whimsy,' Tracklist, Kendrick Lamar Feature and More

Does Jhené Aiko diss Big Sean? Does Kendrick Lamar actually rap on his feature? Who handles the production? Here's everything you need to know about 'Westside Whimsy.'

Dimas Sanfiorenzo6 days ago
Collage of Chicago rappers, including Chance the Rapper, with the text "50 Best Chicago Rappers" and a quote from Chief Keef.

50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo8 days ago
Collage of rappers performing: Playboi Carti, Drake, Youngboy Never Broke Again and J. Cole, each with unique outfits and dynamic stage presence.

100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]

From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo12 days ago
Rod Wave wearing a checkered beanie, black shirt, and large chain necklace, holding a microphone, against a purple background. He has one of the best rap albums of 2026.

The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far

These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo17 days ago
Outkast's Andre 300 and Big Boi are among the 30 best dressed Atlanta rappers of all time.

The 30 Best Dressed Atlanta Rappers of All Time

From pioneers like Big Gipp and Andre 3000 to new school icons like Young Thug and Playboi Carti, these are the most stylish Atlanta rappers of all time.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo17 days ago
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Karol G on stage in a dynamic pose, holding a microphone, with a green background and stage lights.

The Best Latin Albums Of 2026 (So Far)

From Regional Mexican to urbano, these are the albums that defined a landmark year for Latin music.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo18 days ago
A man in a checkered suit and tie stands against a wooden backdrop, framed by a torn paper effect, gazing upwards.

Rod Wave's 'Don't Look Down': Release Date, Singles, and Everything to Know

Rod Wave's seventh album, Don't Look Down, arrived on August 28 via Alamo. Here's the tracklist, the features, the singles, the 34-date arena tour, and where things stand with Boosie.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo20 days ago
A black background with torn edges revealing mysterious symbols in white. This is the cover of Erykah Badu and Alchemist's new album

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist's 'Before the World Blows': Tracklist, Features, and Tour

Everything you need to know about 'Before the World Blows,' including the tracklist, the features, the year of false starts, and how a Mobb Deep beat started it all.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo20 days ago
Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg in a convertible car, Tupac making a hand gesture, both dressed in suits.

The 30 Best Rap Albums of 1996, Ranked

In hindsight, 1996 was a golden year. At the time, it felt like anything but. Thirty years later, here are the best rap albums of 1996.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo27 days ago
Mobb Deep in casual clothing pose confidently by a car. The image has a purple tint.

Havoc on Mobb Deep's "Shook Ones" Being Crowned the GOAT Rap Beat: "It's Better Than a Grammy"

Complex readers crowned "Shook Ones, Pt. II" the greatest rap beat ever. We spoke with the song's producer, Havoc, about its legacy.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo29 days ago
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Keffe D with a gray beard and wearing a dark blue prison uniform sits in a courtroom.

The Tupac Murder Trial: Everything to Know About Keffe D's Case

Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip, Duane Keith Davis—the only person ever charged in the killing—is finally standing trial.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo29 days ago
A retro game cartridge labeled "P of the Week" featuring an illustrated scene with a UFO, a man running, and a woman by a car.

Play as Jay Worthy In His New 16-Bit Video Game

Ahead of his George Clinton-assisted album 'Gen P,' Jay Worthy is releasing a free 16-bit video game starring Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, and more.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo30 days ago
Donell Jones wearing a studded jacket, ruffled shirt, hat, and sunglasses, smiling against a sepia-toned background.

The 10 Best Donell Jones Songs of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of his VERZUZ with Joe, we're revisiting the catalogue of Donell Jones. Here are his 10 best songs.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo31 days ago

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