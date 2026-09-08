Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Dimas Sanfiorenzo is Complex's music editor. He specializes in coverage centered around rap and pop music, random internet stuff, and books. He's also worked on a number of lists, so if you're mad about one, hit him at @milkman__dead.
Latest Stories
The 20 Best Mac Miller Projects, Ranked
Mac Miller left behind a collection of albums, mixtapes, EPs, and oddball projects to keep fans debating for years.
The 10 Best ComplexCon Performances of All Time
The best ComplexCon performances feature sets from Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and more.
Remembering the Musicians Who Died in 2026
From Chicago newcomer Bloodhound Q50 to legendary country singer Dolly Parton, we pay tribute to the musicians who died in 2026.
The 100 Best Nas Songs
Straight out the dungeons of rap, we count down the 100 best songs of Nas' storied career.
Who Is Brian Steel? Everything to Know About the Lawyer Who Helped Lil Durk Beat the Feds
Brian Steel, the Atlanta defense attorney behind Young Thug's YSL trial defense, joined Lil Durk's team and helped deliver a full acquittal in Los Angeles federal court.
Jhené Aiko's 'Westside Whimsy,' Tracklist, Kendrick Lamar Feature and More
Does Jhené Aiko diss Big Sean? Does Kendrick Lamar actually rap on his feature? Who handles the production? Here's everything you need to know about 'Westside Whimsy.'
50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.
100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.
The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.
The 30 Best Dressed Atlanta Rappers of All Time
From pioneers like Big Gipp and Andre 3000 to new school icons like Young Thug and Playboi Carti, these are the most stylish Atlanta rappers of all time.
The Best Latin Albums Of 2026 (So Far)
From Regional Mexican to urbano, these are the albums that defined a landmark year for Latin music.
Rod Wave's 'Don't Look Down': Release Date, Singles, and Everything to Know
Rod Wave's seventh album, Don't Look Down, arrived on August 28 via Alamo. Here's the tracklist, the features, the singles, the 34-date arena tour, and where things stand with Boosie.
Erykah Badu and The Alchemist's 'Before the World Blows': Tracklist, Features, and Tour
Everything you need to know about 'Before the World Blows,' including the tracklist, the features, the year of false starts, and how a Mobb Deep beat started it all.
The 30 Best Rap Albums of 1996, Ranked
In hindsight, 1996 was a golden year. At the time, it felt like anything but. Thirty years later, here are the best rap albums of 1996.
Havoc on Mobb Deep's "Shook Ones" Being Crowned the GOAT Rap Beat: "It's Better Than a Grammy"
Complex readers crowned "Shook Ones, Pt. II" the greatest rap beat ever. We spoke with the song's producer, Havoc, about its legacy.
The Tupac Murder Trial: Everything to Know About Keffe D's Case
Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip, Duane Keith Davis—the only person ever charged in the killing—is finally standing trial.
Play as Jay Worthy In His New 16-Bit Video Game
Ahead of his George Clinton-assisted album 'Gen P,' Jay Worthy is releasing a free 16-bit video game starring Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, and more.
The 10 Best Donell Jones Songs of All Time, Ranked
Ahead of his VERZUZ with Joe, we're revisiting the catalogue of Donell Jones. Here are his 10 best songs.