Antonio Johri

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Hi! My name is Antonio Johri. I am a music writer and social editor for Complex Music on Instagram/X/TikTok. I mainly focus on Latin music, rap, and underground rap as my main sources of interest. If you would like to send a pitch email me!

Joined May 2025 | 105 posts
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Latest Stories

Collage of Chicago rappers, including Chance the Rapper, with the text "50 Best Chicago Rappers" and a quote from Chief Keef.

50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.

Antonio Johri8 days ago
Kanye West stands on a dark stage, illuminated by red lighting, creating a dramatic effect.

Kanye West's Chicago Homecoming Concert: Everything That Happened at Ye’s Greatest Show

Kanye West returned to Chicago with a bang, reuniting with Kid Cudi, and performing with Chief Keef, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and many more.

Antonio Johri10 days ago
Collage of rappers performing: Playboi Carti, Drake, Youngboy Never Broke Again and J. Cole, each with unique outfits and dynamic stage presence.

100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]

From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.

Antonio Johri12 days ago
Don Toliver & Drake

Don Toliver Brings Out Drake in Toronto to Perform 'Iceman' Songs for the First Time

Drizzy popped out at the Toronto stop of Don Toliver's Nitrous Tour, and performed a few tracks of 'Iceman' for the first time ever.

Antonio Johri17 days ago
Rod Wave wearing a checkered beanie, black shirt, and large chain necklace, holding a microphone, against a purple background. He has one of the best rap albums of 2026.

The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far

These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.

Antonio Johri17 days ago
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'Slime Language 3' Album Covers Side A & Side B

Young Thug's New YSL Era Is Here With 'Slime Language 3': What to Know

The 41-track project introduces Thug’s revamped YSL roster alongside Travis Scott, Future, Yeat, Lil Baby, and more.

Antonio Johri17 days ago
Karol G on stage in a dynamic pose, holding a microphone, with a green background and stage lights.

The Best Latin Albums Of 2026 (So Far)

From Regional Mexican to urbano, these are the albums that defined a landmark year for Latin music.

Antonio Johri18 days ago
Fenix Flexing wearing a hoodie and cap, adjusting their collar, with glasses and tattoos, set against a teal background.

26 Rappers on Using AI in Music: What They Really Think

From Fenix Flexin's "RUBBERZ" to Tyga's '$tarface,' music that utilizes AI is becoming more common. These are where 26 rappers stand.

Antonio Johri22 days ago
Bad Bunny in PR

Bad Bunny’s ‘Cerramos En Casa’ Night 2: All the Guests and Standout Moments

Bad Bunny closed out his ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’ era in Puerto Rico with Rauw Alejandro, Jowell & Randy, and more, while speaking out against corruption, power and water outages, and the controversial Esencia project.

Antonio Johri24 days ago
Bad Bunny in PR

All the Guests Bad Bunny Brought Out at Night 1 of His ‘Cerramos En Casa’ Shows in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny brought out Arcángel, Farruko, Ñengo Flow, and more for the first of his final DTMF World Tour shows in Puerto Rico.

Antonio Johri25 days ago
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Kanye West in a recording studio, sitting by a large mixing console with digital musical notes floating above.

The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked

Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.

Antonio Johri37 days ago
Karol G in a black outfit poses on a chair in a minimalist room. The image is in black and white.

Karol G's 'No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto' Is Her Heartbreak Album

On her latest, Karol G trades stadium anthems for her most vulnerable album yet.

Antonio Johri41 days ago
Ken Carson with dreadlocks and a necklace stands in front of a collage with images and chains.

The 20 Best Ken Carson Songs of All Time

Complex cover star Ken Carson is headlining ComplexCon 2026 and having a monster year. Here are his 20 best songs of all time.

Antonio Johri48 days ago
Tezzus and diamond in front of a red background, one with dreadlocks and glasses, the other in a fur-lined hooded jacket, both making hand gestures.

Meet ØWAY: The Young Thug-Affiliated Collective Taking Over Atlanta's Underground

ØWAY is a rap collective that Young Thug has bet on as the next generation to come out of Atlanta. Here is everything you need to know about the collective.

Antonio Johri50 days ago
twentythree in a hoodie and striped shirt, wearing headphones around their neck, poses against a plain background.

Who Is twentythree? Meet the Toronto Rapper Reviving Club Music From the Underground

The rising Toronto rapper talks about the success of "Queen St," catching Drake's attention, and the nostalgic sound behind "6ix Pop."

Antonio Johri52 days ago
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A recording studio with sound equipment, a microphone, and a framed image of a hand in a glove making an "OK" sign on the wall.

Drake's 'Iceman': How This Producer Landed 7 Songs on the Biggest Rap Album of the Year

Producer London Cyr breaks down working with Drake on ‘Iceman,’ the beat switches, recording "B's on the Table", his career come-up and more.

Antonio Johri59 days ago
J Balvin & Bad Bunny at the Grammys

Bad Bunny Brings Out J Balvin as a Special Guest in Paris

On the closing night of his Paris shows, Benito brought out J Balvin to perform several of their biggest hits, including "LA CANCIÓN."

Antonio Johri73 days ago
A person with braided hair and intense expression, wearing a dark jacket, against a bright orange background.

50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked

With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".

Antonio Johri77 days ago

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