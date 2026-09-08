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50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.
Kanye West's Chicago Homecoming Concert: Everything That Happened at Ye’s Greatest Show
Kanye West returned to Chicago with a bang, reuniting with Kid Cudi, and performing with Chief Keef, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and many more.
100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.
Don Toliver Brings Out Drake in Toronto to Perform 'Iceman' Songs for the First Time
Drizzy popped out at the Toronto stop of Don Toliver's Nitrous Tour, and performed a few tracks of 'Iceman' for the first time ever.
The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.
Young Thug's New YSL Era Is Here With 'Slime Language 3': What to Know
The 41-track project introduces Thug’s revamped YSL roster alongside Travis Scott, Future, Yeat, Lil Baby, and more.
The Best Latin Albums Of 2026 (So Far)
From Regional Mexican to urbano, these are the albums that defined a landmark year for Latin music.
26 Rappers on Using AI in Music: What They Really Think
From Fenix Flexin's "RUBBERZ" to Tyga's '$tarface,' music that utilizes AI is becoming more common. These are where 26 rappers stand.
Bad Bunny’s ‘Cerramos En Casa’ Night 2: All the Guests and Standout Moments
Bad Bunny closed out his ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’ era in Puerto Rico with Rauw Alejandro, Jowell & Randy, and more, while speaking out against corruption, power and water outages, and the controversial Esencia project.
All the Guests Bad Bunny Brought Out at Night 1 of His ‘Cerramos En Casa’ Shows in Puerto Rico
Bad Bunny brought out Arcángel, Farruko, Ñengo Flow, and more for the first of his final DTMF World Tour shows in Puerto Rico.
The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked
Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.
Karol G's 'No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto' Is Her Heartbreak Album
On her latest, Karol G trades stadium anthems for her most vulnerable album yet.
The 20 Best Ken Carson Songs of All Time
Complex cover star Ken Carson is headlining ComplexCon 2026 and having a monster year. Here are his 20 best songs of all time.
Meet ØWAY: The Young Thug-Affiliated Collective Taking Over Atlanta's Underground
ØWAY is a rap collective that Young Thug has bet on as the next generation to come out of Atlanta. Here is everything you need to know about the collective.
Who Is twentythree? Meet the Toronto Rapper Reviving Club Music From the Underground
The rising Toronto rapper talks about the success of "Queen St," catching Drake's attention, and the nostalgic sound behind "6ix Pop."
Drake's 'Iceman': How This Producer Landed 7 Songs on the Biggest Rap Album of the Year
Producer London Cyr breaks down working with Drake on ‘Iceman,’ the beat switches, recording "B's on the Table", his career come-up and more.
Bad Bunny Brings Out J Balvin as a Special Guest in Paris
On the closing night of his Paris shows, Benito brought out J Balvin to perform several of their biggest hits, including "LA CANCIÓN."
50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked
With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".