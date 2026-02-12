Music

J. Cole Picks Up Fans in His Honda Civic, Plays Them 'The Fall-Off' on Trunk Sale Tour

The rapper hit the road in his old Civic and chose fans to ride along.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Prince Williams/WireImage

J. Cole has been taking fans on a spin to listen to his new album, The Fall-Off.

Shortly after the rapper dropped his seventh and possibly final LP, Cole announced that he’d be embarking on a cross-country road trip in his old Honda Civic to sell CD versions of The Fall-Off.

“I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music,” Cole tweeted in his “Trunk Sale Tour ‘26” announcement.

Cole’s fan base, Dreamers, took the two-time Grammy winner at his word and requested to be picked up by him and his manager, Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad.

After visiting spots in North Carolina and Atlanta, on Wednesday (Feb. 11), Cole pulled up to Silver Spring, Maryland, where he invited a few fans to listen to Discs 29 and 39 from his new album.

Thousands replied, including one person who offered Cole a joint to smoke in his Civic. The rapper responded by telling the fan to smoke before he got in the car, while Hamad joked that the fan lived “far as hell” but would still get picked up.

Those who caught a ride with the “SAFETY” artist posted pictures and videos from their time in the Civic, including one woman who tweeted that Cole “leads w/love in every interaction.”

“Last night, we rode around bumpin the entire Disc 39 of The Fall Off. Legendary, truly,” she continued.

Check out more fan tweets to Cole below.

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