J. Cole Picks Up Fans in His Honda Civic, Plays Them 'The Fall-Off' on Trunk Sale Tour

J. Cole has been taking fans on a spin to listen to his new album, The Fall-Off.

Shortly after the rapper dropped his seventh and possibly final LP, Cole announced that he’d be embarking on a cross-country road trip in his old Honda Civic to sell CD versions of The Fall-Off.

“I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music,” Cole tweeted in his “Trunk Sale Tour ‘26” announcement.

Cole’s fan base, Dreamers, took the two-time Grammy winner at his word and requested to be picked up by him and his manager, Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad.

After visiting spots in North Carolina and Atlanta, on Wednesday (Feb. 11), Cole pulled up to Silver Spring, Maryland, where he invited a few fans to listen to Discs 29 and 39 from his new album.