DeMicia Inman
Joined May 2025 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.
DeMicia Inman 12 days ago
The 25 Best Rap Verses of 2025
From vets like Pusha-T and Kendrick Lamar to newer spitters like Doechii and Nino Paid, these are the best rap verses of 2025 so far.
DeMicia Inman 268 days ago
50 Best LA Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From gangsta rap pioneers like Dr. Dre and Ice Cube to contemporary stars like Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar, these are the best LA rappers of all time.
DeMicia Inman 476 days ago