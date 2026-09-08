DeMicia Inman

Joined May 2025 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Collage of rappers performing: Playboi Carti, Drake, Youngboy Never Broke Again and J. Cole, each with unique outfits and dynamic stage presence.

100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]

From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.

DeMicia Inman 12 days ago
The image features a collage of rappers like JID, Young Dro, G Herbo and Cardi B with vibrant colors and text reading "The best of 2025."

The 25 Best Rap Verses of 2025

From vets like Pusha-T and Kendrick Lamar to newer spitters like Doechii and Nino Paid, these are the best rap verses of 2025 so far.

DeMicia Inman 268 days ago
A collage of four stylish individuals in trendy outfits and sunglasses, posing against a light background.

List[ed]: 50 Innovators Shaping Complex Culture in 2025

DeMicia Inman 329 days ago
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Four musicians are in the image: Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, and Kendrick Lamar, each with distinct styles and attire.

50 Best LA Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From gangsta rap pioneers like Dr. Dre and Ice Cube to contemporary stars like Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar, these are the best LA rappers of all time.

DeMicia Inman 476 days ago

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