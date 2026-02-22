T.I. Explains Why He Doesn't Respect 50 Cent After VERZUZ Fiasco

T.I. has revealed that he no longer has respect for 50 Cent due to what happened around their potential and long-rumored VERZUZ match. In a clip from an upcoming episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game that co-host Gillie Da Kid shared on social media, T.I. went into detail about the match that, according to him, was supposed to have happened.

“It was really about celebrating each other’s catalog,” said T.I. “Me and this n***a talked about this. I just ain’t call him out of the blue. This ain’t come out of nowhere. We were moving around in Los Angeles, selling some shows together.” T.I. explained that, years ago, he and 50 discussed the idea. The ATL rapper said that an agreement was made between the artists to let T.I. bring the idea up publicly first, and then 50 would respond. But when T.I. did raise the possibility of a VERZUZ, he claims that Fif acted confused. “It’s like, fuck all of it,” T.I. said. “Now, I question your character. N***a, just say you don’t want to do it.” After Million Dollaz hosts Gillie and Wallo suggested that the match would be great to see, T.I. let them down by saying it would never take place. “That sit ain’t going to happen,” said T.I. “I don’t want to stand on stage with him. I don’t respect him.”