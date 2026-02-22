Music

T.I. Explains Why He Doesn't Respect 50 Cent After VERZUZ Fiasco

T.I. questions Fif's character.

T.I. and 50 Cent
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)/(Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

T.I. has revealed that he no longer has respect for 50 Cent due to what happened around their potential and long-rumored VERZUZ match.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game that co-host Gillie Da Kid shared on social media, T.I. went into detail about the match that, according to him, was supposed to have happened.

“It was really about celebrating each other’s catalog,” said T.I. “Me and this n***a talked about this. I just ain’t call him out of the blue. This ain’t come out of nowhere. We were moving around in Los Angeles, selling some shows together.”

T.I. explained that, years ago, he and 50 discussed the idea. The ATL rapper said that an agreement was made between the artists to let T.I. bring the idea up publicly first, and then 50 would respond. But when T.I. did raise the possibility of a VERZUZ, he claims that Fif acted confused.

“It’s like, fuck all of it,” T.I. said. “Now, I question your character. N***a, just say you don’t want to do it.”

After Million Dollaz hosts Gillie and Wallo suggested that the match would be great to see, T.I. let them down by saying it would never take place.

“That sit ain’t going to happen,” said T.I. “I don’t want to stand on stage with him. I don’t respect him.”

Earlier this month, T.I. called out Fif to do VERZUZ, telling Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on Nightcap that the rapper “don’t want no smoke.”

Fif retorted very seriously (while trolling) on Instagram, telling T.I. to keep his name out of his mouth — later calling Tip “King rat” in the comment section of another post.

T.I. responded with flaming disrespect. “You playing on MY NAME when only one of us a rat in real life…you know I got your paperwork right?” T.I. wrote in his own comment. “And my transcript is available online. Your excuses is useless. Get yo ho ass in the box or STFU and live in fear. You soft son. You’ve lost my respect. Fckn [duck].”

Related Stories

50 Cent attends a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Houston Rockets during a regular season game on October 23, 2024 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas/Woman attending Usher concert
Music

50 Cent Reacts to 'Fine Chocolate Thang' at Usher Concert

The rapper and media mogul had some flirtatious words for a woman being fed cherries by Usher at a recent concert.

Jaelani Turner-Williams640 days ago
T.I.
Music

T.I. Says He’s Willing to Do a Verzuz Match Against Anyone

"Anybody who thinks that what I’m saying is some bulls**t, line me up.”

Trey Alston275 days ago
TI and King
Music

T.I. Says His Son King Harris Is a 'Great Dad'

King welcomed his first son, King Jr., with girlfriend J'Nijah “Nana” Epps last November.

tara mahadevan276 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App