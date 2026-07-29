The feature profiles the collective’s core rappers—from shape-shifting vocalists like Tezzus and Sk8star to melodic standouts like diamond*, Yung Fazo, Pz’, and 10kdunkin—while nodding to influential affiliates like director Moses Roland, photographer Jadeja, and controversial stylist Ian Connor.

Young Thug co-signed the crew at ComplexCon 2025, brought them under the YSL umbrella, and put Tezzus and diamond* on The New Generation Tour, cementing them as a key force in Atlanta’s new underground wave.

ØWAY is a 13-member Atlanta rap collective founded in 2024 by Tezzus and diamond* from the merger of 4ET and Phønk Dølla Wørldwide, treating the Scandinavian “Ø” as both a visual signature and an anti-oppression movement ethos.

So, what is ØWAY? A group? A catchphrase? A way of life? In a way, it’s all of these things. The collective was birthed in 2024 as an amalgamation of director Xavier Anthony’s 4ET collective and rapper Tezzus’ Phønk Dølla Wørldwide crew. It all eventually mutated into ØWAY, with Tezzus and diamond* serving as the founders, and has since ascended the ranks of Atlanta's new underground scene. They’ve also been adding recruits. The name OWAY is pronounced “oh-way” and is spelled with the Nordic "Ø" character. The group has made the letter its signature, weaving it into song titles, Instagram captions, and posts on X. Last year, Tezzus told KTO that the character signifies their mission against “oppression.” In other words, ØWAY is as much a movement as it is a group.

And then Young Thug took notice. Last October, Thug gave the crew their first major co-sign at ComplexCon 2025. He brought Tezzus and diamond* onstage to perform their cult hit "bada bing, bada bØØm." Thugger has since brought them under the YSL umbrella, alongside the ØWAY crew.

Earlier this month, Thug presented the ØWAY crew. Along with a separate group called the"New YSL" onstage at Irving Plaza in NYC for a surprise show. Right after that show, Young Thug announced The New Generation Tour, featuring a slew of the “New YSL” names as well as Tezzus and diamond.* With the crew gaining some real traction, now is the perfect time to introduce the world to the collective. For this piece, we hit up Dazed Within, an outlet that has been covering these guys every move. We also spoke with diamond*. As of now, the main group consists of 13 bubbling creatives and a handful of affiliates. The rappers in the group include the aforementioned Tezzus and diamond*, Billi0n, ShawtyRokk, Lil Righteous, Sk8star, Yung Fazo, Southsidesilhouette, Pz, Ea Tj, LilKixkDor, Reezy X, and 10kdunkin. For the sake of this list, we will be focusing on the rapping members. But the affiliates should be mentioned; this includes director Moses Roland, photographer Jadeja, and controversial fashion designer Ian Connor, who has frequently been seen with the group. Connor's involvement is not entirely surprising given his history of identifying emerging talent, having played a key role in Playboi Carti's early years, but it is odd considering his reputation has been long-marred by more than a dozen rape allegations. With that being said, meet ØWAY: the collective dominating Atlanta rap right now.



