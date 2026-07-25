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The Game Gives YG His 'Red Roses, White Ceiling' During Verzuz

The Compton rapper praised YG for building his career without a major co-sign, turning the internet's "Red Roses, White Ceiling" meme into one of the night's most memorable and viral moments.

Rappers The Game and YG performing on stage, surrounded by a crowd, with red lighting.
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Complex)

The Game turned one of hip-hop's biggest internet jokes into a heartfelt tribute for YG during the Compton Forever Verzuz.

While speaking onstage at the Apple Music Studios event, The Game reflected on the different paths the two rappers took to success before giving YG his flowers.

"I had the cheat code, right? I had Dr. Dre. I had Eminem. I had the cheat code," The Game said. "Blood, I did, but you... Hey, listen. I heard you say it. You ain't need no motherfucking stamp. You did your shit, n***a."

"So let me give your motherfucking red roses, white ceiling," said The Game while looking at the audience.

The phrase has become a running joke across hip-hop social media because The Game has opened multiple freestyles with some variation of "red rolls, white ceiling."

One fan wrote that The Game had "broke the fourth wall," while others appreciated that he leaned into the meme instead of accidentally referencing it.

The tribute came in the middle of the West Coast icons going hit-for-hit. According to HotNewHipHop's unofficial scorecard, YG won the Verzuz-style matchup 19-3, though the friendly competition featured standout moments from both artists. Travis Barker also made a surprise appearance, performing a live drum accompaniment during "Dope Boys," while The Game kept the crowd entertained throughout the evening.

Earlier in the day, the longtime collaborators also released their new single, "Red People," produced by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, adding to the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the event.

The show carried added significance after YG appeared despite being detained earlier that morning while authorities executed a search warrant tied to the ongoing investigation into the 2021 killing of Drakeo the Ruler. YG was released and was not arrested, and has repeatedly denied any involvement in the case.

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