The Game Gives YG His 'Red Roses, White Ceiling' During Verzuz

The Game turned one of hip-hop's biggest internet jokes into a heartfelt tribute for YG during the Compton Forever Verzuz.

While speaking onstage at the Apple Music Studios event, The Game reflected on the different paths the two rappers took to success before giving YG his flowers.

"I had the cheat code, right? I had Dr. Dre. I had Eminem. I had the cheat code," The Game said. "Blood, I did, but you... Hey, listen. I heard you say it. You ain't need no motherfucking stamp. You did your shit, n***a."

"So let me give your motherfucking red roses, white ceiling," said The Game while looking at the audience.