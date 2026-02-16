J. Cole Announces ‘The Fall-Off’ World Tour

To follow up on his massive new album, J. Cole announced he’s taking The Fall Off on the road.

The North Carolina-bred rapper will embark on an extensive world tour that kicks off in North America this summer and sees him ride out the remainder of 2026 hitting the UK. Europe, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

How can I buy tickets for J. Cole’s The Fall-Off World Tour?



Ticket sales begin Tuesday (Feb. 17) at 11 a.m. local time for artist presale in North America, while international markets can get access to presale on Wednesday (Feb. 18) at 9 a.m. local time. General on sale begins Friday (Feb. 20) for all dates. You can sign up for alerts and see more ticket information here.

Additionally, Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and South Africa. Presale starts Wednesday 18th February at 9am local. Check out priceless.com/music for full details.

Vodafone mobile customers in Australia can also snag early tickets during a 48 hour presale which begins 11am local on Feb. 18. Visit vodafone.com.au/ticket to find out more.



When was the last time J. Cole toured?

The Fall-Off Tour is Cole’s first solo headline tour in five years, following 2021’s The Off-Season Tour, and his first full trek across the globe in nearly a decade since the the 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour in 2017.



What are the complete list of dates for J. Cole’s tour?