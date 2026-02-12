Over the past two decades, we have watched J. Cole grow from a hungry young artist dropping mixtapes in the blog era to one of the most commercially successful rappers on the planet.
If you go back and compare those very first tapes to his most recent studio albums, though, you’ll notice he didn’t have to make any big artistic sacrifices to reach that success. Throughout the years, he has stayed true to his own vision, sharpening his skillset along the way, and he didn’t have to dramatically change his sound or messaging to sell a bunch of records. Instead, he gradually built one of the most loyal fanbases in rap. Sure, there have been some blips up and down along the way, but generally, he’s been on an upward trajectory over the years.
After the release of The Fall Off, we found ourselves wondering: Where does this stack up next to the rest of his discography? What are the best J. Cole projects and what are the worst? So, we ranked all of his projects (including two EPs that we combined as one). Here are all of J. Cole’s projects, ranked from worst to best.
This story was original published in 2021.
The Come Up (2007)
Label: Self Released
Producers: J. Cole, Kanye West, Large Professor, Just Blaze, Salaam Remi
Features: Deacon, Nervous Reck
It always feels a little unfair to compare an artist’s debut mixtape with the rest of their discography. We all know that J. Cole went on to make much more refined projects than The Come Up throughout the rest of his career, and he was still figuring out his sound and sharpening his skills when he made this on a tiny budget in his early 20s. That being said, it still has its moments and remains a fun listen (especially for hardcore Cole fans) to this day. True to its title, The Come Up is raw and aspirational. Looking back on it now, you can see how he was planting the seeds for what was to come, even if he hadn’t quite pulled all the pieces together yet. —Eric Skelton
Birthday Blizzard ‘26 (2026)
Label: Self-released
Producers: Stevie J, Diddy, Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie, Nashiem Myrick, Poke, T-Minus, AzizTheShake, Jay Waxx, Ron “Amen-Ra” Lawrence
Features: N/A
While all the tracks here bang and Cole’s rapping is consistently high-level, there’s a slightness to this mixtape that makes it hard to rank as high as the other projects.
There are only four songs, and no real attempt at crafting full songs—just bars. But Cole really does pick the beats you want him on: basically some of the most iconic Bad Boy beats from the ’90s, including The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Victory” and the Lox’s “Can I Live.”
DJ Clue is also a plus, adding a nostalgic flair. And unlike The Fall Off, Cole somewhat addresses the fallout from the Kendrick Lamar apology, rapping, “I used to be top three, the apology dropped me way out of the top three / No problem, I’m probably my best when they doubt me,” on the title track. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Truly Yours EPs (2013)
Label: Roc Nation
Producers: J. Cole, Lauryn Hill, Che Pope, No I.D., Canei Finch, Ron Gilmore Jr., Jake One
Features: Young Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Bas
(Note: For the purposes of this list, we’ve combined these two EPs as one project.)
In the second year of awaiting his sophomore album, Born Sinner, and only months before its release, J. Cole fans received two free EPs: Truly Yours 1 in February and Truly Yours 2 in April. When Cole dropped the first one, he penned a letter, explaining that while working on his second album he “recorded at least 4 albums worth of material.” And while some of those songs didn’t make the cut for the album, he wanted the music to be released because the people “deserved” it.
Both EPs are largely produced by Cole himself, and there are a handful of standout tracks, including “Can I Holla At Ya,” “Tears for ODB,” and “To Zion” on Truly Yours 1.
On the intro of Truly Yours 2, Cole raps, “This right here is not a preview of what the album goin’ to bring you,’’ reminding us that these tracks were simply the crumbs of a gourmet forthcoming album. Overall, it was a palette-cleanser, highlighted by a few gems that still hold value to this day. —Ayaa Mesbah
Cole World: The Sideline Story (2011)
Label: Roc Nation/Columbia/Sony
Producers: J. Cole, Capsvl, Canei Finch, Ron Gilmore, Brian Kidd, L&X Music, No I.D., Cubic Z, Elite
Features: Jay-Z, Drake, Missy Elliott,Trey Songz,
Major label debut studio albums are tricky. By the time he made Cole World: The Sideline Story, J. Cole had all the buzz in the world following three successful mixtapes.
He had the money, resources, and relationships to take everything to a higher level and establish himself as a true superstar. Along with those blessings, though, came higher expectations and new benchmarks for success. How would he translate the magic of his mixtapes to a big-budget album with radio-minded singles? Well, he did OK. Many (including Nas) were disappointed with glossy records like “Work Out,” and felt Cole could have done a better job staying true to himself.
Others were disappointed by the result of his first link-up with Jay-Z on “Mr Nice Watch.” But that disappointment doesn’t carry throughout the whole album. Sideline Story has plenty of worthwhile moments, and it accomplished its goal of stamping Cole’s place in the game (the album debuted at No. 1 and brought in plenty of new fans).
Cole would figure out how to make more authentic and seamless major label albums later in his career, and Sideline Story was a learning experience in a lot of ways, but if you go back and listen to it now, you might be surprised with how many great songs are on here. —Eric Skelton
KOD (2018)
Label: Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope
Producers: J. Cole, BLVK, T-Minus, Mark Pelli, Ron Gilmore
Features: Kill Edward
During a period in which many young rap listeners were watching their favorite artists battle mental health concerns and drug abuse, J. Cole’s KOD wasn’t afraid to tackle difficult subjects—the intoxicating highs and depressive lows of drugs, fame, and love.
Yes, at times Cole can come off a bit preachy, as if he’s a father figure who is heavily critical of a lean-fueled rap culture obsessed with material wealth. But in reality, Cole is offering a hand of support. Known as a conscious rapper of the new generation, he finds himself leaning more into current rap trends.
Using catchy hooks and uptempo beats, he’s able to speak to the younger generation on their own terms, with hopes of giving them the tools to change their own realities. Some didn’t ask J. Cole to play hero, but KOD came at the right time. —Jessica McKinney
Label: Roc Nation/Columbia/Sony
Might Delete Later (2024)
Label: Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope
Producers: J. Cole, Al Hug, ATL Jacob, AzizTheShake, Cedric Brown, Charlie Heat, Conductor Williams, Daoud, Daylyt, DZL, Elyas, FnZ, Ibrahim Hamad, Kujibeats, Pluss, Steve Bilodeau, T-Minus, The Alchemist, WU10
Features: Ari Lennox, Young Dro, Cam'ron, Gucci Mane, Bas, Central Cee, Daylyt, Ab-Soul
There is, of course, bad juju around this mixtape—a surprise drop from Cole in 2024. It starts with the title: Might Delete Later, which aged like an avocado after he pulled “7 Minute Drill” out of remorse for dissing Kendrick Lamar. The song and the move strained the project’s reputation.
But strip all that away and there’s definitely heat here. Songs like “Stealth Mode,” “Ready ’24,” “Crocodile Tearz,” and the standout “Trae the Truth in Ibiza” are incredible and worth the price of admission on their own. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The Warm Up (2009)
Label: Roc Nation/Dreamville
Producers: J. Cole, Syience, Kanye West, Ski Beatz, Elite, A-Plus
Features: Brandon Hines, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Omen
The Warm Up is one of Cole’s more apropos titles.
The 22-track tape marks the moment that he went from another fledgling artist in a crowded New York scene to a Roc Nation signee off the strength of “Lights Please,” regarded as a mixtape standout.
On the surface, it was a song about lust in a romantic connotation, but others have correctly interpreted the “she” and “hers” as personifications of the rap game. So, when he rhymes about the pride from “killin’ that shit,” it was just a self-fulfilling prophecy. He showed off a little bit of everything on The Warm Up, getting introspective on “Grown Simba,” talking about a crush on “Dreams,” and expressing how both a romantic dalliance and the streets of Fayetteville had him “Losing My Balance.” Though there were still some kinks to work out with his wordplay, his honesty and storytelling ability was promising enough for this to fit around the middle of his discography. —Andre Gee
4 Your Eyez Only (2016)
Label: Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope
Producers: J. Cole, Elite, BLVK, Boi-1da, Cardiak Chargaux, Childish Major, Deputy, Elijah Scarlett, Frank Dukes, Ron Gilmore, Steve Lacy, Velous, Vinylz
Features: N/A
4 Your Eyez Only covers a lot of ground for Cole.
There’s rumination on death that introduces itself on “For Whom The Bell Tolls” and latches onto tracks like “Ville Mentality” and the outro “4 Your Eyez Only.” It also offers a window into his life trajectory at the time, becoming a husband and father.
Later, he recounts the experience of a SWAT team house raid that occurred on one of his properties on “Neighbors,” the best track on the album. To drive home the point, he also dropped security camera footage of the raid as the official music video, and heavily incorporated it in his later tour. Overall, 4 Your Eyez Only presented a glimpse into Cole’s headspace at the time, bundled into a relatively understated project. —Ayaa Mesbah
The Off-Season (2021)
Label: Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope
Producers: J. Cole, Boi-1da, Coleman, DJ Dahi, Don Mills, DrtWrk, Frank Dukes Jake One, Maneesh, Mario Luciano, Sucuki, Tae Beast, Fresh Dominic, Wilky Way, Timbaland, Moss Da Producer, T-Minus, Tommy Parker, Wu10
Features: 21 Savage, Morray, Bas, Lil Baby, 6lack
At 36, Cole was staring at attrition in the face.
He was at the stage when so many rap vets so-called “fell off” with projects that threw their fanbase for a loop. True to his ethos, he acknowledged the possibility of “The Fall Off” and got candid about it on a project full of some of his best rapping exhibitions in years.
The 12-track project is a prolonged stream-of-consciousness, chock full of reflections, breakthroughs, and yes, admissions of fights with rap legends like Diddy on “let go my hand.” He also invited guests like Lil Baby (“pride is the devil”), 21 Savage (“my life”), and Bas (multiple tracks) to show up and represent. And Cam’ron helped introduce the ceremonies on “95 south,” but he mostly kept it a solo display of his reinvigorated pen over soulful production. The Off-Season is one of Cole’s most impressive, cohesive bodies of work, where he mostly forgoes sanctimony and finger-wagging to give us a thoughtful glimpse of his life and times. —Andre Gee
Born Sinner (2013)
Label: ByStorm/Columbia/Dreamville/Roc Nation
Producers: J. Cole, Christian Rich, Jake One, Syience
Features: Miguel, Kendrick Lamar, TLC, James Fauntleroy, Amber Coffman, Cults, Bas, 50 Cent, Jhené Aiko
Born Sinner may not be as consistent as some of J. Cole’s later work, but at its best, the rapper’s second studio album showcases his knack for lyricism and incredibly sharp ear for production.
Its standout tracks, “Power Trip,” “Crooked Smile,” “Let Nas Down,” and “Forbidden Fruit” (featuring a young Kendrick Lamar), reveal a shy confidence and intense appreciation for rap’s history as Cole pays homage to the legends that came before him, while introducing his own spin on the genre. Born Sinner’s biggest fault may be that Cole struggles to find a balance between the demand of mainstream radio and his own personal direction. But still, Cole makes an earnest effort. For an album that debuted on the same day as Kanye’s Yeezus, J. Cole made a big splash.
After coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in its first week, it quickly beat Kanye for the top slot in its third week. Not bad for a newcomer. —Jessica McKinney
The Fall Off (2026)
Label: Dreamville/Interscope
Producers: J. Cole, The Alchemist, AzizTheShake, Beat Butcha, Boi-1da, BoogzDaBeast, David Linaburg, DZL, Fierce, FnZ, Jake One, Jūn Tetra & Gldy Jr, Luca Mauti, Maneesh, Omen, Powers Pleasant, Ron Gilmore Jr., Steve Bilodeau, Sucuki, Tae Beast, T-Minus, Vinylz, Wu10
Features: Future, Tems, Erykah Badu, Petey Pablo, Burna Boy, Morray
There have been few modern-day rap albums as hyped as The Fall Off, which has risen to near-mythological status.
According to Jermaine, this is it—the final J. Cole album. And under this guise, what a statement it is.The Fall Off is the ultimate J. Cole album: one for the day-one fans, packed with inside references, deep lore, and production fiercely devoted to the rap music that raised him. Many of the album’s best songs—“WHO TF IZ U,” “The Villest,” “Life Sentence”—feature either a sample or a reference to a hip-hop classic.
This album is so committed to its core audience that, if you’re not all the way in, there are hurdles. At nearly two hours and 24 tracks, it’s almost too much album. And the more experimental, high-concept tracks—like “What If,” which imagines Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. squashing their beef, or “I Love Her Again,” a remake of Common’s “I Used to Love H.E.R.”—won’t move you unless you’re already invested in the Cole universe.
But those are minor critiques for an album that carries the weight of being one of his very best.
Friday Night Lights (2010)
Label: Dreamville/Roc Nation/Columbia
Producers: J. Cole, Bink!, Bryan-Michael Cox, Carmelo Famouss, Elite, Kanye West, L&X Music, Mario Winans, Omen, Syience, Timbaland
Features: Wale, Omen, Drake, Kanye West, Pusha T, CyHi da Prynce, and Big Sean
“What good is being ‘the one’ if you the only one that knows it,” Cole toils on the intro to his third mixtape, Friday Night Lights.
Acting as the prelude to his delayed debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, Cole came into this project with everything to prove. Friday Night Lights marks the true beginning of his ascent to rap Mt. Olympus—a lyrical exercise of the gutsiest kind. Laced with soulful beats, the Carolina rapper leaves no stone unturned. Similar to the television show of the same name, Cole was still navigating the massive world that lies beyond the confines of Fayetteville, North Carolina at the time. On “Before I’m Gone,” he speaks about making it out the hood, then circles back and promises he’ll make sure others can too on “Home For The Holidays.” He ponders the effects of materialism on his psyche with “Cost Me A Lot,” while simultaneously lulling listeners into a lovestruck stupor on “In The Morning” with Drake. And using a skill he’d refine later, Cole injects Friday Night Lights with bar-centric bangers to balance his narrative ballads about grinding from rags to riches.
Friday Night Lights could have just been a smooth resignation of loosies to hold fans over until the studio album arrived. But instead, Cole put his pregame jitters to wax and weaved his late-night anxieties into one of his most comprehensive projects to date. Closing with a lyrical steel cage match against the GOOD Music posse of Kanye West, Pusha T, CyHi, and Big Sean on “Looking For Trouble,” he proved that his late nights in the gym had paid off and put the doubters to bed about being able to perform on a grander stage. It’s ironic that his debut studio album couldn’t live up to the hype that Friday Night Lights generated, but over a decade later, this mixtape still stands as one of J. Cole’s best projects. —Jordan Rose
2014 Forest Hills Drive (2014)
Label: ByStorm Columbia Dreamville Roc Nation
Producers: Illmind J. Cole Phonix Beats Vinylz Willie B
Features: J.Cole, Wale, Omen, Drake, Kanye West, Pusha T, CyHi da Prynce, and Big Sean
Grappling with his new reality of being in La La Land, Cole decided to go home on his third studio album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, and took listeners down memory lane to the critical moments in his life that shaped him. On his earlier projects, he was a young, scrappy MC probing the rap game and trying to find his place in it, before brazenly demanding the throne. But Forest Hills Drive is different—that’s where he began questioning whether the spoils of rap fame were worth the costs of gaining them.
Produced mainly by Cole, the album finds him reflecting on the dangers of the home he left on “A Tale of 2 Citiez,” while acknowledging on “‘03 Adolescence” how the city’s trappings swallow many of its most hopeful. He laments over wanting to “go back to Jermaine” and be himself again, not just his rap moniker on “GOMD,” and questions the validity of the rap industry and its award systems on “Fire Squad.”
Even the heavily clowned “Wet Dreamz” bangs sonically and tells an innocent, albeit awkward, story of a young Jermaine trying to navigate his budding adolescence. Every song on the album has its own narrative purpose, building upon a larger theme of trying to get back home, wherever that home might be. It’s a concept album that constantly finds the Carolina rapper looking inwards, and using what he finds to understand the changing world around him. This story, coupled with elite lyricism and beat selection, makes for a project that reflects the ultimate price of becoming a champion. Cole made it, but at what cost?
While some might call 2014 Forest Hills Drive J. Cole’s best album because it went double platinum without any features, it’s deeper than that. Cole is really rapping here, tapping into his most mature pockets to that point. And despite the “no features” meme that paints him as an isolated solo artist, Cole acknowledges that he didn’t reach these heights alone, making sure to spend upwards of 10 minutes saying on “Note to Self” thanking the instrumentalist, Dreamville family, his mom, and everyone in between for helping him put this album together. 2014 Forest Hills Drive is honest, self-critical, and as well-crafted as concept albums come. It’s his best album. —Jordan Rose