Kendrick Lamar Beat Drake By Being Drake

Pushing Drake’s back-to-back strategy to even wilder extremes, Kendrick came back with “Not Like Us,” a bouncy, Mustard-produced bop that both expanded on the tactic and opened the door to another one: framing your diss track as a banger. Speaking to XXL in 2013, Drizzy described the virtue of creating a diss song that was also an inescapable hit, saying that it’s “more painful than anything” for the loser. He did it to Common in 2012 with his verse on Ross’ “Stay Schemin,” and, by 2015, he would also do it to Meek with “Back to Back.” You have to think he’s having a mean case of deja vu following the release of “Not Like Us.” Laced with West Coast bounce, indelible one-liners and an anthemic hook, “Not Like Us” is an early contender for Song of the Summer, alongside the song that launched this beef, Future and Metro’s “Like That.”

Beyond the obvious club-ready elements, “Not Like Us” also embodies the social media-centrism of modern times. Drake famously used his 2015 OVO Fest to post Meek Mill memes on-screen and get laughs from the audience. Kendrick is ostensibly extremely offline, but much of “Not Like Us” feels designed for virality. The beat itself is fit for krumping, and Kendrick stretches his vocals to accentuate his one-liners in a way that makes them ideal TikTok and Twitter fodder. “Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor,” Kendrick raps, turning his elongated syllable into a wink. It’s all a subtle way of repurposing Drake’s time-tested songwriting tools. (That line is a cousin of a Drizzy’s lesbian pun from “Every Girl.”) Substitute the “Toosie Slide” dance for Crip-walking TikToks. Drake had people in the club screaming about Twitter fingers; Kendrick will have them shouting pedophilia accusations.

Kendrick’s stratagems go beyond song construction, too. He usually dropped during Akademiks livestreams, with the presumed goal of being able to capture Ak’s exaggerated looks of disappointment. The subsequent reactions go viral, which only fortifies the Kung-Fu Kenny hype machine. Kendrick also took off the copyright strikes from reaction videos so creators can make money. It’s an indirect, altruistic form of profit-sharing and another way to beat Drake, who once gave away $1 million to random strangers during the “God’s Plan” video.

The effect of Kendrick’s efforts has been a symbolic statistical upheaval. According to Chart Data, “Not Like Us” broke Spotify’s single-day streaming record for rap songs after collecting 10.986 million streams in a 24-hour period. After Drake claimed he was more beloved in Los Angeles than Kendrick was, “Not Like Us” topped Toronto’s top 25-streaming songs on Apple Music, showing his own city doesn’t have him No. 1. Billboard reports that streams for Kendrick’s back catalog are up 49%, while Drake’s are down by 5%.