Hip-hop is a genre of micro-genres and scenes, and there is one rap collective, Opium, whose sound—loud, industrial, primal—has become so irresistible to certain artists and listeners that it threatens to swallow the genre itself. Playboi Carti is the leader, with his sophomore album Whole Lotta Red being the album that coalesced the wide-ranging, insular sounds of internet music and rap and pressed them into something denser and more primal—pent-up tension, isolation, all of it compacted into one frequency. But right under him is Ken Carson: he is the most prolific, releasing five albums in the span of five years.

His latest is xperiment, which came out earlier this month and features the rapper trying out various different flourishes. He is Complex's latest cover star; not only is he planning on releasing two new albums—a mixtape Cartunez and an album with Destroy Lonely—but he's doing things like dropping collaborations with WWE and headlining ComplexCon 2026 (with his mentor Carti also performing and acting as creative director alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara).

Ken Carson has a lot of motion right now. So it's a perfect time to rank the lord of rage's discography. Here are the 20 best Ken Carson songs of all time.