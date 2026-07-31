Meek Mill Drops "Nightmares to Dreams," a Flip of His Classic 2012 Intro

Released independently through his Dream Chasers imprint, “Nightmares to Dreams” acts as a spiritual sequel to the opening track of his 2012 debut album, Dreams and Nightmares. Featuring a similar melody but with a flipped structure, with the more menacing half of the song coming first this time, it’s a frantic track that recalls the hunger of the Philadelphia rapper’s earlier output.

The song marks Meek’s first new track since he dropped “Survivor’s Guilt” with G Herbo last year. Before that, he dropped the 2024 mixtape Heathenism, and the 2023 Rick Ross collaborative album, Too Good to Be True. It’s been almost five years since he dropped his last studio album, Expensive Pain, but it appears as though he’s gearing up to release new music more frequently going forward.

“Dreams and Nightmares” is one of Meek Mill’s most beloved tracks, earning a reputation as one of the best hip-hop album intros of the ‘10s. He’s frequently performed the song live as the outro to his live sets, and he performed the song onstage with Drake following the conclusion of their feud in 2018. It’s even gotten the approval of Joe Budden, who said it’s “safe to say” it’s among the best rap intros ever made.

The Philadelphia Eagles used the song as the team’s pre-game intro music for the Super Bowl LII in 2018, and the team used it again as their anthem in the lead-up to the Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The song has earned its place in the history of hip-hop, so it’s easy to see why Meek might want to revisit such a firm fan favorite.