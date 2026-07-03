FIFA World Cup 2026

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Lionel Messi walks off the pitch at half time during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina.
Sports

Lionel Messi Appears Stunned by England Penalty Kick Cheat Sheet on Bottle After Match

Argentina players were seen observing a water bottle, presumably belonging to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with detailed penalty kick notes about them.

Jose Martinez2 days ago
Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show featuring Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more.
Music

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How to Watch

Here's how you can watch Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and BTS performance for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
A black and blue Argentina soccer jersey with ornate patterns, featuring the number 10, Adidas logo, and AFA crest.
Sports

How to Buy: Adidas Argentina Messi Authentic Away Jersey

Here's what you need to know about the $180 authentic away jersey.

Oruny Choi3 days ago
IShowSpeed in a red FIFA shirt smiling; on the right, Tom Cruise in a suit waving and smiling.
Sports

Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, and More to Headline 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony

Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jennifer Hudson will headline FIFA's star-studded closing ceremony before the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Mark Elibert5 days ago
Daddy Yankee and Shenseea's World Cup Song Hit No. 1 on the Latin Charts
Music

Daddy Yankee and Shenseea Turn World Cup Single ‘Echo’ Into No. 1 Latin Hit

How 'Echo' became a World Cup 2026 breakout, gave Daddy Yankee his 31st Latin Airplay No. 1, and launched Shenseea onto Billboard's Latin charts.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
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Global Citizen NOW 2026
Music

Shakira Says FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Will Be 'Pretty Historic'

The singer will be joined by Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay's Chris Martin for the first-ever halftime performance at a World Cup Final, set for July 19.

Abel Shifferaw7 days ago
A group of people wearing red Norway jerseys, sitting in a stadium, looking focused and pensive.
Sports

Norway Fan Goes Viral for Refusing the 'Viking Row': 'It's Factually Wrong'

Emil Lappen sat in silent protest while thousands of Norway supporters rowed around him, and he says he won't budge even if Norway wins the World Cup.

Mark Elibert8 days ago
Gilberto Mora (Mexico) during Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2026, Mexico and England, Azteca Stadium, Mexico, Mexico on July 05 2026.
Sports

Youngest World Cup Player Graduates Days After His Team Got Eliminated

17-year-old Gilberto Mora helped his team reach the round of 16 at the World Cup before he finished high school.

Joe Price9 days ago
Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) featuring the Department of Justice emblem with the words "Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity."
Sports

FBI Reportedly Investigating Argentina’s Football Association's U.S. Financial Activity

Federal prosecutors are examining how at least $260 million tied to AFA commercial deals moved through five U.S. banks.

Alex Ocho10 days ago
IShowSpeed.
Sports

FIFA Opens Investigation Into Alleged Racist Abuse of IShowSpeed at World Cup

A group of fans have been accused of directing racist remarks at the streamer during Argentina's 3-2 win over Cape Verde.

Alex Ocho11 days ago
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Erling Haaland in a red Norway jersey smiles on the field, with fans in the background.
Sports

Erling Haaland Comments on Being Compared to 'Dragon Ball' Villain: 'I Don't Disagree'

Erling Haaland embraced a viral 'Dragon Ball' meme during the World Cup, telling fans, "I mean I don't disagree."

Mark Elibert11 days ago
FC Kairat Almaty v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Sports

Paraguay Senator Demands Retraction From Mbappé After France Captain Condemns Her Racist Insults

Celesta Amarilla admitted she "regretted" her racist slurs against Kylian Mbappé, but demanded he apologize or she would take legal action for "gender-based violence."

Joe Price12 days ago
Dan Burn of England (R) tries to help his teammate Jordan Henderson who was injured amid the celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on July 5, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Sports

Jordan Henderson Injures Wrist After Falling Over Advertising Board During World Cup Celebration

The English midfielder reportedly sustained the injury while celebrating the team's win against Mexico.

Alex Ocho12 days ago
(L-R) Drake and Christiano Ronaldo.
Music

Drake Swears He and Cristiano Ronaldo Are 'the Same Height' in World Cup Selfie

The Portuguese soccer player thanked Drake for hosting him and the rest of the team in "his" country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams15 days ago
Justin Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Do 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

There have been discussions about adding the pop star to a lineup that already includes Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

Jose Martinez16 days ago
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MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 30: Julian Quinones #16 of Mexico celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium on June 30, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Sports

Man Screams 'Goal' During Baseball Game After Mexico Scores Against Ecuador in World Cup

A fan attending the Dodgers game was caught on camera shouting "goal" behind home plate.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago

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