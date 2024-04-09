J. Cole Shocked the World With His Kendrick Apology. But We Should’ve All Seen It Coming.

Ten years ago, in the aftermath of Kendrick’s ground-shaking challenge to his peers on Big Sean’s 2013 “Control,” Cole decided he would do rap stardom differently. His third studio album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, replaced a previous thirst for validation with contentment (see: “Love Yourz” where he recognizes comparison as a killer of joy). He also became more peaceful. On that project’s closer, “Note to Self,” Cole namechecks Drake, Wale, and, yes, Kendrick, insisting, “We gotta be the example, we gotta show these niggas, man. It's love at the top.” On “Fire Squad,” he adds, “Ain’t gon’ be no more kings,” evoking imagery of destroying the proverbial rap crown like Frodo completing his Mordor mission.

This self-awareness and ego-shedding became a consistent thread in Cole’s work: He preaches gratitude to a “bitter” nameless rapper (postulated by many to be Wale) on the 2016 track “False Prophets,” pays homage to Drake on 2019’s “Middle Child,” and takes a humble stance on the big three with “Heaven’s EP” two years later. When Cole appeared on an episode of Kevin Durant’s The ETCS podcast in 2021, he specifically spoke about quelling his desire to one-up Drizzy or Kung-Fu Kenny: “As I’ve gotten older, I realize… no one is truly my peer or can relate to what’s going on in my life better than these people right here. And I really genuinely fuck with these dudes.”

Around 2018, Cole went from being a beacon of self-contained artistry to king of the guest verse, outshining his musical comrades at every opportunity. Throughout this celebrated feature run, his boasts became more and more brazen. He found increasingly inventive ways to insist your favorite rapper can’t fuck with him, coming up with elaborate scenarios about lyrical spars with Jesus and spooky collaboration requests via FaceTime. Cole is a traditionalist and student of the sport. He understands as well as anyone that competition comes with the territory—even if he didn’t name names or belittle anyone specifically while applying pressure.

The braggadocio seemed par for the course until Cole name-dropped Kendrick on a song with Dot’s rap nemesis (Drake’s “First Person Shooter”) last year, citing the three artists as the “hardest” MCs. That praise apparently wasn’t high enough for Kendrick, who tossed the gauntlet on “Like That” in response. Although most of his smoke was for Drake, Cole was indirectly hit with some shrapnel. After he’d been beating his chest over these past few years, Cole had all but been cornered into shooting back—a reaction that recalls his 2021 track “Let Go My Hand” (“With my reputation at sake/ I was scufflin’ just to save face.”) Instead of taking a beat to whoosah, Cole called into question one of his generation’s most sterling musical catalogs: “Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic/ Your second shit put niggas to sleep, but they gassed it.”