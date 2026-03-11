The history of the double album goes back to the 1950s, when classical compositions needed more space than a single vinyl record could hold.
As the years went on, it became a way to signify an artist's ambition and scope—from Bob Dylan's Blonde on Blonde (1966) to Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland (1968), to Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979).
Within hip-hop, the first rap double album was almost an accident.
DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith's classic sophomore album, He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper, came together by chance. According to Jazzy Jeff: "I had recorded almost a whole DJ album and then when it was time for us to do the album, somebody made the suggestion, 'Yo, why don't we make this the first hip-hop double album?' And because the DJ portion was entitled He's the DJ, once we put both of the albums together, it was like yo, well let's do an album called He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper."
It would take a few more years before the format re-emerged with 2Pac's All Eyez on Me. However, unlike in other genres, the rap double album would develop an uneven reputation—known more for its bagginess and as a way to get double the sales for one release than as any sort of thoughtful artistic statement.
But it also functioned as a proving ground for all-time greats. Look at your top ten rappers list and chances are at least half of them have made a double album: Jay-Z, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Drake. (If you count the mixtape Da Drought 3, Lil Wayne joins these ranks too.)
So what does a double album mean in the age of streaming, where the goal is no longer to sell physical product at scale? The format has proven surprisingly durable. Double albums are utilized by rappers to execute a thematic vision, which is a very different impulse than what DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince and 2Pac were working with.
The latest to take on the challenge is another all-time great: J. Cole. With The Fall Off, he's presenting what he's called his final album—and the music carries that weight, telling his life story in remarkably detailed fashion. It's early, but it's one of the best rap albums of 2026. But where does it rank among the greatest double rap albums in history? We tried to figure it out. Here are the 15 greatest rap double albums of all time.
Vince Staples, Summertime ‘06 (2015)
Label: ARTium/Blacksmith/Def Jam
Producers: No I.D., Christian Rich, Clams Casino, DJ Dahi, Mikky Ekko
Features: Daley, Jhené Aiko, DJ Dahi, Joey Fatts, Kilo Kish, Snoh Aalegra, Haneef Talib aka GeNNo, eeeeeeee, Desi Mo, Aston Matthews
Though he was just 22 when Summertime '06 dropped, Vince Staples was seemingly fully formed: a thoughtful, wise, incisive MC who knew too much about the world to be anything other than jaded.
Vince's debut is a coming of age story, taking place in the summer of 2006 in Long Beach, and the mood here is anything but sunny. The music is often industrial ("Norf Norf"), icy ("Lift Me Up"), and sometimes experimental ("Jump off the Roof")—driven by a Vince performance that is solemn and unflinching. The album's thesis is best summarized in the title track: “Hope you understand, they never taught me how to be a man/Only how to be a shooter." —Will Schube
8Ball, Lost (1998)
Label: Draper Inc. Records
Producers: 8Ball, MJG, Mo-Suave-A, Slice Tee, T-Mix, Ant Banks
Features: Psycho Drama, MJG, Goodie Mob, Busta Rhymes, Rappin' 4-Tay, Spice 1, E-40, Otis & Shug, Redman, Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Bun B, Phoenix Johnson
8Ball's solo debut marked a turning point for his all-time duo with MJG, but it also signified that the Memphis rapper was more than equipped to hold his own.
Lost provides example after example, both as a defining point in his catalog and as one of the most striking portraits of the state of Southern rap from the 1990s. It's almost two hours long but never bloated, more like an afternoon at the movies than a casual spin on the Walkman.
Partially because of 8Ball's acumen as a storyteller; the scenarios are real, nuanced and knotty, like on "All 4 Nuthin'" where we get a vivid snapshot of a young person's short life, or "My Homebody's Girlfriend" where he feels guilt over an affair, or the album's title track, where he wrestles with his relationship with God. —Will Schube
Master P, MP da Last Don (1998)
Label: Priority/No Limit
Producers: Master P, The Medicine Men, Sons of Funk, Dez Dynamic, Mo B. Dick, KLC
Features: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mia X, Mo B. Dick, Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Snoop Dogg, Sons of Funk, E-40, Fiend, Mac, Soulja Slim, C-Murder, UGK, O'Dell, Steady Mobb'n, Ghetto Commission, Magic, Kane & Abel, Mr. Serv-On
The first song on Master P's MP da Last Don serves as both a mission statement for the rapper's No Limit label and gangsta rap more generally.
On "Da Last Don," he takes aim at critics of the genre, arguing that reality rap is so commercially vital that without it, the industry couldn't sustain itself. From there, Master P builds a world indebted to his Louisiana-based empire, inviting labelmates to help showcase why his imprint is one of the most important in the history of the genre.
Similar to Cole, P’s double album was presented as his last, justifying its epic 29-song length. Of course, P is a rapper, and punk-faking a retirement is what rappers do. He would return a year later with Only God Can Judge Me. —Will Schube
Jay-Z, The Blueprint²: The Gift & the Curse (2002)
Label: Roc-A-Fella/Island Def Jam
Producers: Jay-Z, Kanye West, Just Blaze, Dr. Dre, The Neptunes, Timbaland, No I.D., Big Chuck, Ron Feemster, Heavy D, Charlemagne, Darrell "Digga" Branch
Features: Beyoncé Knowles, The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Dr. Dre, Rakim, Truth Hurts, Sean Paul, LaToiya Williams, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Twista, Kanye West, Lenny Kravitz, M.O.P., Beanie Sigel, Scarface, Young Chris, Memphis Bleek, Freeway, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Sparks, Rell, Marc Dorsey, Pharrell Williams
The Blueprint did so well, turning Jay-Z into such a superstar, that he decided to do it again. And in typical Hova bombast? He did it bigger, reviving the project as a double album subtitled The Gift & the Curse.
The album came right after his battle with Nas and it's an unabashed attempt at dominating the charts; it is littered with the major names in production at the time—Timbaland, the Neptunes, Dr. Dre, Just Blaze, Kanye West—doing more of their B work than A-level stuff. It does, however, feature Jay trying out every different style he can possibly cook up, from playing with dancehall ("What They Gonna Do") to using Midwest double-time on "Poppin' Tags."
Soon after, Jay would quietly admit that the album might have been too much and released a one-disc version. And while yes, there are some groaners on the double album (like "Fuck All Nite" or "2 Many Hoes"), he might have been too cold-blooded with the scalpel, leaving out bangers like the title track and "Diamonds Is Forever." —Will Schube
UGK, Underground Kingz (2007)
Label: UGK/Jive/Zomba
Producers: N.O. Joe, AVEREXX, Below, The Blackout Movement, DJ Paul, Juicy J, Jazze Pha, Joe Traxx, John Bido, Lil Jon, Marley Marl, MoMo, Pimp C, Swizz Beatz, DJ B-Do, Scarface, The Runners, Yung Fyngas
Features: OutKast, Too $hort, Young T.O.E., DJ B-Do, Slim Thug, Vicious, Middle Fingaz, Charlie Wilson, Willie D, Z-Ro, Scarface, Rick Ross, Jazze Pha, Dizzee Rascal, Pimpin' Ken, Talib Kweli and Raheem DeVaughn, Sleepy Brown, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., OG Ron C
Most people know UGK's Underground Kingz for one very specific verse on the album's second song. But there's much, much more to the epic double LP from Houston's finest than André 3000's verse on "Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You)."
Underground Kingz was the first album after Pimp C was released from prison. During those years, Bun B established himself as one of the best pure spitters in hip-hop. But Pimp steals the album—he shares the production burden a little more and commits more to a bluesy, slow flow. After four years away he's more contemplative and introspective, like on the standout "Living This Life," where he delivers a sadly prophetic verse, rapping: “I don't wanna go back to that hell/Rather be dead than doin life in a jail cell/Die young oh well, I had a good life/They rappin’ 'bout it but I'm out here payin’ the price.” —Will Schube
J. Cole, The Fall Off (2026)
Label: Dreamville/Interscope
Producers: J. Cole, The Alchemist, AzizTheShake, Beat Butcha, Boi-1da, BoogzDaBeast, David Linaburg, DZL, Fierce, FnZ, Jūn Tetra & Gldy Jr, Luca Mauti Maneesh, Omen, Powers Pleasant, Ron Gilmore Jr., Steve Bilodeau, Sucuki, Tae Beast, T-Minus, Vinylz, Wu10
Features: Future, PJ, Tems, Erykah Badu, Petey Pablo, Burna Boy, Morray
Let's pretend this will actually be J. Cole's last album (he's a rapper, so that seems unlikely). The album is the most J. Cole album in his catalogue, one that wears its references ('90s hip-hop, basically) on its many sleeves.
A lot of the time it works: listening to Cole go crazy over Mobb Deep’s "Drop a Gem on 'Em" on "WHO TF IZ U," or him sneaking in a "U.N.I.T.Y." sample on "SAFETY," will have you levitating. But sometimes he leans into some of the '90s' most annoying trends—convoluted, heavy-handed metaphors—and that's where he falters, like on the messy "I Used to Love H.E.R." remake "I Love Her Again" and "What If," which features Cole doing a woeful Biggie and 2Pac impression. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper (1988)
Label: Jive/RCA
Producers: DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, Pete Q. Harri, Bryan “Chuck” New
Features: N/A
If you've never listened to DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince’s sophomore album, He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper, or aren't really into '80s hip-hop, this can be a challenging listen.
The album is unabashedly goofy; "A Nightmare on My Street" is a song about Will Smith encountering Freddy Krueger; while the album's biggest hit, "Parents Just Don't Understand," is about a teenager bickering with his mom and dad. And a good portion of the album is a showcase for Jazzy Jeff's skills on the turntable—he’s incredible but an acquired taste if you're more into contemporary hip-hop.
Still, its impact can't be denied: it was not only the first double rap album but also the first rap album to win a Grammy, for Best Rap Performance for "Parents Just Don't Understand" (due in part to its squeaky-clean sound). And for all his silliness on the mic, Will is also a very engaging and charismatic rapper—even if you don't like the subject matter, you can't help but be won over by his charm. Just listen to the lyrical showcase "Brand New Funk." It is a genuine all-timer. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Drake, Scorpion (2018)
Label: Cash Money/Republic/Young Money
Producers: 40, Allen Ritter, Blaqnmild, Boi-1da, Capo, Cardo, DJ Paul, DJ Premier, Jahaan Sweet, ModMax,x Murda Beatz, No I.D., Nonstop da Hitman, Oogie Mane, Preme, Shaun Harris, Supah Mario, T-Minus, Tay Keith, TrapMoneyBenny, Wallis Lane, Yung Exclusive
Features: Jay-Z, Michael Jackson, Static Major, Ty Dolla Sign
Scorpion features a lot of similarities to Jay-Z's The Blueprint²: The Gift & the Curse. It's not a sequel, but it features a rapper who is still at the top of the rap game, yet bruised after losing a battle with a formidable opponent.
In the case of Drake, it was Pusha-T. That shadow is all over this album and can be heard in the many, many subliminals. And sometimes mentioning the beef without directly addressing it—"I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world/I was hidin' the world from my kid"—is where the album falters. Well, that, and some of the cringe-worthy R&B songs like "Ratchet Happy Birthday" and the truly horrific Michael Jackson-featuring "Don't Matter to Me."
But there are some great, energetic Drake performances here. There's "God's Plan" and "In My Feelings," two pantheon-level Aubrey songs. But don't sleep on the tense "Nonstop" or the grandiose "8 Out of 10"—tracks that make clear that Scorpion's ceiling is quite high. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, The Art of War (1997)
Label: Ruthless/Relativity
Producers: DJ U-Neek
Features: Maje$ty, 2Pac, Souljah Boy, Tre, Mo Thugs Family
The Art of War is broken down into two parts, World War 1 and World War 2, and throughout the expanded project the Cleveland group practice their best interpretations of Sun Tzu's philosophy in attacking enemies real and perceived.
The album takes aim at crews and groups that also existed in Bone Thugs' horrorcore lineage, from Do or Die to Three 6 Mafia. And it came a couple of years after E. 1999 Eternal became an unexpected blockbuster commercial release. So this album ends up being the best example of the group balancing their commercial ambitions with their more street instincts.
"Look Me in My Eyes," which was also on the Batman & Robin soundtrack, is a hypnotic smash, while the uplifting "If I Could Teach the World" showcases the strength of their melodic leanings. But then there's also some of the hardest music in their catalogue, from the gunshot-filled "Thug Luv" with 2Pac to the militant "Body Rott." The Bone Thugs run would mostly fizzle by the time we get to Resurrection in 2000, but E. 1999 Eternal and Art of War are a hell of a one-two punch. —Will Schube
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (2022)
Label: PGLang/TDE/Aftermath/Interscope
Producers: The Alchemist, Baby Keem, Beach Noise, Bekon, Boi-1da, Cardo, Craig Balmoris, DJ Dahi, DJ Khalil, the Donuts, Duval Timothy, Frano, Grandmaster Vic, Jahaan Sweet, J. Lbs, Oklama, Pharrell Williams, Sounwave, Tae Beast
Features: Blxst and Amanda Reifer, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, Tanna Leone, Beth Gibbons
It's wild to look back at Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers knowing what we know now: that shortly after the LP was released he would single-handedly take out Drake.
K.Dot sounds almost…innocent on the emotive and searching double-disc from 2022. Mr. Morale is Kendrick's therapy record, his most honest and vulnerable look at family, fears, failures, goals, and his place in a rapidly changing world. The album is 73 minutes, making it shorter than To Pimp a Butterfly—meaning it isn't a double album due to length, but rather because of its concept. The first disc, the Mr. Morale side, features explosive moments like the duet "We Cry Together" and "N95,” while the Big Stepper side features some of the more gutting songs in his career, like "Auntie Diaries" and "Mother I Sober."
This contemplative, bifurcated nature meant Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers wasn't an out-of-the-box classic like the three previous albums. But since its release, esteem for the album has only grown. Maybe Kendrick was right after all: “My first one like my last one, it's a classic.” —Will Schube
The Diplomats, Diplomatic Immunity (2003)
Label: Island Def Jam/Diploma/tRoc-A-Fella
Producers: The Heatmakerz, Brian "All Day" Miller, Charlemagne, DR Period, Hiroshima, Just Blaze, Kanye West, KLC, Mafia Boy, Paperchase Inc., Ralph Random, Spike, Jamahl, E-Bass
Features: Freeway, DMX, Master P, Un Kasa, Monique Chandler, Shaniqua Williams, Toya, Hell Rell
Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones, and Freekey Zekey have all had different creative peaks throughout their respective careers, but they all managed to tap into a singular strength on Diplomatic Immunity.
It represents a high watermark for the Cam'ron-led crew, arriving just after the success of Killa's Come Home With Me and a string of successful mixtapes. There are a few duds, including some bad skits and random Un Kasa and Hell Rell freestyles, but the number of classic records jammed into this album is astounding. "Dipset Anthem" remains one of the great crew cuts of all time, "I Really Mean It" might be Cam'ron at his peak shit talking, and "I'm Ready" is the crew at their triumphant best, a song that illustrates the freewheeling charisma, humor, and nonchalant confidence that courses through the members of Dipset.
More than 20 years later and New Yorkers are still waiting for a group that can come close to replicating the brilliance The Diplomats captured here. —Will Schube
Wu-Tang Clan, Wu-Tang Forever (1997)
Label: Wu-Tang/Loud/RCA/BMG
Producers: RZA, 4th Disciple, True Master, Inspectah Deck
Features: Cappadonna, Popa Wu, Uncle Pete, Tekitha, Street Life
What happens when you bring the best rap crew in history together and let them loose across nearly two hours?
Well, the answer is Wu-Tang Forever, a sprawling, messy, chaotic, brilliant ode to both the power of the group and rap more generally. The group took what worked from the first album—the gritty, soulful production and the vast diversity of styles—and scaled it into an epic, cinematic statement. It includes some inspiring highlights, like "Triumph," one of the best Wu songs ever recorded, and "Reunited," a lyrical showcase for the GZA and Method Man. But, like a lot of double albums on this list, it also has some real low points, including the disastrous U-God solo cut "Black Shampoo.”
Wu-Tang Forever marks the end of RZA's five-year plan of dominance, during which he orchestrated the solo careers of all nine members while producing the majority of their music. And even though we would get future Wu albums, it marked the beginning of the end for the group.
Success wasn’t sustainable. There are a number of cleanup hitters in Wu-Tang Clan, and asking them all to share the stage again and again couldn't work more than once. For one brilliant album, though, they mostly succeed. —Will Schube
OutKast, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (2003)
Label: Arista
Producers: André 3000, Big Boi, Carl Mo, Cutmaster Swift, Dojo5, Mr. DJ
Features: Sleepy Brown, Jazze Pha, Khujo, Cee-Lo, Big Gipp, Killer Mike, Jay-Z, Slimm Calhoun, Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, Mello, E-Mac, Konkrete, Ludacris, Bamboo, Toni Hunter, Rosario Dawson, Henry Welch, Fonzworth Bentley, Kelis, Qasha Aman, Norah Jones
In hindsight, OutKast's penultimate LP, the sprawling Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, highlights some of the directions its members—André 3000 and Big Boi—would go following their hiatus in 2007.
3 Stacks danced wherever the wind took him, which is in large part how his half of the LP, The Love Below, functions. Big Boi's half, Speakerboxxx, is a swaggering, joyful homage to Atlanta's post-Dungeon Family sound, a style he would continue exploring on solo records like Sir Lucious Left Foot.
The styles are pretty radically different, and yet, the brilliant minds behind the concept have no issue melding these disparate forces into one of the best and most restless double albums ever recorded. What can't be overstated is how massive this album was—producing two No. 1 singles and standing as one of the highest-selling rap albums of all time.
And despite the perennial André-over-Big-Boi consensus, Speakerboxxx might actually be the stronger half. The Love Below would prove more influential, helping spawn rap's auto-tune craze in the late 2000s—but Speakerboxxx songs like the funky "Bowtie," the frenetic "GhettoMusick," and the smash "The Way You Move" prove Big Boi is every bit as brilliant as his counterpart. —Will Schube
2Pac, All Eyez on Me (1996)
Label: Death Row/Interscope
Producers: 2Pac, Bobby "Bobcat" Ervin, Dat Nigga Daz, DeVante Swing, DJ Pooh, DJ Quik, Doug Rasheed, Dr. Dre, Johnny "J", Mike Mosley, QDIII, Rick Rock
Features: Snoop Doggy Dogg, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, Yaki Kadafi, Hussein Fatal, Dru Down, Tha Dogg Pound, Method Man, Redman, K-Ci & JoJo, Rappin' 4-Tay, Dramacydal, C-Bo, Storm, Danny Boy, Roger Troutman, George Clinton, E.D.I Mean, Kastro, Napoleon, Big Syke, Mo Khomeini, Jewell, Danny Boy, CPO, Richie Rich, Michel'le, Mutah, E-40, B-Legit
On October 12, 1995, 2Pac walked out of Clinton Correctional Facility in New York after Death Row boss Suge Knight posted his $1.4 million bail. Within hours, Pac was in the studio. The first song he recorded? "Ambitionz Az a Ridah," the opening track on All Eyez on Me.
In a way, that song would become the north star for his fourth studio album, which would see 2Pac embracing his role as the bad guy in almost comically exaggerated fashion. Yes, there are moments of reflection ("I Ain't Mad at Cha"), social consciousness ("Shorty Wanna Be a Thug"), and even sweetness ("Heaven Ain't Hard 2 Find"), but All Eyez on Me is an unabashed gangsta rap masterpiece. The album—which people often incorrectly label as the first rap double album—features Pac at his most ruthless, embracing the reckless, gang-affiliated lifestyle he'd thrown himself into. Betrayal is at the heart of the album and it shows up in various forms. On "No More Pain" he's seething with rage; on "Holla at Me" he sounds more disappointed than anything; and on the funky "Hearts of Men" he's almost incredulous that a rival would be coming at him.
And even as All Eyez on Me is Pac at his most confrontational, the album still finds him at his most collaborative and celebratory. There are multiple posse cuts here—including one honoring the Bay ("Ain't Hard 2 Find") and one showing love to the East Coast ("Got My Mind Made Up"). And the amount of classic party tracks is unmatched, from "California Love" to "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" to "How Do U Want It" — it's hard to find an album that rivals All Eyez on Me when it comes to sheer hits. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The Notorious B.I.G., Life After Death (1997)
Label: Bad Boy/Arista
Producers: The Notorious B.I.G., Sean "Puffy" Combs, The Hitmen, Buckwild, Clark Kent, DJ Premier, Easy Mo Bee, Havoc, Daron Jones, KayGee, RZA
Features: Puff Daddy, The Lox, Jay-Z, Angela Winbush, Mase, Kelly Price, R. Kelly, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, 112, Lil' Kim, Too Short, Carl Thomas, D.M.C.
A year after 2Pac released All Eyez on Me, The Notorious B.I.G. took the hip-hop double album a step further: he perfected it. Life After Death delivered on the promise that other records had attempted but not achieved, making an album capacious enough to have something for every rap fan.
Usually, going too broad is a recipe for failure. And in the late ‘90s, there was still a strain of purism against rappers who chased commercial success too hard—see the polarized reaction to Nas' It Was Written.
But Biggie was such a master of his form, and Diddy such a gifted organizer of songs, that they could take you from the haunting, tragic storytelling of "Somebody's Gotta Die" right into the groove-filled "Hypnotize." Then right after comes the shit-talking "Kick in the Door," followed by the ladies' anthem "#!*@ You Tonight." Right there you get every shade of Biggie: the storyteller, the player, the MC, the ladies' man—all executed to perfection. (Well, in the case of "#!*@ You Tonight," near perfection.)
This was all powered by the leap in production Bad Boy took: the gritty, boom-bap sounds of Ready to Die were set aside for something more lush, cinematic, and epic, filled with dramatic strings and piano playing that would become the calling card for Bad Boy’s late ‘90s dominance. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo