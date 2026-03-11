The history of the double album goes back to the 1950s, when classical compositions needed more space than a single vinyl record could hold.

As the years went on, it became a way to signify an artist's ambition and scope—from Bob Dylan's Blonde on Blonde (1966) to Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland (1968), to Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979).

Within hip-hop, the first rap double album was almost an accident.

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith's classic sophomore album, He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper, came together by chance. According to Jazzy Jeff: "I had recorded almost a whole DJ album and then when it was time for us to do the album, somebody made the suggestion, 'Yo, why don't we make this the first hip-hop double album?' And because the DJ portion was entitled He's the DJ, once we put both of the albums together, it was like yo, well let's do an album called He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper."

It would take a few more years before the format re-emerged with 2Pac's All Eyez on Me. However, unlike in other genres, the rap double album would develop an uneven reputation—known more for its bagginess and as a way to get double the sales for one release than as any sort of thoughtful artistic statement.