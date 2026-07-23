YG and The Game Release New Song "Red People" Ahead Of VERZUZ

Ahead of The Game and YG’s upcoming VERZUZ, the two have linked up to release a new collaboration, “Red People.”
The track, produced by Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Buci Beats, Avery Chambliss, Sela Vave, and Treyvonce Moore, is built around a chorus of “I see red people,” which, of course, is a Blood-inspired play on the famous line from Haley Joel Osment in The Sixth Sense, “I see dead people.”
The song finds both of them repping their affiliations.
The Game starts off: “Red rag assassins who gangbang with a passion/Back to back in red Impalas while flicking switches in traffic.”
“I be changing ‘c’s to ‘b’s, that’s what I do/And nah, I ain’t dissin’, n***a, I’m from Piru,” YG concludes.
Listen to the track below.
The Game and YG are set to face off live in the “Compton Forever” VERZUZ event from Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles. To commemorate the battle between two legends who shape West Coast rap history, Complex created a special edition cover featuring them both.
To watch the event go down, head over to Apple Music at 6:30 p.m. PT. And then, make sure you vote for the winner of each round on Complex by going here.
Ahead of the VERZUZ event, Complex ranked our picks for the top 15 YG and Game tracks.
To celebrate the VERZUZ experience, you can also cop a run of exclusive GAS trading cards at the Complex Shop.