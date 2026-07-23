YG and The Game Release New Song "Red People" Ahead Of VERZUZ

Ahead of The Game and YG’s upcoming VERZUZ, the two have linked up to release a new collaboration, “Red People.”

The track, produced by Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Buci Beats, Avery Chambliss, Sela Vave, and Treyvonce Moore, is built around a chorus of “I see red people,” which, of course, is a Blood-inspired play on the famous line from Haley Joel Osment in The Sixth Sense, “I see dead people.”

The song finds both of them repping their affiliations.

The Game starts off: “Red rag assassins who gangbang with a passion/Back to back in red Impalas while flicking switches in traffic.”

“I be changing ‘c’s to ‘b’s, that’s what I do/And nah, I ain’t dissin’, n***a, I’m from Piru,” YG concludes.