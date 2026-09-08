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100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.
The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked
Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.
The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.
The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs
Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.
The Best Music Podcasts Right Now
From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.
Pusha T's 30 Best Verses of All Time, Ranked
Pusha T will go down as one of the greatest lyricists of our generation. If you need any proof, look no further than his best verses, which span from his music with the Clipse to his solo work as part of Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music family.
The Weeknd’s Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
From his early projects like 'House of Balloons' and 'Thursday' to recent albums 'Dawn FM' and 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' we ranked all of the Weeknd's albums—from worst to best.
The 20 Best Rap Verses Of 2024
From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024.
The 50 Best Albums of 2024
The best albums of 2024 feature releases from a wide spectrum of artists, ranging from Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator to Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.
A Timeline of YNW Melly's Legal Situation
YNW Melly has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. From the arrest to testing positive for coronavirus, here's a timeline of his legal situation
Exclusive: Lucki Drops New "More Than Ever" Video, Talks 'Freewave 3'
In addition to breaking down his new video for "More Than Ever," Lucki talks about his love for music, his fans, and creative freedom.
Why Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Feels So Much Like Texas
‘When I Get Home’ is Solange’s understated, but impassioned, dedication to her hometown of Houston, a city that culturally influences the entire state of Texas.
Premiere: Megan Thee Stallion Is the "Big Ole Freak" of Your Dreams in New Video
The H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion twerks in a swing, in a blow-up hot tub, and many other places in the video for her breakthrough single, "Big Ole Freak."
The Story Behind J. Cole's "Middle Child" Video, Explained By Director Mez
North Carolina's Mez creative directed his first video ever—and it just so happens to be for J. Cole's latest single, "Middle Child."
Exclusive: UnoTheActivist and Thouxanbanfauni Drop New Project and Explain Why Trolls Get More Clicks
In an exclusive interview, the Atlanta rappers discuss the follow-up to their 2015 joint mixtape, ‘For Christ Sake.’
So Far Gone: Remembering Drake, the Blog Rapper
Drake’s breakthrough mixtape, ‘So Far Gone,’ dropped a decade ago. It marked the height of the blog rap era, and transcended any other project from the time.
The Best and Worst Moments of the 2019 Grammys
The 61st Annual Grammy Awards went down on Sunday night. To make sense of it all, the Complex staff has put together a list of the best (and worst) moments.