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Kiana Fitzgerald

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Joined July 2017 | 291 posts
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Latest Stories

Collage of rappers performing: Playboi Carti, Drake, Youngboy Never Broke Again and J. Cole, each with unique outfits and dynamic stage presence.

100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [September 2026]

From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Rod Wave who just released 'Don't Look Down'—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.

Kiana Fitzgerald12 days ago
Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

Kiana Fitzgerald104 days ago
Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

Kiana Fitzgerald230 days ago
Rapper LL Cool J dressed in a red and white Santa Claus outfit, sitting on a patterned couch, smiling at the camera.

The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs

Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.

Kiana Fitzgerald272 days ago
Joe Budden on stage holding a microphone, wearing a dark outfit. A table with a water bottle is beside him. Event backdrop visible.

The Best Music Podcasts Right Now

From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.

Kiana Fitzgerald417 days ago
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Pusha T in a brown outfit performs on stage with red and white smoke effects. He holds a microphone.

Pusha T's 30 Best Verses of All Time, Ranked

Pusha T will go down as one of the greatest lyricists of our generation. If you need any proof, look no further than his best verses, which span from his music with the Clipse to his solo work as part of Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music family.

Kiana Fitzgerald427 days ago
The Weeknd performing, wearing an ornate jacket, with a collage of his album covers in the background.

The Weeknd’s Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

From his early projects like 'House of Balloons' and 'Thursday' to recent albums 'Dawn FM' and 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' we ranked all of the Weeknd's albums—from worst to best.

Kiana Fitzgerald568 days ago
Collage of four artists with "Best of 2024" text. Features Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Drake, and Doechii

The 20 Best Rap Verses Of 2024

From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024.

Kiana Fitzgerald633 days ago
Collage with "Best of 2024": Beyonce on a horse, Tyler, the Creator with dark makeup, Future and Metro Boomin in sunglasses, and Doechii holding an alligator.

The 50 Best Albums of 2024

The best albums of 2024 feature releases from a wide spectrum of artists, ranging from Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator to Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.

Kiana Fitzgerald647 days ago
Best Drake songs

The Best Drake Songs

Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.

Kiana Fitzgerald2171 days ago
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A Timeline of YNW Melly's Legal Situation

YNW Melly has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. From the arrest to testing positive for coronavirus, here's a timeline of his legal situation

Kiana Fitzgerald2359 days ago
lucki5

Exclusive: Lucki Drops New "More Than Ever" Video, Talks 'Freewave 3'

In addition to breaking down his new video for "More Than Ever," Lucki talks about his love for music, his fans, and creative freedom.

Kiana Fitzgerald2746 days ago
Solange

Why Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Feels So Much Like Texas

‘When I Get Home’ is Solange’s understated, but impassioned, dedication to her hometown of Houston, a city that culturally influences the entire state of Texas.

Kiana Fitzgerald2754 days ago
hotgirlmeg

Premiere: Megan Thee Stallion Is the "Big Ole Freak" of Your Dreams in New Video

The H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion twerks in a swing, in a blow-up hot tub, and many other places in the video for her breakthrough single, "Big Ole Freak."

Kiana Fitzgerald2758 days ago
j cole middle child video

The Story Behind J. Cole's "Middle Child" Video, Explained By Director Mez

North Carolina's Mez creative directed his first video ever—and it just so happens to be for J. Cole's latest single, "Middle Child."

Kiana Fitzgerald2758 days ago
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Exclusive: UnoTheActivist and Thouxanbanfauni Drop New Project and Explain Why Trolls Get More Clicks

In an exclusive interview, the Atlanta rappers discuss the follow-up to their 2015 joint mixtape, ‘For Christ Sake.’

Kiana Fitzgerald2765 days ago
drake getty ray tamarra

So Far Gone: Remembering Drake, the Blog Rapper

Drake’s breakthrough mixtape, ‘So Far Gone,’ dropped a decade ago. It marked the height of the blog rap era, and transcended any other project from the time.

Kiana Fitzgerald2773 days ago
cardi b offset getty kevin winter

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2019 Grammys

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards went down on Sunday night. To make sense of it all, the Complex staff has put together a list of the best (and worst) moments.

Kiana Fitzgerald2775 days ago

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