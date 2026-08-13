Fun fact: 2026 has been the biggest sales year in K-pop history and it's still only August. Hanteo, Korea's real-time album sales tracker, counted 49.5 million albums sold in the first half of the year—up 23 percent from last year—with 14 albums clearing a million copies in their first week.

In the US, K-pop drove more than half of this year's 16 percent year-over-year surge in CD sales, according to Luminate , the data firm behind the Billboard charts.

Sales measure devotion, not quality. And this year, too many of the biggest records stretch an EP's worth of ideas across an LP's runtime, or hand their artists songs that sound like they were written for somebody else.

When listing the best K-pop albums of the year, we're not talking about projects that are perfect or free of filler—we're talking about releases with crazy highs, whether they come from veterans like BTS or newer squads like CORTIS. These are the 10 best K-pop albums of 2026 so far.