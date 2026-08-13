Key Takeaways
- K-pop is having a record-breaking 2026, with Hanteo tallying 49.5 million albums sold in the first half of the year and 14 titles surpassing one million copies in their first week. The genre is also driving more than half of the surge in US CD sales.
- This list spotlights the 10 strongest K-pop releases of the year so far, judged by their peaks rather than perfection—from veteran acts like BTS and SHINee to newer groups like CORTIS and KiiiKiii.
- Standout projects include BTS’ ARIRANG, IVE’s REVIVE+, TXT’s 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns, and LNGSHOT’s SHOT CALLERS, reflecting a year defined by both commercial dominance and creative risk-taking across EPs and full-length albums.
Fun fact: 2026 has been the biggest sales year in K-pop history and it's still only August. Hanteo, Korea's real-time album sales tracker, counted 49.5 million albums sold in the first half of the year—up 23 percent from last year—with 14 albums clearing a million copies in their first week.
In the US, K-pop drove more than half of this year's 16 percent year-over-year surge in CD sales, according to Luminate, the data firm behind the Billboard charts.
Sales measure devotion, not quality. And this year, too many of the biggest records stretch an EP's worth of ideas across an LP's runtime, or hand their artists songs that sound like they were written for somebody else.
When listing the best K-pop albums of the year, we're not talking about projects that are perfect or free of filler—we're talking about releases with crazy highs, whether they come from veterans like BTS or newer squads like CORTIS. These are the 10 best K-pop albums of 2026 so far.
Shop the Best K-Pop Collection Here
LNGSHOT, SHOT CALLERS
Label: MORE VISION
Release date: January 13
LNGSHOT, the first boy band from Jay Park's More Vision label, arrived in January with the year's most confident debut. The members hold writing credits across the EP, and the sound they built is smooth; it's vocals-led R&B-pop with rap stitched through the seams. "Moonwalkin'" is the keeper, gliding where most rookie singles sprint, and Louis, the group's youngest, sings like the future of the company.
BTS, ARIRANG
Label: BIGHIT MUSIC
Release date: March 20
ARIRANG sold more than four million copies in its first week alone, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest U.S. chart week of 2026, and held the top spot for three straight weeks. The record inside those numbers is a searching one—a group wrestling with where the legend ends and the people begin—and it's at its most compelling in the mid-album stretch where that wrestling gets said out loud. "SWIM" is moody and understated, and feels like a real step forward for BTS’ English-language work, while "Merry Go Round" might be the most honest they've sounded in years—candid about the strange place a group like this finds itself in.
IVE, REVIVE+
Label: Starship Entertainment
Release date: February 23
IVE's second studio album is the one where all six members step forward at once. An Yujin's belt detonates "BLACKHOLE" in the opening minutes; Rei's scratchy rap steals "BANG BANG," built around a Western showdown motif broken down into a dance beat—the confidence running through it all is the inclusive kind. Where a lot of pop self-love is velvet-rope stuff, IVE's is an invitation—six members insisting you feel great about yourself right alongside them.
CORTIS, GREENGREEN
Label: BIGHIT MUSIC
Release date: May 4
The youngest group Big Hit has ever debuted wrote, composed, and choreographed their second EP themselves—much of it at an LA song camp—and the market responded with a No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200. The record is exactly what its makers say it is: bratty, all big talk with influences worn proudly on its sleeve. But the album matures as it plays. "Wassup" trades the bravado for their actual lives, and closer "Blue Lips" sits with the bittersweetness of working for a day that might never come—sung by five kids whose day, by every measurable metric, has arrived.
SHINee, Atmos
Label: SM Entertainment
Release date: June 1
SM billed this as the "most SHINee-like" SHINee record, and that's what it sounds like—a group so at home in their own sound that they have nothing left to prove. The title track, from longtime collaborators Kenzie and Andrew Choi, builds a full, maximal wall of sound and lands it in a groovy SHINee chorus. "Anti Believer" is the sleeper on the album, an emo-EDM heater made for dancing.
aespa, LEMONADE
Label: SM Entertainment
Release date: May 29
aespa's second full-length runs on a simple rule: it works best when they sound like themselves and the features fold into aespa's world instead of pulling the group out of it. "WDA" with G-Dragon is all swagger while Ty Dolla $ign slides into "Switchblade" like he's lived there for years, and Becky G fits the title track so naturally she could be a fifth member.
ZEROBASEONE, Ascend
Label: WAKEONE
Release date: May 18
Four members of ZEROBASEONE left in March. Two months later, the remaining five named their comeback single "TOP 5." The single is a knockout—a 2000s dance-pop and R&B throwback where Taerae, the group's strongest vocalist, goes sexy for the first time.
Elsewhere, Gunwook logs his first writing credit on the flirty "Customize." The new lineup gives every voice room to breathe—the falsetto chorus on "V for Vision," Matthew opening "Exotic," the crooning on "Changes." They save the one track that sounds like the nine-member days for last—"Zero to Hundred," a youthful, refreshing closer that honors where they came from as the new era begins.
NMIXX, Heavy Serenade
Label: JYP Entertainment
Release date: May 11
NMIXX bet this comeback on their voices. The album opener "Crescendo"—which was co-written by Lily—does what the title promises: the song fills in as it goes, until a bridge that opens into a groove and gives everything that came before it new depth. The title track, with lyrics from HANRORO, takes what JYP bills as a blend of trance, acid house, and drum-and-bass and pushes it to a rock climax, landing emotionally rich.
KiiiKiii, Delulu Pack
Label: Starship Entertainment
Release date: January 26
No album on this list commits harder. Seventeen minutes, six tracks, and every one of them lives inside the delulu world. KiiiKiii plays young on purpose, and it suits them. For those meeting them for the first time, start with "404 (New Era)," a UK garage strut courtesy of British production duo LDN Noise. "MUNGNYANG" plays with emptiness like a group twice their age. A year into their career, KiiiKiii has already built a complete world.
TXT, 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns
Label: BIGHIT MUSIC
Release date: April 13
The most cohesive album of the year. 7TH YEAR plays like a single continuous dream. "Bed of Thorns" opens in haze and danger. "Stick With You" is dramatic and almost haunting, muted arpeggios twinkling through the post-choruses. The song became the group's first top five on Circle's digital chart and swept first place on all five of Korea's weekly televised music shows. The EP opened at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, the group's eighth U.S. top ten. From there the album moves through the nightmare into someplace more peaceful, reaches bliss, then wakes up raw and honest.