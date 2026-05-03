JULY 24, 2026

YG vs. The Game: VERZUZ — Compton Forever

The West Coast takes center stage on July 23 for Compton Forever—a monumental VERZUZ matchup between YG and The Game. From The Game’s two-decade catalog of timeless hits ("Hate It or Love It," "It’s Okay (One Blood)") to YG’s no-skips playlist of modern West Coast anthems ("Who Do You Love?," “Toxic”), this is an historic celebration of undeniable classics from Compton, California. Lock in, pick your favorite, and witness history live. During the event, fans can visit complex.com/verzuz to vote for your favorite song from each round.