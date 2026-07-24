The Game Takes a Bottle to the Head at 'VERZUZ' With YG

The Game temporarily turned a concert into a drinking contest during his VERZUZ event with YG, downing almost an entire bottle of tequila in a single gulp. During the event on Thursday (July 23), the Compton (or, as he repeatedly said it throughout the evening, “Bompton”) rapper took a giant swallow of what looked like Don Julio while onstage, and dropped the empty bottle to the ground in celebration when he was done. Don’t believe us? See it for yourself below.

This VERZUZ matchup pits two generations of Compton against each other. The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, broke out as a Dr. Dre protege with The Documentary in 2005 and built a catalog spanning more than two decades, with anthems like "Westside Story," "How We Do," and "Hate It or Love It" in his arsenal. YG, born Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, arrived a generation later, turning L.A. street sounds into mainstream staples with cuts like "Toot It and Boot It," "Who Do You Love?," and "Why You Always Hatin?"

The VERZUZ series, created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, launched as a virtual Instagram Live format in 2020 and has since grown into an in-person showcase pitting artists through two 10-song rounds. Past battles have included Cash Money vs. No Limit Records, Brandy vs. Monica, and Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle.

Fan opinion heading into Thursday night is split. One fan posted: "All Respect to YG, but Game got this by a landslide. It's lowkey not even fair." A supporter in YG's corner countered: "Mannnnnnn what! This is legit a big deal for us! YG got it forsure, them pool parties & club days you just had to be there!"