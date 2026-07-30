GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Watch Travis Scott's Music Video for ‘The Odyssey’ Track "When I'm Home"

The song from the new Christopher Nolan epic features James Blake and composer Ludwig Göransson.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Travis Scott attends "The Odyssey" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City.
Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

A Travis Scott-led song from Christopher Nolan’s new film The Odyssey now has an official visual.

On Thursday (July 30), one week after the film’s release, the UTOPIA rapper released the self-directed music video for "When I'm Home,” which features James Blake and composer Ludwig Göransson.

In the film, Scott plays a Bard who recites epics rooted in ancient Greek oral tradition. Nolan explained his casting choice to Time in May, saying, "I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap."

In a separate interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Scott recalled being “down to rock” in the movie, which co-stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita N’yongo and more.

Starring in The Odyssey and contributing to the soundtrack hasn’t been Scott’s only connection to the film. In a recent interview with Variety, the Houston native recalled that his Bernice Webster, an English professor, once assigned eighth-century BC poem to study for his childhood summer reading curriculum.

“That summer, she made me do an essay on the book, and I did some CliffsNotes bullshit,” Scott told Variety. “I got a whoopin’ because I lied about reading it.”

He added, "She's like, 'See? That's why I made you read that book; now you're in this movie. It's actually crazy."

The Odyssey, shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, opened in theaters on July 17.

Related Stories

Travis Scott on stage wearing sunglasses and a light blue jacket, holding a microphone with a crowd in the background.
Pop Culture

Travis Scott's Film Journey: A Look Back as Cactus Jack Enters New Era With Paramount Deal

Fresh off his role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey,' La Flame seems poised to establish a bigger film presence moving forward.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Moon Shoe 'The Odyssey'
Sneakers

Closer Look at Travis Scott's Nike 'The Odyssey' Collabs

Don't expect these Travis Scott x Nike 'The Odyssey' sneakers to release.

Victor Deng8 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Zendaya attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Lupita Nyong'o poses at the opening night of "Tru" at House of the Redeemer on March 19, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Travis Scott speaks onstage at the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Here’s Who Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and More are Playing in ‘The Odyssey’

The Christopher Nolan-directed epic also starts Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Travis Scott.

Jaelani Turner-Williams87 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App