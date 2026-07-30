Watch Travis Scott's Music Video for ‘The Odyssey’ Track "When I'm Home"

In the film, Scott plays a Bard who recites epics rooted in ancient Greek oral tradition. Nolan explained his casting choice to Time in May, saying, "I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap."

In a separate interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Scott recalled being “down to rock” in the movie, which co-stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita N’yongo and more. Starring in The Odyssey and contributing to the soundtrack hasn’t been Scott’s only connection to the film. In a recent interview with Variety, the Houston native recalled that his Bernice Webster, an English professor, once assigned eighth-century BC poem to study for his childhood summer reading curriculum. “That summer, she made me do an essay on the book, and I did some CliffsNotes bullshit,” Scott told Variety. “I got a whoopin’ because I lied about reading it.” He added, "She's like, 'See? That's why I made you read that book; now you're in this movie. It's actually crazy." The Odyssey, shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, opened in theaters on July 17.