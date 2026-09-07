September means Fall is here for 2026, but there are still plenty of Air Jordan releases left to drop throughout the rest of the year—including some coveted ones.

For sneaker fans interested in learning about which Air Jordan releases Jordan Brand has planned the rest of the year, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list that started in January and continues through the holiday season. Some of the more notable releases still to come include Air Jordan 11 collabs, the "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11, the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9, and the "Bred" Air Jordan 4, among many others.

It’s important to note that many of the drops on this list come from sneaker leaker accounts including Sneaker Files, House of Heat, Brandon1an, and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, and many of the upcoming releases have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Without further ado, here's a rundown of every Air Jordan releasing in 2026.

Every Air Jordan from 1-41, Ranked