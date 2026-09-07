September means Fall is here for 2026, but there are still plenty of Air Jordan releases left to drop throughout the rest of the year—including some coveted ones.
For sneaker fans interested in learning about which Air Jordan releases Jordan Brand has planned the rest of the year, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list that started in January and continues through the holiday season. Some of the more notable releases still to come include Air Jordan 11 collabs, the "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11, the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9, and the "Bred" Air Jordan 4, among many others.
It’s important to note that many of the drops on this list come from sneaker leaker accounts including Sneaker Files, House of Heat, Brandon1an, and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, and many of the upcoming releases have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.
Without further ado, here's a rundown of every Air Jordan releasing in 2026.
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Air Jordan 7 ‘Tennis Day’
Expected Release: Sept. 9, 2026
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand pays homage to Nike’s Challenge Court era in the ‘90s with this latest Air Jordan 7 colorway. The sneaker’s standout elements are the neon green and pink accents throughout.
Air Jordan 12 'Bucks'
Expected Release: 09/12/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is expected to release a new Air Jordan 12 colorway that dons the Milwaukee Bucks' team colors. The style is slated to land in September.
Jaide x Air Jordan 11 Low
Expected Release: Sept. 18, 2026
What You Need to Know: The Whiteaker Group’s Jaide is collaborating with Jordan Brand on a green-colored Air Jordan 11 Low collab in September. The sneaker is expected to release exclusively in women’s sizing.
Mowalola x Air Jordan 14
Expected Release: Sept. 18, 2026
What You Need to Know: British-Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi is reportedly dropping two Air Jordan 14 collabs this fall. The teasers shows a metallic silver colorway, but there’s also a yet to be seen Air Jordan 14 mule on the way.
Air Jordan 9 'Space Jam'
Expected Release: 09/19/26
What You Need to Know: The "Space Jam" Air Jordan 9 is coming back for the sixth time in August, just in time for the film's 30th anniversary in 2026.
Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Last Dance in the Garden’
Expected Release: 09/26/26
What You Need to Know: This “Chicago”-esque colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low pays homage to Michael Jordan’s final game in MSG as a member of the Chicago Bulls in 1998. The classic color scheme references the “Chicago” Jordan 1 High he wore that night and paired with orange and blue hits on the tongue as a nod to the New York Knicks.
APB x Air Jordan 11 Low
Expected Release: September 2026
What You Need to Know: The Whitaker Group's APB (All Points Bulletin) label is expected to release an Air Jordan 11 Low collab later this year, which will be the first Jordan 11 collab to hit retail. Expect an early look to surface in the coming months.
Air Jordan 5 Women's 'Sunset'
Expected Release: 09/25/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is rereleasing the "Sunset" Air Jordan 5 for the first time since it originally dropped back in 2006. The sneaker is expected to be available in women's sizing.
Air Jordan 3 ‘Fireside’
Expected Release: 10/03/26
What You Need to Know: A new iteration of the Air Jordan 3 is coming this fall. The sneaker sports a predominantly brown color scheme offset by white Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel. Completing the look is a gum outsole.
Air Jordan 14 ‘Black Pack’
Expected Release: Oct. 3, 2026
What You Need to Know: Several premium Air Jordan silhouettes will be included in the brand’s upcoming “Black Pack,” including this Air Jordan 14 shown above.
Air Jordan 15 ‘Black Pack’
Expected Release: Oct. 3, 2026
What You Need to Know: Also included in the “Black Pack” alongside the Jordan 14 and 17 Low is the Jordan 15, featuring a stealthy black color scheme throughout.
Air Jordan 17 Low ‘Black Pack’
Expected Release: Oct. 3, 2026
What You Need to Know: An all-new Air Jordan 17 Low colorway will be releasing this fall as part of the “Black Pack.” The sneaker dons a black color scheme and has premium leather construction on the eyestay.
Air Jordan 1 High 'Royal'
Expected Release: 10/10/26
What You Need to Know: The original black and royal blue Air Jordan 1 High is slated to return in October. The sneaker is expected to feature a standard high-top cut instead of the OG-styled '85 cut.
Air Jordan 5 ‘Halloween’
Expected Release: Oct. 10, 2026
What You Need to Know: Just in time for Halloween, Jordan Brand is releasing a special Air Jordan 5 colorway in honor of the holiday this year. The style features a ghoulish color scheme, including glow-in-the-dark accents.
Air Jordan 14 'Forest Green'
Expected Release: 10/31/26
What You Need to Know: The fan-favorite "Forest Green" Air Jordan 14 from 2005 is finally set to return for the first time ever. The sneaker features a white-based leather upper and is paired with green accents on the midsole.
Air Jordan 6 'White Infrared'
Expected Release: Nov. 7, 2026
What You Need to Know: The classic "White Infrared" Air Jordan 6 is expected to return sometime during the holiday season to celebrate the model's 35th anniversary. The latest retro is said to be true to the original design, with "Nike Air" branding on the heel.
Air Jordan 11 ‘Green Screen’
Expected Release: 11/16/26
What You Need to Know: A new Space Jam-themed “Green Screen” Air Jordan 11 is reportedly dropping this holiday season. The all-green color scheme references Michael Jordan standing in front of green screens during the filming of Space Jam.
Air Jordan 4 'Bred'
Expected Release: 11/27/26
What You Need to Know: The beloved "Bred" Air Jordan 4 is coming back sometime during the holiday season. According to early leaks, the upcoming retro will be true to its 1989 release when it drops in 2026.
Air Jordan 10 'Sacramento'
Expected Release: 12/05/26
What You Need to Know: The original "Sacramento" Air Jordan 10 from 1995 is expected to return this December. The sneaker sports a predominantly black color scheme and paired with purple accents on the sock liner and outsole.
Air Jordan 11 'Space Jam'
Expected Release: 12/12/26
What You Need to Know: The annual Air Jordan 11 release will continue in 2026 with the return of the classic "Space Jam" colorway coming back sometime during the holiday season.
Air Jordan 8 ‘Knicks’
Expected Release: 12/24/26
What to Know: The New York Knicks’ signature blue and orange team colors are coming to the Air Jordan 8 for a new release rumored to arrive in December.
Air Jordan 12 ‘Sumo’
Expected Release: 08/23/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is paying homage to Michael Jordan’s visit to Japan in 1996 with a Japan-exclusive “Sumo” Air Jordan 12 release. The sneaker features special details, including kanji characters throughout the upper.
Air Jordan 8 'Chrome'
Expected Release: 08/29/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is expected to bring back the "Chrome" Air Jordan 8 in September. The style was first released in 2003 and then retroed in 2015.
Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Laser’
Expected Release: 08/22/26
What You Need to Know: Joining the “Laser” Air Jordan 3 releasing in August is a matching laser-etched Air Jordan 1 Low. The sneaker features a predominantly brown color scheme but has the aforementioned laser design on the upper.
Air Jordan 3 'Laser'
Expected Release: 08/22/26
What You Need to Know: There's a new laser-etched Air Jordan 3 colorway set to drop in August. The style is expected to reference a 1-of-1 Jordan 3 that was gifted to Michael Jordan for his 40th birthday.
Comme des Garcons x Air Jordan 11
Expected Release: Sept. 5, 2026
What You Need to Know: Out of nowhere, Comme des Garcons previewed a pair of Air Jordan 11 collabs at its showroom during the 2026 Paris Fashion Week. This set is slated to hit retail sometime this year.
Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Pine Green’
Expected Release: 06/06/26
What You Need to Know: It’s not often that an Air Jordan 1 Low features a textured Swoosh logo on the sides and a mini Swoosh at the forefoot, but that’s the case with the new “Pine Green” colorway. Expect this pair to land in June.
Air Jordan 4 'Tour Yellow'
Expected Release: 09/05/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is expected to rerelease the "Tour Yellow" Air Jordan 4 in September. The sneaker was originally released in 2006 and is best known for its removable patch on the tongue.
Awake NY x Air Jordan 6
Expected Release: 08/29/26
What You Need to Know: Awake NY and Jordan Brand are reportedly working on an Air Jordan 6 collection, which is slated to drop sometime in the fall. The project will coincide with the model's 35th anniversary.
Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16
Expected Release: 08/15/26
What You Need to Know: Free The Youth has an Air Jordan 16 collab dropping this year. The sneaker dons a predominantly metallic silver color scheme but also has a reversible shroud on the upper with a blue eagle graphic on the opposite side to break up the look.
Air Jordan 3 Women’s ‘Sports Renaissance’
Expected Release: 08/15/26
What You Need to Know: A New “Sports Renaissance” Air Jordan 3 colorway is releasing in August. The new style features a mismatched red and blue color scheme and will be available in women’s sizing.
Air Jordan 13 ‘Wings’
Expected Release: 08/06/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand’s upcoming “Wings” Air Jordan 13 pays tribute to the playgrounds. The upper features a tearaway denim panel that’s designed to be worn away.
Air Jordan 1 High ‘Love the Game’
Expected Release: 08/01/2026
What You Need to Know: Michael Jordan’s final retirement from the NBA in 2003 is said to be the inspiration behind this new Air Jordan 1 colorway coming in July. The sneaker even features textured leather on the heel that’s designed to look like the surface of a basketball.
Air Jordan 6 'Oreo'
Expected Release: 08/22/26
What You Need to Know: Originally released in 2010, the "Oreo" Air Jordan 6 is returning for the first time in August. The sneaker sports a predominantly black and white color scheme, with speckled details on the heel's pull tab and midsole.
Air Jordan 4 ‘Comics’
Expected Release: 07/25/26
What You Need to Know: This new “Comic” Air Jordan 4 colorway pays homage to a throwback comic book-inspired Jordan T-shirt from the ‘90s. The “Nike Air” branding on the heel even uses comic book-themed graphics.
Air Jordan 4 Women’s ‘Birds of Paradise’
Expected Release: 07/23/26
What You Need to Know: A new premium iteration of the Air Jordan 4 is releasing this summer in a women’s exclusive “Birds of Paradise” colorway. The sneaker has a premium pebbled leather upper as well as a multicolored midsole.
Air Jordan 5 ‘Black/University Blue’
Expected Release: 06/20/26
What You Need to Know: The popular black and university blue Air Jordan 5 retro from 2006 is returning to retailers in June. The rerelease is true to the original version, equipped with a black nubuck upper and offset by university blue hits throughout.
Air Jordan 3 'True Blue'
Expected Release: 07/18/26
What You Need to Know: The original "True Blue" Air Jordan 3 colorway that was introduced in 1988 is returning once again in the summer and will be available in full family sizing.
Air Jordan 13 'Flint'
Expected Release: 08/01/26
What You Need to Know: The original "Flint" Air Jordan 13 that originally released back in 1998 is returning in the summer. This will be the fourth time that the style has been retroed when it drops in 2026.
Air Jordan 12 ‘Bloodline’
Expected Release: 05/23/26
What You Need to Know: A new black and red Air Jordan 12 is dropping this spring in the form of the “Bloodline” colorway shown above. The sneaker sports predominantly black makeup and offset by red metallic hits throughout.
Air Jordan 7 ‘Miro Olympics’
Expected Release: 07/10/26
What to Know: Jordan Brand is expected to rerelease the coveted “Miro Olympics” Air Jordan 7 from 2008. This year’s version is expected to be a straightforward retro, featuring a multi-colored upper and Olympics-themed details throughout.
Air Jordan 4 'Toro Bravo'
Expected Release: 05/30/26
What You Need to Know: The popular "Toro Bravo" Air Jordan 4 from 2013 is returning in May 2026 and is expected to be a straightforward retro of the original release.
Air Jordan 3 ‘Bin 23’
Expected Release: 06/13/26
What You Need to Know: A new premium “Bin 23” Air Jordan 3 colorway is hitting retailers in June. The sneaker is expected to be limited to 2,300 pairs.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Pink'
Expected Release: May 2026
What You Need to Know: Multiple Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows, donning a sail and pink color scheme, are expected to drop in May.
Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 'Brick After Brick’
Expected Release: 05/22/26
What You Need to Know: After having a huge year in 2025, Nigel Sylvester's run will continue in 2026 with another Air Jordan 4 collab coming in May.
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best Dad'
Expected Release: 05/16/26
What You Need to Know: Similar to Mother's Day, Jordan Brand is celebrating Father's Day with a special Air Jordan 3 colorway that's set to arrive in mid May.
Air Jordan 3 ‘Brazil’
Expected Release: May 16, 2026
What to Know: Jordan Brand is celebrating its partnership with the Brazilian Football Federation by releasing a new Brazil-themed Air Jordan 3 colorway in May.
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Mother's Day'
Expected Release: May 11, 2026
What You Need to Know: A new sail and gold-colored Air Jordan 11 Low is rumored to drop in May in celebration of Mother's Day. The sneaker is expected to feature heartfelt messages throughout the upper.
Air Jordan 6 'Cap and Gown'
Expected Release: 04/30/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is bringing its stealthy "Cap and Gown" colorway in 2026 to the Air Jordan 6, with a new release coming in April.
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Banned'
Expected Release: 05/16/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is converting its beloved "Banned" Air Jordan 1 High from 2011 into a low-top, with a new release coming in May.
Air Jordan 3 Women's 'Orange Pulse'
Expected Release: 04/30/26
What You Need to Know: The Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus," which was originally an unreleased sample from 2017, will finally land at retailers in April. The sneaker will be available exclusively in women's sizing.
Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Iced Carmine'
Expected Release: 04/23/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is releasing a new women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 colorway that features pink-colored denim on the uppers.
Air Jordan 5 'White Metallic'
Expected Release: 04/25/26
What You Need to Know: Originally released in 2015, the "White Metallic" Air Jordan 5 is coming back but this time, it's expected to feature "Nike Air" branding on the heel instead of the Jumpman logo.
Air Jordan 11 Low 'University Blue'
Expected Release: 04/18/26
What You Need to Know: The popular "University Blue" Air Jordan 11 Low is once again returning in summer 2026. The style was introduced in 2001 and was last released in 2017.
Air Jordan 1 High 'Flight Club'
Expected Release: 04/11/26
What You Need to Know: Much like the Jordan 4 that's dropping in January, the Air Jordan Flight Club program will also inspire an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High.
Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 High
Expected Release: 03/21/26
What You Need to Know: Arguably the most anticipated Air Jordan collab releasing this year is the rerelease of the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 High in the "Euro" colorway that was originally released in Europe in 2018.
Air Jordan 3 'Spring Is in the Air'
Expected Release: 03/28/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is expected to introduce a new Air Jordan 3 colorway towards the end of March to mark the start of the spring season. The style will be appropriately dubbed "Spring Is in the Air."
Air Jordan 14 'Black/University Blue'
Expected Release: 03/21/26
What You Need to Know: After originally releasing back in 2006, the "Black/University Blue" Air Jordan 14 is returning to retailers in March just in time for its 20th anniversary.
Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High Women’s
Expected Release: March 21, 2026
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand has joined forces with Swarovski on a premium Jordan 1 High that retails for $1,000. The sneaker is covered with crystals on the upper and even includes a special pendant, dustbags, and accessories.
Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Sail’
Expected Release: March 18, 2026
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is releasing a spring-focused Jordan 1 Low in March, which features a floral Swoosh embroidery on the sides.
Air Jordan 13 'Chicago'
Expected Release: 03/14/26
What You Need to Know: The original "Chicago" Air Jordan 13 colorway that debuted in 1998 is coming back to retailers in March 2026. The sneaker will be available in full family sizing.
Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3
Expected Release: March 14, 2026
What You Need to Know: Rapper and singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor has a new “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3 collab that's dropping on March 7. The standout element is the thorns-inspired overlays on the upper and concrete-covered midsole.
Air Jordan 1 High 'Psychic Blue'
Expected Release: 03/07/26
What You Need to Know: A new white and blue Air Jordan 1 High colorway is expected to land in March. The shoe above is currently a speculative mock-up and may differ from what's releasing.
Air Jordan 4 'Lakers'
Expected Release: 03/07/26
What You Need to Know: There's a Los Angeles Lakers-esque Air Jordan 4 colorway coming in March, with an early drop expected to arrive during the NBA All-Star Weekend in February.
Air Jordan 4 'Flight Club'
Expected Release: 1/17/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is referencing its defunct Air Jordan Flight Club program for its new Jordan 4 colorway, which is dropping in January.
Air Jordan 9 'Flint Grey'
Expected Release: 01/24/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is bringing back the "Flint Grey" Air Jordan 9 from 2002 in 2026. The sneaker features a white leather upper paired with grey suede overlays and blue accents on the Jumpman branding.
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Medium Olive'
Expected Release: 01/31/26
What You Need to Know: A new "Medium Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low colorway is dropping towards the end of January. The style sports a simple white leather upper offset by olive nubuck overlay panels throughout.
Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Valentine's Day'
Expected Release: 02/07/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand will once again celebrate Valentine's Day by releasing a new Air Jordan 4 colorway in February 2026. The style will be available in women's sizing.
Air Jordan 1 High ‘All-Star’
Expected Release: Feb. 12, 2026
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand has prepped a special Air Jordan 1 High release in February, coinciding with the NBA All-Star Weekend in LA. The sneaker features hairy suede overlay panels and gold accents on the Wings logo by the ankle.
Air Jordan 10 Women’s ‘Hydrangeas’
Expected Release: Feb. 12, 2026
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand has a new women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 10 colorway coming in mid-February that looks ahead to spring, with a sail and purple color scheme.
Air Jordan 6 'Reverse Infrared'
Expected Release: 02/14/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is planning to release a "Reverse Infrared" Air Jordan 6 coinciding with the NBA All-Star Weekend in February. The standout element on this new colorway is the midsole, which flips the traditional "Black Infrared" color scheme.
Air Jordan 6 ‘Bin 23’
Expected Release: Feb. 14, 2026
What You Need to Know: The premium “Bin” series is back this year and kicks off with the Jordan 6 arriving for NBA All-Star Weekend. This pair is limited to only 2,300 pairs.
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Year of the Horse'
Expected Release: February 2026
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is honoring this year's zodiac animal with its upcoming "Year of the Horse" Air Jordan 1 Low. The sneaker has a denim construction on the upper combined with pony hair details on the heel counter and Swoosh.
Levi's x Air Jordan 3
Expected Release: Feb. 20, 2026
What You Need to Know: Multiple iterations of the Levi's x Air Jordan 3 collab are dropping between January and February, including an exclusive colorway available in LA for NBA All-Star Weekend.
Air Jordan 6 ‘Paris Saint-Germain’
Expected Release: 02/24/26
What to Know: Jordan Brand has reconnected with Paris Saint-Germain on a new metallic-silver-colored Jordan 6 collab. A co-branded emblem is stamped on the heel and insoles.
Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High
Expected Release: 02/27/26
What You Need to Know: Union has joined forces with Fragment to create several iterations of its Frankenstein-styled Air Jordan 1 Highs coming this February.
Air Jordan 5 'Wolf Grey'
Expected Release: 02/28/26
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is reviving the "Wolf Grey" Air Jordan 5 colorway in 2026, which originally debuted in 2011. The sneaker has an all-grey suede upper paired with an icy blue outsole.