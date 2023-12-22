The Most Shocking Celebrity Moments of 2023

Date: All year and counting

2023 was full of messy breakups and divorces. Here are some of the most notable that had us shook.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ sudden split shocked many after the Disney alum filed for divorce in September. In the wake of their public split, the Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit against Jonas regarding a custody dispute, demanding the immediate return of their children . Things seemed to have calmed down after the two found common ground concerning their two children, Willa and Delphine, with a temporary custody agreement in place.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset appeared to have fixed their marriage throughout the year until recently.

The Grammy winner revealed that she and Offset have split up after six years of marriage . “I’ve been single for a minute now,” the rapper said on IG Live. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

This was followed by an emotional IG Live rant by Cardi after Offset celebrated his 32nd birthday. “You’ve really been feeling yourself…because of your bitch-ass album and shit,” she said, referring to Offset’s sophomore album, Set It Off. “And you really been doing me dirty after so many fucking years that I mothafucking helped your ass. Not even a fucking thank you that I got from your bitch ass.”

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s divorce caught many by surprise. In September, the “Gonna Love Me” singer announced their split after Iman was spotted with another woman. Details of Teyana’s divorce filing surfaced, showing that the star intentionally filed in January but withdrew the petition the next day.