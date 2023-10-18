From the Entanglement to Tupac, A Complete Timeline of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith ’s almost-20-year marriage has been an Internet hot topic for some time. The couple’s revelations on their union have constantly made headlines, particularly over the past few years, where they’ve publicly addressed everything from cheating allegations to presumed “toxic” behavior.

Although the Smiths formerly put on a strong front throughout all the noise, during her press tour for her new memoir Jada recently revealed that she and Will have actually been separated since 2016. The Set It Off actress shared that the couple were “exhausted with trying,” and were only maintaining a public image of being together. Even though the former power couple have separated, they’re reportedly not looking for a divorce.

The news evidently sent social media into a frenzy, with many users recalling Jada’s entanglement with August Alsina and expressing confusion at Will’s Oscar stunt in defense of his “wife.” While the news does come as a shock, eagle-eyed fans will notice that the couple have actually been hinting at their separation for some time.

In an episode of Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast , the legendary actor revealed that he and Jada do not say they are married anymore. “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” Smith said. “There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing […] would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space.”

The two have been married since 1997 and share two children: Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22. Here’s a complete timeline of Jada and Will’s relationship, from the couple’s early days to their recent revelations.

The pair first meet during an audition