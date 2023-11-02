What Did Britney Spears Say About Justin Timberlake? The Biggest Revelations From the Star’s Memoir

One of the singer’s most famous relationships was with NSYNC member Justin Timberlake. The two went from childhood friends to lovers, and their three-year romance was featured at the forefront of every tabloid in the early aughts.

Being one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, they were gushed over by fans. They appeared on multiple red carpets together, even working their infamous denim custom outfits at the American Music Awards. During their relationship, the two were undeniably cute together. But behind closed doors, Spears recalls a different kind of relationship that painted her to be a “heartbreaker” while she endured countless cheating. “There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it,” she penned. “When NSYNC went to London in 2000, photographers caught him with one of the girls from All Saints in a car. But I never said anything. At the time, we’d only been together for a year.”

In 2002, Spears was deemed a cheater after she was seen locking lips with Australian choreographer Wade Robson. “"[Wade and I] were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night,” she wrote.

The same year, the NSYNC member broke up with Spears over a text message. He then released his debut album, Justified, which featured the famous track “Cry Me River,” which painted Spears as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.”

The music video featured a Spears look-a-like, exploiting the situation, and not recognizing Timberlake’s part in the breakup. Being so in love with Justin, Britney was crushed by their split, saying the media had the situation wrong as she was “comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Spears shockingly recalls the time she got an abortion

The star unveiled that she and Justin got pregnant while dating. She felt she could be ready to be a mother, but Timberlake was not prepared to be a father. “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.

She continued, “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” The two decided to get an abortion . She admits she never would have made such a decision if it was only left up to her. The entertainer described the event as “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.” She recalls laying on the bathroom in agonizing pain as Timberlake comforted her.

