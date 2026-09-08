Yasmeen Hamadeh
Latest Stories
The 20 Best Cartoon Network Shows Of All Time, Ranked
From classics like 'The Powerpuff Girls,' to forgotten gems like 'Class of 3000,' we've ranked Cartoon Network's 20 best shows of all time.
You Still Can’t Think of Fleetwood Mac, Cranberry Juice, or Skating Without Thinking of Nathan Apodaca
Four years after finding viral fame, Complex caught up with Nathan Apodaca on what he's been up to since.
11 Black Directors Changing the Game in Hollywood
From A.V. Rockwell to Ryan Coogler, meet the Black directors shaking up the industry.
The Top 30 Netflix Original Shows Of All Time, Ranked
From 'House of Cards' to 'Stranger Things,' we've ranked the 30 best original series in Netflix's history.
We Did the Impossible and Ranked ‘Abbott Elementary’s Characters, From Funny to Downright Hilarious
Ahead of Season 3's release, we've ranked the 14 funniest characters on 'Abbott Elementary.'
A Timeline of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Unhealthy Relationship
Chrisean Rock recently got Blueface's profile tattooed on her face, despite the pair's public bickering over the past few months. Here's a timeline of the internet's rockiest relationship.
Celebrities Who Shared Their Plastic Surgery Regret
From Ariana Grande to Nicki Minaj, these celebs got honest about their past plastic surgery and cosmetic work.
The 10 Most Surprising Snubs From This Year's Oscar Nominations
From Leonardo DiCaprio getting iced out of the Best Actors category, to 'The Iron Claw' getting zero nominations, here are the biggest snubs of the 2024 Oscar nominations.
Do We Really Need a Third Season of ‘Euphoria’?
If Sam Levinson opens up his writer’s room, then we can talk.
Who Has Kanye West Dated? A Complete Timeline of the Rapper's Relationships
From Kim Kardashian to Bianca Censori, here's a look back at Ye's many muses.
Hit or Miss? The 75th Emmys Awards Were All Hits, No Misses
'The Bear' and 'Beef' win big at the 2023 Emmy Awards, while Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri made history with their wins.
Taraji P. Henson, Oprah, and ‘The Color Purple’ Controversy Explained
Weeks after its release, ‘The Color Purple’s press run still can’t escape the controversy surrounding its work environment. Here’s a breakdown of all the cast’s revelations on what happened behind the scenes, and turning to Oprah for help.
A History of Katt Williams' Feuds, From Kevin Hart to the Illuminati
'Club Shay Shay' was the tip of the iceberg.
Hit Or Miss? What The 2024 Golden Globes Got Right And Wrong
Complex weighs in on everything that went down at the 2024 Golden Globes, from host Jo Koy to 'Barbie' getting snubbed.
30 Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2024
From 'Dune: Part Two' to 'Deadpool 3,' here the Complex team's most anticipated movies coming out in 2024.
The Most Talked About Celebrity Moments of 2023
From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance to Jonathan Majors’ trial verdict, here are 2023’s biggest celebrity moments.
Done With F**kBoys: A Timeline of Everyone Selena Gomez Has Dated
From Bieber to Blanco, here’s a look back at all of the people the singer has dated.
Zac Efron Will Always be Troy Bolton, Even to the Cast of ‘The Iron Claw’
Complex caught up with Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Stanley Simons, and Harris Dickinson to talk wrestling, making their new film, and what it's like performing a song from 'High School Musical' to the OG Wildcat.