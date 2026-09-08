Yasmeen Hamadeh Portrait

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Joined August 2023 | 50 posts
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Old Cartoon Network Shows, Best

The 20 Best Cartoon Network Shows Of All Time, Ranked

From classics like 'The Powerpuff Girls,' to forgotten gems like 'Class of 3000,' we've ranked Cartoon Network's 20 best shows of all time.

Yasmeen Hamadeh518 days ago
Man in white shirt and tie with a necklace, smiling at an event

You Still Can’t Think of Fleetwood Mac, Cranberry Juice, or Skating Without Thinking of Nathan Apodaca

Four years after finding viral fame, Complex caught up with Nathan Apodaca on what he's been up to since.

Yasmeen Hamadeh938 days ago
Three celebrities in formal wear: left in a striped suit, center in a beige outfit, right in a black sparkly dress; african american movie directors

11 Black Directors Changing the Game in Hollywood

From A.V. Rockwell to Ryan Coogler, meet the Black directors shaking up the industry.

Yasmeen Hamadeh941 days ago

The Top 30 Netflix Original Shows Of All Time, Ranked

From 'House of Cards' to 'Stranger Things,' we've ranked the 30 best original series in Netflix's history.

Yasmeen Hamadeh948 days ago

We Did the Impossible and Ranked ‘Abbott Elementary’s Characters, From Funny to Downright Hilarious

Ahead of Season 3's release, we've ranked the 14 funniest characters on 'Abbott Elementary.'

Yasmeen Hamadeh956 days ago
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Blueface and ChriseanRock are pictured together

A Timeline of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Unhealthy Relationship

Chrisean Rock recently got Blueface's profile tattooed on her face, despite the pair's public bickering over the past few months. Here's a timeline of the internet's rockiest relationship.

Yasmeen Hamadeh962 days ago

Celebrities Who Shared Their Plastic Surgery Regret

From Ariana Grande to Nicki Minaj, these celebs got honest about their past plastic surgery and cosmetic work.

Yasmeen Hamadeh967 days ago

The 10 Most Surprising Snubs From This Year's Oscar Nominations

From Leonardo DiCaprio getting iced out of the Best Actors category, to 'The Iron Claw' getting zero nominations, here are the biggest snubs of the 2024 Oscar nominations.

Yasmeen Hamadeh968 days ago

Do We Really Need a Third Season of ‘Euphoria’?

If Sam Levinson opens up his writer’s room, then we can talk.

Yasmeen Hamadeh970 days ago

Who Has Kanye West Dated? A Complete Timeline of the Rapper's Relationships

From Kim Kardashian to Bianca Censori, here's a look back at Ye's many muses.

Yasmeen Hamadeh975 days ago
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Hit or Miss? The 75th Emmys Awards Were All Hits, No Misses

'The Bear' and 'Beef' win big at the 2023 Emmy Awards, while Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri made history with their wins.

Yasmeen Hamadeh975 days ago

Taraji P. Henson, Oprah, and ‘The Color Purple’ Controversy Explained

Weeks after its release, ‘The Color Purple’s press run still can’t escape the controversy surrounding its work environment. Here’s a breakdown of all the cast’s revelations on what happened behind the scenes, and turning to Oprah for help.

Yasmeen Hamadeh981 days ago

A History of Katt Williams' Feuds, From Kevin Hart to the Illuminati

'Club Shay Shay' was the tip of the iceberg.

Yasmeen Hamadeh982 days ago

Hit Or Miss? What The 2024 Golden Globes Got Right And Wrong

Complex weighs in on everything that went down at the 2024 Golden Globes, from host Jo Koy to 'Barbie' getting snubbed.

Yasmeen Hamadeh983 days ago

30 Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2024

From 'Dune: Part Two' to 'Deadpool 3,' here the Complex team's most anticipated movies coming out in 2024.

Yasmeen Hamadeh987 days ago
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The Most Talked About Celebrity Moments of 2023

From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance to Jonathan Majors’ trial verdict, here are 2023’s biggest celebrity moments.

Yasmeen Hamadeh1001 days ago

Done With F**kBoys: A Timeline of Everyone Selena Gomez Has Dated

From Bieber to Blanco, here’s a look back at all of the people the singer has dated.

Yasmeen Hamadeh1002 days ago

Zac Efron Will Always be Troy Bolton, Even to the Cast of ‘The Iron Claw’

Complex caught up with Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Stanley Simons, and Harris Dickinson to talk wrestling, making their new film, and what it's like performing a song from 'High School Musical' to the OG Wildcat.

Yasmeen Hamadeh1003 days ago

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